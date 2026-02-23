February 23, 2026, An AI Expert Warning: 6 People Are (Quietly) Deciding Humanity’s Future! (2:04:05) by The Diary Of A CEO
AI Warning by Stuart Russell and AI Extinction Statement by Safe.ai
An AI Expert Warning: 6 People Are (Quietly) Deciding Humanity’s Future! (2:04:05)
AI Expert Stuart Russell, exposes the trillion-dollar AI race, why governments won’t regulate, how AGI could replace humans by 2030, and why only a nuclear-level AI catastrophe will wake us up. Professor Stuart Russell O.B.E. is a world-renowned AI expert and Computer Science Professor at UC Berkeley. He holds the Smith-Zadeh Chair in Engineering and directs the Center for Human-Compatible AI, and is also the bestselling author of the book “Human Compatible: AI and the Problem of Control”. He explains: What the “gorilla problem” reveals about our future under superintelligent AI; How governments are outfunded by Big Tech; Why current AI systems already lie and self-preserve; The radical solution he’s spent a decade building to make AI safe; and The myth of ‘pulling the plug’ and why AI won’t be that easy to stop.
by The Diary Of A CEO
https://rumble.com/v765rns-an-ai-expert-warning-6-people-are-quietly-deciding-humanitys-future-by-the-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
AI Extinction Statement Press Release
Top AI Scientists Warn: Risk of Extinction from AI on Scale with Nuclear War
https://safe.ai/work/press-release-ai-risk
“The Nobel Prize winning scientist and grandfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton,
has recently stated, that AI has more than a 50% chance of ending humanity.
By the way, a few years ago Geoffrey Hinton stated there was a 10% chance,
then a couple of years ago a 20% chance, now he says it’s over a 50% chance.”
Mark R. Elsis
AI Warning
by Stuart Russell
Artificial Intelligence Archive With 94 Posts
