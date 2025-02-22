EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

ACH (2528) The Immigration Invasion And Demographic Time Bomb That Threatens Western Civilization (Audio 1:15:16)

https://rumble.com/v6nuaj6-ach-2528-the-immigration-invasion-and-demographic-time-bomb-that-threatens-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Jerusalem: Jewish Man Attacks Israeli Woman With Axe, Mistaking Her For A Christian

An Israeli man attacked an Israeli woman with an axe in Jerusalem on Wednesday, mistakenly believing she was Christian, Anadolu reported yesterday, citing Israel’s Channel 13.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250221-jerusalem-jewish-man-attacks-israeli-woman-with-axe-mistaking-her-for-a-christian



The Truth About DOGE (7:03)

by WHF

https://rumble.com/v6np8kr-the-truth-about-doge-by-whf.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Jewish Man Shoots 2 Israelis In Miami, Mistaking Them For Palestinians

In another case of hatred against Palestinians, Jewish-American Mordechai Brafman shot two Israeli tourists in Miami Beach after mistaking them for Palestinians.

by Newsroom

https://www.turkiyetoday.com/world/jewish-man-shoots-2-israelis-in-miami-mistaking-them-for-palestinians-121058



CrossTalk With Peter Lavelle | Moving Towards Peace? (25:16)

CrossTalking with Karen Kwiatkowski, David T. Pyne, and Andrii Telizhenko.

https://rumble.com/v6mq2z3-crosstalk-moving-towards-peace.html



Operation ‘Cast Thy Bread’: Unearthed Documents Reveal Israeli Militias Poisoned Wells During Nakba

Historians have recovered official documentation proving that Israeli militias poisoned wells to prevent expelled Palestinians from returning to their home villages during the Nakba in 1948, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday.

by The Palestine Chronicle

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/operation-cast-thy-bread-unearthed-documents-reveal-israeli-militias-poisoned-wells-during-nakba



Introducing Your New AI Government (52:14)

by The Crowhouse

https://rumble.com/v6lrnh7-introducing-your-new-ai-control-system.html



Pentagon Recognizes “Officially” That Israel Is A Nuclear Power. Declassified Document

The Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), an entity on contract to the US Department of Defense, has released a previously classified military document which confirms Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

by Michel Chossudovsky

https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/pentagon-recognizes-israel-nuclear-power



Quote Of The Day

"Until you know who has lent what to whom,

you know nothing whatever of politics,

you know nothing whatever of history,

you know nothing of international wrangles."

Ezra Pound

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Ominous Change At The Federal Reserve

From Jewish Janet L. Yellen, To Gentile Jerome H. Powell,

And What The Dow Jones Did.

“I am writing for humanity in a world eaten by usury.” ~ Ezra Pound

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Ominous-Change-At-The-Federal-Reserve-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis