Sixty Years Ago Today Malcolm X Was Assassinated



Who Was Malcolm X? (15:18)

by TRT World

A Violent Insane Asylum

On February 19, 1965, Malcolm X told interviewer Gordon Parks that the Nation of Islam was actively trying to kill him. On Sunday, February 21, 1965, as he was about to give a speech in the Audubon Ballroom, someone in the audience yelled, "Nigger! Get your hand outta my pocket!" As Malcolm X and his bodyguards tried to quell the disturbance, a man rushed forward and shot him once in the chest with a sawed-off shotgun, then two other men charged the stage firing semi-automatic handguns. Malcolm X was pronounced dead at 3:30 pm, shortly after arriving at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

by Mark R. Elsis

The Untold Story Of Malcolm X

From drug-dealing pimp to fearless and principled freedom fighter, the details of Malcolm X’s troubled life and death are as contested as they are celebrated. Fifty years after his murder, GQ meets his family and closest friends to unravel the truth behind this hero of the civil rights movement and one of the most important figures in modern American history.

by Robert Chalmers

Malcolm X And Yuri Bezmenov Tried To Warn Us (9:40)

Let The New Great Game Begin

This was never meant to be Yalta. Although Yalta 2.0 may eventually happen. On the Victory Day parade in Moscow next May 9, celebrating 80 years of the end of the Great Patriotic War and the defeat of Germany, Putin as the host and Xi Jinping as a top guest will be in town.

by Pepe Escobar

DOGE Isn't Cutting Anything Significant (28:41)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

Kremlin Responds To Reports Of Plans For Western Troops In Ukraine

Any stationing of militaries from NATO countries would be unacceptable, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

by RT

The Whiskey Rebellion Coverup: What They Don’t Want You To Know (Show Links and Video 31:43)

Almost everything we’ve been taught about the Whiskey Rebellion is based on a coverup – one designed to push the myth that federal power is unbeatable and resistance is futile. But the real history tells a very different story. This was a powerful movement of tax resistance that ultimately nullified the hated excise tax into oblivion. In this episode, learn the forgotten examples of resistance from Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, and more.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

Ukraine’s Zelensky Forgets The First Rule Of Crisis Management — If You’re In A Hole, Stop Digging

Gotta confess, I did not see this coming. Yes, I believed that Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was miffed at not getting an invite to Saudi Arabia or to be part of the negotiating team, but it never entered my mind that he would kill himself in public. Suicide ain’t a good look.

by Larry C. Johnson

"The press is so powerful in its image-making role, it can make a criminal look like he's the victim and make the victim look like he's the criminal. This is the press, an irresponsible press." . . . "If you aren't careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing."

Malcolm X

Malcolm X

After Malcolm resigned his position in the Nation of Islam and renounced Elijah Muhammad, relations between the two had become increasingly volatile. FBI informants working undercover in the NOI warned officials that Malcolm had been marked for assassination. (One undercover officer had even been ordered to help plant a bomb in Malcolm's car). After repeated attempts on his life, Malcolm rarely traveled anywhere without bodyguards. On February 14, 1965 the home where Malcolm, Betty and their four daughters lived in East Elmhurst, New York was firebombed. Luckily, the family escaped physical injury. One week later, however, Malcolm's enemies were successful in their ruthless attempt. At a speaking engagement in the Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom on February 21, 1965 three gunmen rushed Malcolm onstage. They shot him 15 times at close range. The 39-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at New York's Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Fifteen hundred people attended Malcolm's funeral in Harlem on February 27, 1965 at the Faith Temple Church of God in Christ (now Child's Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ). After the ceremony, friends took the shovels away from the waiting gravediggers and buried Malcolm themselves.

The Dark Side Of Prenatal Ultrasound

This book offers a ground-breaking analysis of the documented facts concerning the dangers of prenatal ultrasound. Much of the information contained in the book has been previously kept hidden from the public. Nevertheless, the book contains more than 300 pages of sourced material, plus 1500+ citations to confirm that prenatal ultrasound is harming developing babies and should be banned from obstetrics immediately. Despite the medical establishment repeating the mantra that ultrasound is “just sound waves” and therefore “perfectly safe” during pregnancy, in truth, ultrasound is based on non-ionizing radiation, and many thousands of studies have confirmed that this type of radiation is harmful, especially for children and developing babies in the womb.

by Jeanice Barcelo

On February 21, 1961, The Beatles played three shows across Liverpool in one day. They began with a lunchtime performance at the Cavern Club – marking bassist Stuart Sutcliffe’s first appearance at the venue. The band later performed at the Cassanova Club before playing at Litherland Town Hall. On March 15, 1961, Stuart Sutcliffe decided to leave The Beatles to continue his painting career after being awarded a postgraduate scholarship. He enrolled at Hochschule für bildende Künste Hamburg, where he studied under the tutelage of Eduardo Paolozzi.

