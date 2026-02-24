Secrets Of The Octopus (22:48)

by Deep Sea Science

https://rumble.com/v767rve-secrets-of-the-octopus-by-deep-sea-science.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Discombobulated West

We have already entered a new historical phase: no holds barred; no periphrasis; not even an attempt to justify anything. Iran mirrors the ultimate showdown: either US-Zionist imperialism prevails, or it’s multipolarity. Neo-Caligula – a.k.a. The Undisputed Tariff Champion of the World – seems to be surprised that Iran has not capitulated. No wonder. No clueless sycophant amongst his astonishingly mediocre inner circle is intellectually equipped to explain to neo-Caligula, in soundbites, the basics of Shi’ism. It gets worse. What’s actually on the imperial table is the return of Total War as a political cover up, benefitting a sizable chunk of the massively corrupt/perverse Anglo-American/Atlanticist oligarchy.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/02/23/the-discombobulated-west



If US Attacks Iran, It’ll Be Seen As War Against Entire Global South - Pepe Escobar (11:32)

RT sat down with independent geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar.

https://rumble.com/v7662ce-if-us-attacks-iran-itll-be-seen-as-war-against-entire-global-south-pepe-esc.html



The Moment It Clicks…

Pointless toxicity has no upside - and no excuse. The moment you fully comprehend that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus, that illnesses misattributed to non-existent viruses are not contagious you realise, with a rush of true horror, what the vaccine industry is about. It’s THE ruse which permits deeply unpleasant people to gain access to the insides of almost every person and captive animal in the world. This cannot be for other than malign purposes.

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-moment-it-clicks



Our Interesting Times: EMJ On Carrie Prejean Boller’s Ouster, Catholic Zionism, And Eps (59:59)

https://rumble.com/v7615vs-our-interesting-times-emj-on-carrie-prejean-bollers-ouster-catholic-zionism.html



The Spiritual Side Of Sports

Most people do not think of sports as spiritual practices; they seem supremely secular. Yet in modern secular societies, sports may be one of the most common ways in which people experience the self-transcendence that can come through being in the present. Meditators may find their minds wandering and only occasionally come back into a full sense of presence, but football players in important matches are completely in the present, or else they are out of the game.

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/the-spiritual-side-of-sports



The Final Solution To White People by AurigaBooks (15:48)

by AurigaBooks

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H3TLq33Xp6VW



