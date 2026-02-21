Pepe Escobar China And Russia Won’t Sit This Out (22:49)

by Judging Freedom

https://rumble.com/v762g6e-pepe-escobar-china-and-russia-wont-sit-this-out-by-judging-freedom.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“If everything around you seems dark,

look again, you may be the light.”

Rumi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The United States Is A Parasitic Economy

And A Parasitic Economy Spawns Parasitic Citizens

Anyone that’s been paying attention is well aware that streams of people have been and are continually making there way to the USA to make their fortune, often having abandoned their home country where that possibility was severely limited. Why have they been doing this? Because the USA has been known as the ‘Land Of Opportunity’ for hundreds of years now, with plenty of natural resources to exploit originally and plenty of individuals to exploit in the last century.

by Terra Times

https://terratimes.substack.com/p/the-united-states-is-a-parasitic



Baal’s Olympics: Moloch Worship, Wexner And The Blackmail Cartel (1:13:45)

The usual satanism at the Olympics. War drums in the Middle East. Fresh exposure on Epstein’s blackmail empire and the protected billionaires behind it. Devil’s Breath & Torture. Dark stuff. From Wexner’s ties to Epstein to Palantir’s expanding surveillance machine, new WHO pandemic drills, AI pre-crime tech, and Big Pharma’s next mRNA “miracle,” the same network keeps surfacing. Depopulation. Control. Baal worship out in the open. The Epstein files getting too much attention. So what’s next?

by EyesIsWatchin #212

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fyVeTDzw4dMq



The Doctor Will See You Now (Text and Video)

We see machines that can do almost everything, physically and mentally, that a human can do. But with none of the sick days or bad attitudes that characterize our race.

In the east, or at least in China, the citizens have less democracy than we have. BBC from 2018: China’s Xi allowed to remain ‘president for life’ as term limits removed. But they have no military bases scattered throughout the planet. China does not blow up fishing boats.

by Bill Bonner

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/the-doctor-will-see-you-now



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,466 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsi

