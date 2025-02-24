February 24, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. What Was The Final Solution? by Father James Mawdsley (28:45)
Aluminum Skies For The Walking Dead by Good Citizen, Scientific Reincarnation Evidence by Dr. Ian Stevenson (55:06), and Germany As Thought Crime by Cat McGuire
Video Of The Day
What Was The Final Solution? (28:45)
by Father James Mawdsley
https://rumble.com/v6olvg6-what-was-the-final-solution-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Holocaust Revisionism
A Video Series by Father James Mawdsley
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Holocaust-Revisionism-by-Father-James-Mawdsley
Lead Post
Aluminum Skies For The Walking Dead (Text and Videos)
And healing pineal glands with surface-to-air missiles in every backyard.
The year is 2070. The commercial air travel industry is nearly non-existent. The incurious people with debilitated neurological functions have been psychologically engineered to fear flying after years of constant and “mysterious” aviation “accidents” that began in the year 2025.
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/aluminum-skies-for-the-walking-dead
Featured Videos
Scientific Reincarnation Evidence (55:06)
by Dr. Ian Stevenson
https://rumble.com/v6azqx1-scientific-reincarnation-evidence-by-dr.-ian-stevenson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Germany As Thought Crime
I believe that the entire country of Germany across generations is suffering from two mass afflictions: PTSD from the horrors of WWII-especially the unspoken genocide and ethnocide of the German people after WWII ended. All of Germany is suffering Stockholm Syndrome in which the Jews are now on an artificial pedestal and the very essence of what it means to be German is a thought crime.
by Cat McGuire
https://uppityupstart.substack.com/p/germany-as-thought-crime
No Conservative Can Support The IVF Executive Order (27:24)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6nbjqo-no-conservative-can-support-the-ivf-executive-order.html
Analysis - Deagel's Population Collapse
What we know so far is that we seem to be headed that way!
Deagel.com is a website that provides information on military equipment and civil aviation. It has been noted for publishing forecasts that predict significant population declines in various countries by 2025. Deagel's 2025 population forecasts, which predict drastic population declines, particularly in countries like the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, have attracted increasing attention in light of recent demographic trends.
by Talknet
https://talknet.substack.com/p/analysis-deagels-population-collapse
Trump Introduced Albert Bourla CEO Of Pfizer At White House Reception (0:26)
"One Of The Great People, One Of The Great Businessmen": Crowd, "Boo!"
https://rumble.com/v6o3dhl-trump-introduced-albert-bourla-ceo-of-pfizer-at-white-house-reception.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Roy Cohn, The Man Who Taught Donald Trump Everything He Knows
Roy Cohn has been called the most malevolent force in 20th-century American politics — and that was before mentoring a young Donald Trump in mafia-style politics.
by Marco Margaritoff | Edited by John Kuroski
https://allthatsinteresting.com/roy-cohn
The Truth About DOGE (7:03)
by WHF
https://rumble.com/v6np8kr-the-truth-about-doge-by-whf.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quote Of The Day
“There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one who is striking at the root, and it may be that he who bestows the largest amount of time and money on the needy is doing the most by his mode of life to produce that misery which he strives in vain to relieve.”
Henry David Thoreau, Walden
Book Of The Day
The Abolition Of Man
The Abolition of Man discusses why we shouldn’t always listen to only reason and cut out our emotions. Lewis argues that reason without emotion there is not a reality. He debunks arguments that the purist form of reason is instinct, that benevolent actions will be found through pursuing science, and that science will be the best moral compass for mankind to follow. Lewis proves that moral absolutes do exist and they are universal throughout all of time. This is a book for C. S. Lewis fans and anyone who wants to better understand traditional moral virtues and how they impact your life. Lewis said, “If nothing is self-evident then nothing can be proved.” There must be self-evident truths that can be applied everywhere. The book brings together a series of lectures on education that Lewis delivered over three nights at the University of Durham.
by C. S. Lewis
Music Of The Day
On February 24, 1982, John Lennon posthumously won the
Grammy Award for Album of the Year with Double Fantasy.
John Lennon Website
Double Fantasy (1980) (Full Album)
Website Of The Day
Gilbert Doctorow
International relations, Russian affairs
https://GilbertDoctorow.com
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
