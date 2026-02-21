February 21, 2026, Pepe Escobar China And Russia Won’t Sit This Out (22:49) by Judging Freedom, And 21 More Posts Published...
Pepe Escobar China And Russia Won’t Sit This Out (22:49)
by Judging Freedom
https://rumble.com/v762g6e-pepe-escobar-china-and-russia-wont-sit-this-out-by-judging-freedom.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The United States Is A Parasitic Economy
And A Parasitic Economy Spawns Parasitic Citizens
Anyone that’s been paying attention is well aware that streams of people have been and are continually making there way to the USA to make their fortune, often having abandoned their home country where that possibility was severely limited. Why have they been doing this? Because the USA has been known as the ‘Land Of Opportunity’ for hundreds of years now, with plenty of natural resources to exploit originally and plenty of individuals to exploit in the last century.
by Terra Times
https://terratimes.substack.com/p/the-united-states-is-a-parasitic
Baal’s Olympics: Moloch Worship, Wexner And The Blackmail Cartel (1:13:45)
The usual satanism at the Olympics. War drums in the Middle East. Fresh exposure on Epstein’s blackmail empire and the protected billionaires behind it. Devil’s Breath & Torture. Dark stuff. From Wexner’s ties to Epstein to Palantir’s expanding surveillance machine, new WHO pandemic drills, AI pre-crime tech, and Big Pharma’s next mRNA “miracle,” the same network keeps surfacing. Depopulation. Control. Baal worship out in the open. The Epstein files getting too much attention. So what’s next?
by EyesIsWatchin #212
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fyVeTDzw4dMq
The Doctor Will See You Now (Text and Video)
We see machines that can do almost everything, physically and mentally, that a human can do. But with none of the sick days or bad attitudes that characterize our race.
In the east, or at least in China, the citizens have less democracy than we have. BBC from 2018: China’s Xi allowed to remain ‘president for life’ as term limits removed. But they have no military bases scattered throughout the planet. China does not blow up fishing boats.
by Bill Bonner
https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/the-doctor-will-see-you-now
