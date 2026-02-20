“I think the war on Iran will begin on Purim,

which begins Monday night, March 2, 2026,

and continues through Tuesday, March 3, 2026,

(extending over to Wednesday in Jerusalem).”

Mark R. Elsis



Compilation Of Jews Faking Antisemitic Hate Crimes Worldwide From Mainstream Media (36:09)

by Taro Wheel

https://rumble.com/v760rk2-compilation-of-jews-faking-antisemitic-hate-crimes-worldwide-from-mainstrea.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Links To Each Story In Order Of Appearance

https://x.com/TaroWheel/status/1885475845537423757



Taro Wheel

https://X.com/TaroWheel



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets,

And You have given them blood to drink.

For it is their just due.”|

Revelation 16:6

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Israel Pushing US Toward A Big And Damaging War With Iran – Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Israel was humiliated in the 12 day war with Iran and is seeking a return similar humiliation for its rival, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik. “Israeli demands for no nuclear capability, no enrichment, and no ballistic missiles for Iran is overtly ludicrous, but has been cultivated by numerous visits by Netanyahu to the White House to push for a big and damaging war,” Kwiatkowski says.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/israel-pushing-us-toward-a-big-and-damaging-war-with-iran--ex-pentagon-analyst-1123661104.html



This Isn’t A Warrant. It’s A Home Invasion (20:25)

It started a revolution. Now it’s just your average Wednesday. Government agents with blank-check power to search and seize - no oath, no probable cause, no limits. James Otis called it “the worst instrument of arbitrary power.” Today, most people won’t even flinch at this brazen attack on your life, liberty and property.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v75xpgq-this-isnt-a-warrant.-its-a-home-invasion..html



HPV Vaccine – You Must Read This|

Is this the proof that the pseudo encyclopaedia Wikipedia is as bent as a paperclip?

Human papilloma virus is a group of around 200 viruses (known generically as HPV) which are a common cause of infection. Sometimes the infection lasts for life without causing any symptoms. But HPV can cause warts and, more seriously, can cause cancer. A vaccine is, of course, available and is usually given to girls and boys. They claim it prevents cancer but a guy once sold me a car which he said was a good runner and had no rust. I believed him for twenty minutes until the engine blew up and my foot went through the floor when I pressed the brake pedal.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman MB ChB

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/mustread1.htm



Speak To The Earth And It Shall Teach Thee: Younger Dryas Series S1E4 (43:08)

by Squaring The Circle, A Randall Carlson Podcast

https://rumble.com/v75wv3e-speak-to-the-earth-and-it-shall-teach-thee-younger-dryas-series-s1e4.html



Mike Huckabee: A Disgrace To Our Country, A Disgrace To The Constitution, A Disgrace To Christ’s New Covenant

Former Governor of Arkansas, former Baptist pastor, Mike Huckabee is the U.S. Ambassador to Israel under Donald Trump. But under Huckabee, that position should be renamed, because Huckabee is not the ambassador for the United States; he is an ambassador for Israel. Like almost everyone in Trump’s administration and most of the members of the U.S. Congress, Huckabee is an Israeli asset representing Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionist regime inside the United States.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4956/Mike-Huckabee-A-Disgrace-To-Our-Country-A-Disgrace-To-The-Constitution-A-Disgrace-To-Christs-New-Covenant.aspx



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,444 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis