Video Of The Day

Trump's Deportation Numbers Have Collapsed (49:47)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6mzvu0-trumps-deportation-numbers-have-collapsed-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Posts

Neither A Borrower Nor A Lender

How the US Fell Into the Hands of the International “Usurocracy” During the Civil War (After 1863)

In a number of popular pamphlets, first published in 1944, Italian author Ezra Pound, described how the US fell into the hands of the international usurocracy during the civil war (after 1863); the suppression of the paper-money issue in Pennsylvania, A.D. 1750; and that these historical events should be considered in relation to World War II. In the pamphlet, America, Roosevelt and the causes of the present war, he states:

by John Day MD

https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/neither-a-borrower-nor-a-lender



Fort Knox, Where Is The Gold? “This Is Enormous” (17:09)

Is there a secret gold-buying spree unfolding right under our noses? In this eye-opening video, Mike Maloney examines record-breaking gold inflows and the swirl of theories around Fort Knox, the Treasury, and the Federal Reserve. Could the U.S. government be quietly accumulating gold to cover up potential shortfalls—or even to prepare for a seismic revaluation that could shake the global monetary system? Dive into the controversial history of Fort Knox audits (or lack thereof), find out why silver demand is also skyrocketing, and see how market manipulation might be holding precious metals down. This is one discussion you can’t afford to miss if you’re watching the future of money.

by Mike Maloney

https://rumble.com/v6mc1yo-fort-knox-where-is-the-gold-this-is-enormous-mike-maloney.html



War Kills Babies, Abortion Kills Babies, Jews = War + Abortion

Killing Babies. War – kills babies. Abortion kills babies. When calling for the mass depopulation of an entire race because they have killed babies, exactly how would that be implemented? Black women have the highest abortion rate in the US. Should all black women be depopulated? Israel has killed more babies via war than any other country in the world. Should ALL Israeli’s be depopulated?

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/war-kills-babies-abortion-kills-babies



Listening To God In The Morning (Music 3:17)

Well, actually I like to do that all day long but…

I thought it was a good start to all day long.

Rather than late in the game where the association is much harder to make.

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/listening-to-god-in-the-morning



Conspiracy Theorists Were Right About Everything – Now What?

For many years alternative economists and “conspiracy theorists” have argued that, according to the evidence, there has been an organized criminal cabal operating a long running agenda to exploit and eventually destroy western culture. We have suggested that much of this agenda was being funded with our own tax dollar while using government institutions and NGOs as vehicles for social engineering.

by Brandon Smith

https://alt-market.us/conspiracy-theorists-were-right-about-everything-now-what



Nick Fuentes Connects The JFK Assassination Dots To Israel (1:29)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/beaJURrxmtPC



The Damage Education Does

Our exposure to toxic stress begins at a very early age. It starts in earnest the moment we attend school for the first time. We are taught to take education seriously. We are told that our education will shape and govern our lives. We are told that if we work hard at school and at college we will reap the benefits later. What we are told is true. But we are not told the price that we will have to pay for our years of education. We are never told the price that society expects us to pay in return for having our lives shaped and improved.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/educationdoes.htm



Quote Of The Day

"For many walk, of whom I have told you often,

and now tell you even weeping,

that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ."

Philippians 3:18

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Challenger Revealed

An Insider's Account Of How The Reagan Administration Caused The Greatest Tragedy Of The Space Age

The Reagan Administration pushed hard for NASA to launch shuttle mission 51L, before it was ready. 73 seconds into the launch, the shuttle exploded, killing seven people and leaving a nation traumatized. Richard Cook, the lead resource analyst at NASA for the Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs), was the first to warn of possible catastrophic failure. His memo, which detailed astronaut concerns and warnings from the shuttle builders at Morton Thiokol, were ignored by top NASA officials and members of the Reagan administration. In the aftermath of the explosion, NASA launched an investigation to "discover" the cause of the disaster. Though within NASA there was absolute certainty about the O-ring joint failure, they began a cover-up by publicly proclaiming that the cause of the explosion was unknown. A Reagan administration Commission perpetrated the same lie. And when Richard Cook realized that the Commission was not interested in revealing the truth, he acted as a true patriot and hero and leaked the original O-ring warning documents to the New York Times. His article set off a cascade of disclosures about the events leading up to the disaster, including revelations by Morton Thiokol engineers that they had tried to stop the launch.

by Richard C. Cook

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On February 20, 1959, 16-year-old Jimi Hendrix made his stage debut with an unnamed band at a room in Seattle’s Temple De Hirsch Sinai synagogue. Inspired by blues artists like Muddy Waters and B.B. King, Hendrix purchased a guitar for $5 and began teaching himself the instrument as a teenager. While he would be fired from his first gig “for showing off,” Hendrix’s innovative techniques (including tone-altering effects, such as fuzz distortion and wah-wah) would soon find him droves of fans and inspire musicians around the world to follow suit.

"When the power of love becomes stronger than the love of power,

we will have peace."

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Website

Hey Joe (3:47) (41,000,000 views)

by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

The Wind Cries Mary (Live At The 1967 Monterey Pop Festival) (3:22)

by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Free Jeremy Brown

Summary and Commentary on the Two Cases Brought Against Jeremy Brown by Our Weaponized U.S. Government

The two cases of MSG (Ret.) Jeremy Brown should serve as a cautionary tales to every American that agents of a weaponized government who will come to the doorstep of the home of an American hero like Jeremy Brown to ask him to choose sides–the government or the people–is government that very well may show up on your doorstep next and ask you to turn on your neighbors. They came for Jeremy Brown. Read his story and then, please, don’t do nothing. During the September 30, 2021 arrest for charges of trespassing alleged to have occurred on January 6th, Brown’s home was raided for over five hours as a search warrant issued by a DC judge to execute a “domestic terrorism investigation” took place at his Florida residence. It was during this raid that grenades were supposedly “found.” Jeremy emphatically denies that the grenades are his, and the forensic analysis (done at his request) found the grenades to have on them the DNA of two males (but not Jeremy’s DNA), pet hair (but not from Jeremy’s pets), and carpet fibers (which do not match any at his residence or in his RV where the grenades were “found”). Other items seized during the raid included two guns which he had failed to register and pay taxes on. Jeremy acknowledges that those two guns are his, but he maintains that it is his Second Amendment right to keep them. Also listed as seized during the raid were classified documents, one count of which Brown claims was based on evidence planted during the raid of his home, and on that count, the jury agreed.

https://www.whoisjeremybrown.com

https://www.jeremybrowndefense.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/jeremybrowndefense



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

