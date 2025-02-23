February 23, 2025, 1,250 Posts Published And Archived In 2025. The Darkside Of AI by Academy Of Ideas (24:41)
Trump And Musk Pushing America Toward A Mass Surveillance State Run By Technocrats? by Chuck Baldwin, Beauty by Mark R. Elsis, and Why Beauty Matters by Roger Scruton (2009) (58:59)
Video Of The Day
The Darkside Of AI (24:41)
by Academy Of Ideas
https://rumble.com/v6o85g0-the-darkside-of-ai-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Trump And Musk Pushing America Toward A Mass Surveillance State Run By Technocrats?
When it comes to Donald Trump, very few conservatives and evangelicals want to hear anything negative. And when they do hear it, they attack the messenger and disparage the message-without any consideration whatsoever as to the veracity of the message.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-And-Musk-Pushing-America-Toward-A-Mass-Surveillance-State-Run-By-Technocrats-by-Chuck-Baldwin
Poem Of The Day
Beauty
Beauty is vanishing at an alarming rate
Man is in a hurry he just can't wait
The Sea Empress let go of her oil there mate
In a marine sanctuary now isn't that great
Double-hulled tankers once more too late
Now the coast of Wales is in a slippery state
What we want we get that is our fate
Beauty is vanishing at an alarming rate
by Mark R. Elsis
February 23, 1996
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Why Beauty Matters (2009) (58:59)
by Roger Scruton
https://rumble.com/v2l23os-why-beauty-matters-by-roger-scruton-2009.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
