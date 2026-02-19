“The Truth Always Wins” Bruce Lee (29:08)

Bruce Lee Was Mocked By A Navy SEAL Who Said “Come Fight A Real Man”

by Bruce Lee Encounters

https://rumble.com/v75ywtu-the-truth-always-wins-bruce-lee-by-bruce-lee-encounters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“Those who are unaware they are walking in darkness will never seek the light.”

Bruce Lee

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Epstein’s And Israel’s Global Network Of Volunteer Spies (Text and Video)

The topic of this video is a little known group called “the Sayanim“ (Hebrew for “helpers”.) But who are they, and why should you care? First, something you have to understand is that Israeli intelligence is numerically FAR smaller than the intelligence services of other countries. For example, in London in the 1980s, the KGB office had over 100 active personnel; the Mossad office in the same city had merely seven.

by Dr. Faiez Kirsten

https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/epsteins-and-israels-global-network|



The Israel Exemption By Nada Elia (15:37)

The IDF’s sexual crimes against Palestinian men and women

Nada Elia’s article in a recent issue of the Journal of Palestine Studies asks why the now-debunked “mass rapes” of October 7th are still being used as motivation for destroying Gaza, while the proven and witnessed violence against Palestinian men and women (most recently detailed in Btselem’s report Welcome to Hell) is ignored.

by Palestine Bookshelf

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/the-israel-exemption-by-nada-elia



Erdogan Wants Nukes: What A Turkish Bomb Would Mean For The Middle East

Ankara is telling the world that a selective and force-driven approach to the Iranian nuclear issue could ignite a chain reaction

In Ankara, the idea of Türkiye one day seeking a nuclear weapons option has never been entirely absent from strategic conversation. Yet in recent days it has acquired a sharper edge, as the region around Türkiye is sliding toward a logic in which raw deterrence begins to look like the only dependable language left. Türkiye’s foreign policy has expanded far beyond the cautious, status-quo posture that once defined it.

by Murad Sadygzade

https://www.rt.com/news/632695-turkiye-nuclear-weapons-erdogan



The US Endgame In Iran And Is Russia Bailing Out Israel In Gaza? (16:10)

My two reports for UK Column News yesterday

In yesterday’s news programme, I cover the latest on Iran and the regime change-focused Munich Security Conference that features the appalling Zionist-acolyte Lindsey Graham pushing for war. I also look at the recent Russian virtue signalling over contributing $ 1 billion allegedly for Gaza’s reconstruction. These days very few people are questioning statements circulating on social media or looking deeper into the actual context or feasibility of certain claims.

by Vanessa Beeley and UK Column

https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-us-endgame-in-iran-and-is-russia



Beijing Moves To Contain Mossad’s Expanding Reach In Iran

Israeli intelligence operations inside Iran have alarmed Beijing, which saw them as a new model of intelligence warfare, prompting deeper technological, security, and strategic cooperation with Tehran. Chinese military experts and intelligence agencies increasingly describe Mossad’s deep infiltration into Iran as opening a “Pandora’s box” of global security risks. From Beijing’s perspective, Israeli and US intelligence operations – particularly those expanding after 2015 and accelerating through 2025–2026 – mark the evolution of a new battlespace.

by Nadia Helmy

https://thecradle.co/articles/beijing-moves-to-contain-mossads-expanding-reach-in-iran



Sacrifice, Manifestation, And Egregores (Video 5:24 and Transcript)

Experiments such as the famous Double Slit Experiment have shown that quantum objects—electrons, atoms, and molecules—exist in multiple states and places at once, known as superposition, until they interact with their environment. At that point, they acquire definite properties and conform to the behavior of classical physics. They become what we know as physical matter. These experiments showed us what Werner Heisenberg described as “something standing in the middle between the idea of an event and the actual event, a strange kind of physical reality just in the middle between possibility and reality.”

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/sacrifice-manifestation-and-egregores



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,422 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis