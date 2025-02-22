February 22, 2025, 21 Posts Published And Archived. The Truth About DOGE by WHF (7:03)
ACH (2528) Dr. Peter Hammond - The Immigration Invasion And Demographic Time Bomb That Threatens Western Civilization (Audio 1:15:16)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
37,841 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
ACH (2528) The Immigration Invasion And Demographic Time Bomb That Threatens Western Civilization (Audio 1:15:16)
https://rumble.com/v6nuaj6-ach-2528-the-immigration-invasion-and-demographic-time-bomb-that-threatens-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Jerusalem: Jewish Man Attacks Israeli Woman With Axe, Mistaking Her For A Christian
An Israeli man attacked an Israeli woman with an axe in Jerusalem on Wednesday, mistakenly believing she was Christian, Anadolu reported yesterday, citing Israel’s Channel 13.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250221-jerusalem-jewish-man-attacks-israeli-woman-with-axe-mistaking-her-for-a-christian
The Truth About DOGE (7:03)
by WHF
https://rumble.com/v6np8kr-the-truth-about-doge-by-whf.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Jewish Man Shoots 2 Israelis In Miami, Mistaking Them For Palestinians
In another case of hatred against Palestinians, Jewish-American Mordechai Brafman shot two Israeli tourists in Miami Beach after mistaking them for Palestinians.
by Newsroom
https://www.turkiyetoday.com/world/jewish-man-shoots-2-israelis-in-miami-mistaking-them-for-palestinians-121058
CrossTalk With Peter Lavelle | Moving Towards Peace? (25:16)
CrossTalking with Karen Kwiatkowski, David T. Pyne, and Andrii Telizhenko.
https://rumble.com/v6mq2z3-crosstalk-moving-towards-peace.html
Operation ‘Cast Thy Bread’: Unearthed Documents Reveal Israeli Militias Poisoned Wells During Nakba
Historians have recovered official documentation proving that Israeli militias poisoned wells to prevent expelled Palestinians from returning to their home villages during the Nakba in 1948, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday.
by The Palestine Chronicle
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/operation-cast-thy-bread-unearthed-documents-reveal-israeli-militias-poisoned-wells-during-nakba
Introducing Your New AI Government (52:14)
by The Crowhouse
https://rumble.com/v6lrnh7-introducing-your-new-ai-control-system.html
Pentagon Recognizes “Officially” That Israel Is A Nuclear Power. Declassified Document
The Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), an entity on contract to the US Department of Defense, has released a previously classified military document which confirms Israel’s nuclear weapons program.
by Michel Chossudovsky
https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/pentagon-recognizes-israel-nuclear-power
Quote Of The Day
"Until you know who has lent what to whom,
you know nothing whatever of politics,
you know nothing whatever of history,
you know nothing of international wrangles."
Ezra Pound
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The Ominous Change At The Federal Reserve
From Jewish Janet L. Yellen, To Gentile Jerome H. Powell,
And What The Dow Jones Did.
“I am writing for humanity in a world eaten by usury.” ~ Ezra Pound
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Ominous-Change-At-The-Federal-Reserve-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
Jews are terrorists also just like the Palestinians, when will the Christians wake up from the deception…
Ezra Pound knew the score. Remarkable man .