EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

37,844 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The Darkside Of AI (24:41)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v6o85g0-the-darkside-of-ai-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Trump And Musk Pushing America Toward A Mass Surveillance State Run By Technocrats?

When it comes to Donald Trump, very few conservatives and evangelicals want to hear anything negative. And when they do hear it, they attack the messenger and disparage the message-without any consideration whatsoever as to the veracity of the message.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-And-Musk-Pushing-America-Toward-A-Mass-Surveillance-State-Run-By-Technocrats-by-Chuck-Baldwin



Poem Of The Day



Beauty



Beauty is vanishing at an alarming rate

Man is in a hurry he just can't wait

The Sea Empress let go of her oil there mate

In a marine sanctuary now isn't that great



Double-hulled tankers once more too late

Now the coast of Wales is in a slippery state

What we want we get that is our fate

Beauty is vanishing at an alarming rate



by Mark R. Elsis



February 23, 1996



https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Why Beauty Matters (2009) (58:59)

by Roger Scruton

https://rumble.com/v2l23os-why-beauty-matters-by-roger-scruton-2009.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis