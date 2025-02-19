EarthNewspaper.com

Chartres Cathedral Story Of A Masterpiece (52:46)

https://rumble.com/v6mk5f6-chartres-cathedral-story-of-a-masterpiece-by-easy-documentary.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israeli Mossad Intends To Kill Billions Of People

The surviving Palestinian people in Gaza have lived through the worst genocide in human history due to developments in modern warfare. In actuality, this was a democide where every man, woman, child, and civil servant was targeted. 1,410 families had been removed from the civil registry in Gaza by November 11, 2024. As an example, 200 people from the Abu Nasser family were assassinated, and their bodies remain under rubble today. The most advanced AI technology was used to eradicate entire Palestinian bloodlines from the civil registry.

by Dr. Ariyana Love

https://drloveariyana.substack.com/p/israeli-mossad-intends-to-kill-billion



Who Is Jeremy Brown?

Summary and Commentary on the Two Cases Brought Against Jeremy Brown by Our Weaponized U.S. Government

The two cases of MSG (Ret.) Jeremy Brown should serve as a cautionary tales to every American that agents of a weaponized government who will come to the doorstep of the home of an American hero like Jeremy Brown to ask him to choose sides–the government or the people–is government that very well may show up on your doorstep next and ask you to turn on your neighbors.

https://www.whoisjeremybrown.com

https://www.jeremybrowndefense.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/jeremybrowndefense



CrossTalk Bullhorns With Peter Lavelle | Ukraine Gambit (25:50)

Finally, the Trump administration has begun its effort to end the Ukraine conflict. Needless to say, it did not go down well with the European establishment - addicted as they are to this war. Will Trump's plan work? Will the Russians agree?

CrossTalking with George Szamuely and Dmitry Babich.

https://rumble.com/v6ltuyg-crosstalk-bullhorns-ukraine-gambit.html



With US Or Against US? America’s Ultimatum To Arab leaders

Donald Trump’s threats of invading Gaza have forced Arab and Muslim leaders to react, exposing their vulnerability and the wider US-Israeli agenda for reshaping the region.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/with-us-or-against-us--america-s-ultimatum-to-arab-leaders



“We cannot state that all Jews are Bolsheviks.

But without Jews, there would never have been Bolshevism.

For a Jew, nothing is more insulting than the truth.

The blood maddened Jewish terrorists

have murdered sixty-six million in Russia from 1918 to 1957.”

Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn

Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn



The Plot Against The Church

It can be stated without fear of exaggeration that no book in the present century has been the object of so many commentaries in the world press... What gives this book definite, provable worth is that it deals with a magnificent and imposing compilation of documents and sources of undeniable importance and authenticity, which demonstrates with no room for doubt the existence of a great conspiracy, which the traditional enemies of the Church have prepared against Holy Catholic Church, and against the Free World. These (enemies) are attempting to convert Catholicism into a blind instrument in the service of communism, Masonry, and Judaism, in order to weaken free humanity with it and to facilitate its ruin and, with this ruin, the definite victory of atheistic communism.

by Maurice Pinay

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On February 19, 1972, Harry Nilsson started a four-week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with his version of the Badfinger song 'Without You.' He had heard Badfinger's recording at a party and mistook it for a Beatles song. After realising it was not, he decided to cover the song for his 1971 album Nilsson Schmilsson. He wanted his version of the song to be a stark, but producer Richard Perry convinced him to turn it into a grand, crashing, theatrical monster-ballad, complete with orchestra. His vocal was recorded in a single take and his performance was rewarded with Nilsson's second Grammy Award. His vocal was recorded in a single take and his performance was rewarded with Nilsson's second Grammy Award.

Harry Nilsson Website

Without You (3:24)

Without You (Rare Piano Demo) (4:01)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Chartres Cathedral

Welcome to Chartres Cathedral, probably the finest example of French Gothic architecture and said by some to be the most beautiful cathedral in France.

The Chartres Cathedral is a milestone in the development of Western architecture because it employs all the structural elements of the new Gothic architecture: the pointed arch; the rib-and-panel vault; and, most significantly, the flying buttress. The cathedral is also celebrated for its many stained-glass windows and sculptures. Because most of its 12th-and 13th-century stained glass and sculpture survives, Chartres Cathedral is one of the most completely surviving medieval churches. Its spiritual intensity is heightened by the fact that no direct light enters the building. All the light is filtered through stained glass, so that the whole experience of visiting the Chartres Cathedral seems out of this world.

https://ChartresCathedral.net



