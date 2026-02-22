Our Lady Appeared In Wisconsin: Our Lady Of Champion (46:25)

You’ve probably heard of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s apparitions in such places as Lourdes, Paris, Guadalupe, and Fatima. Yet did you know that she also appeared in the United States, in the quiet countryside of Wisconsin, to a young woman named Adele Brise? This wondrous apparition, known today as Our Lady of Champion, took place in 1859 and remains the only Marian apparition in the United States formally approved by the Church! The shrine in Champion, Wisconsin welcomes visitors daily; yet surprisingly, many Americans have never heard its story! I myself only learned of it recently, and the moment I did, I felt compelled to share it so that others, both here in the USA and beyond, might come to know the remarkable grace given on our own soil during the pioneer days of America. So sit back and enjoy the story of Adele Brise and Our Lady of Champion!

by Everyday Life Spirituality

https://rumble.com/v7642hw-our-lady-appeared-in-wisconsin-our-lady-of-champion-by-everyday-life-spirit.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



“You are of your father the devil,

and the desires of your father you want to do.

He was a murderer from the beginning,

and does not stand in the truth,

because there is no truth in him.

When he speaks a lie,

he speaks from his own resources,

for he is a liar and the father of it.”

John 8:44

Has Anyone Seen Milo? (Video 31:56 And Transcript)

Doorbell Cameras, Lost Dogs, and the Architecture of Who Gets to See What

Milo is a yellow lab with a goofy smile and a red collar. As of February 8th, 2026, he was the most important dog in America. He was also entirely fictional. Amazon invented him for a thirty-second Super Bowl ad, gave him a family that loved him, and built an entire neighborhood of cameras to bring him home. A hundred million people watched the country come together to find a dog that was never actually lost, which is a remarkable achievement in collective emotion if you think about it for even five seconds. Meanwhile, in Tucson, an 84-year-old woman had been missing for over a week, and she had a real camera on her real door, and for a while it didn’t help at all.

by The Drey Dossier

https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/has-anyone-seen-milo



Russian Fuel Tanker To Test US Sanctions Amid Cuba Crisis

A Russian tanker carrying nearly 200,000 barrels of gasoil is heading to Cuba, challenging tightened US sanctions as the island grapples with a worsening energy crisis and widespread fuel shortages. A tanker believed to be carrying Russian fuels is heading toward Cuba, putting US sanctions on Cuba to the test as President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on the island amid a worsening energy crisis.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/russian-fuel-tanker-to-test-us-sanctions-amid-cuba-crisis



The “Elites” Want To Kill 4/5ths Of Us. Once You Understand That, Current Events Make Sense (Audio 46:11 And Transcript)

For decades, powerful institutions and influential figures have publicly stated their “population control” objectives. These are not hidden documents or “conspiracy theories.”

by Robert Yoho, MD

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/410-the-elites-want-to-kill-45ths



US Envoy Huckabee Claims Israel Has ‘Biblical Right’ To Conquer All West Asia (Text and Video)

The comments came during an interview with Tucker Carlson over Washington’s ‘toxic relationship’ with Israel

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee claimed Israel has a biblical right to take over “all” of West Asia. “It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee said when asked whether a passage from the Book of Genesis can be interpreted as granting Israel the right to steal all the land between the Nile River in Egypt and the Euphrates in Syria.

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/us-envoy-Huckabee-claims-israel-has-biblical-right-to-conquer-all-west-asia



Mike Huckabee Lies Through His Teeth To Protect Israel And The GHF: Israel First Always (18:41)

Mike, my reference to “Honorable” is sarcasm. You don’t deserve the title. You just implicated yourself in war-crimes and if you change your story during the Congressional hearing, add perjury to the list. Looks like you are now the fall guy when this house of lies falls. The Israeli Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, LIES for Israel. He is compromised; groomed by Mossad; controlled by Netanyahu. I Call on congress to hold a hearing. Huckabee has just implicated himself in war crimes and has clearly lied in the face of irrefutable evidence. I will not rest until these war criminals face justice in the ICC by the ICJ and in the US under Federal Law.

by Anthony Aguilar

https://substack.com/home/post/p-188687785



He’s Faster Than Light (2:06)

The Figen

https://x.com/TheFigen_/status/2019793407594414302



