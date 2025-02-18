EarthNewspaper.com

Against Our Better Judgment The History Of How The US Was Used To Create Israel by Alison Weir (42:58)

Book Review by Stephen Heine

https://rumble.com/v6m5q0u-against-our-better-judgment-the-history-of-how-the-us-was-used-to-create-is.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Three Strikes—You’re Out!

In the nineteenth century, the Americans invented a new sport—baseball. At one time thought of by us Britons as a sort of “poor man’s cricket,” baseball eventually became an international sport and, at this point in time, in virtually any country in the world, the exclamation “Three strikes—you’re out” means to all and sundry that the individual in question is finished for the time being.

by Jeff Thomas

https://internationalman.com/articles/three-strikes-youre-out





How Politics And War, Art And Science Shape Our World (59:31)

We Are At A Crossroads: One direction leads to oblivion, the other leads to glories we can’t even begin to imagine. This episode is important. Randall and guest Warren Steury venture into the topics of War and Peace, Politics and Culture, Art and Science and provide fascinating insights on how they inevitably shape our world through our every thought, word and deed– individually and collectively.

A Cultural Commentary From Randall Carlson

https://rumble.com/v6lik3s-039-how-politics-and-war-are-and-science-shape-our-world-a-cultural-comment.htm



The Games Begin: US And Russian Top Dogs Face Off In Riyadh (Text and Video)

In this hefty ~3,500 word article we go into the current setup for negotiations between the two great powers. The exclusive paid section afterwards will deal primarily with predictions on how things will play out over the course of the next six months to a year, including how the conflict might settle.

by Simplicius

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/the-games-begin-us-and-russian-top



Army Ordered To Kill Israelis On 7 October, Defense Minister Confirms, With Asa Winstanley (16:26)

Associate editor Asa Winstanley brings us up to date on the latest revelations of how Israel applied the Hannibal Doctrine on 7 October 2023 - deliberately killing its own people rather than letting them to be taken captive and return home alive in a prisoner exchange.

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6ku8l1-army-ordered-to-kill-israelis-on-7-october-defense-minister-confirms-with-a.html



Israel Confirms Troops Will Remain At Southern Lebanon Sites After Deadline

IDF expected to also triple number of troops on border by It is just one day from the extended deadline for Israel to withdraw its military from Lebanon. Israel is preparing to do something presented as withdrawal but which would more correctly be presented as continuing to occupy Lebanese soil.

by Jason Ditz

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/02/17/israel-confirms-troops-will-remain-at-southern-lebanon-sites-after-deadline



Against Our Better Judgment

The Hidden History Of How The U.S. Was Used To Create Israel

Soon after WWII, U.S. statesman Dean Acheson warned that creating Israel on land already inhabited by Palestinians would "imperil" both American and all Western interests in the region. Despite warnings such as this one, President Truman supported establishing a Jewish state on land primarily inhabited by Muslims and Christians. Few Americans today are aware that U.S. support enabled the creation of modern Israel. Even fewer know that U.S. politicians pushed this policy over the forceful objections of top diplomatic and military experts. As this work demonstrates, these politicians were bombarded by a massive pro-Israel lobbying effort that ranged from well-funded and very public Zionist organizations to an "elitist secret society" whose members included Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis. Against Our Better Judgment brings together meticulously sourced evidence to illuminate a reality that differs starkly from the prevailing narrative. It provides a clear view of the history that is key to understanding one of the most critically important political issues of our day.

by Alison Weir

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



“When I despair,

I remember that all through history,

the way of truth and love has always won.

There have been murderers and tyrants,

and for a time they can seem invincible.

But in the end they always fall.

Think of it, always.”

Mohandas K. Gandi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



On February 18, 1966, Beach Boy leader Brian Wilson began recording the band’s soon-to-be classic, “Good Vibrations.” Riffing on themes of extrasensory perception, Wilson was inspired by a story that his mother often told about dogs barking at people in response to their “bad vibrations.” The recording process, meanwhile, was unprecedented and found musicians recording more than 90 hours of interchangeable footage, with Wilson later assembling the fragments into a larger, symphonic structure, which reflected various moods. Released in October of that year, “Good Vibrations” was an instant critical and commercial success. Widely considered to be among the era’s most important recordings, the song went on to influence countless other bands, while, in the decades since its release, “Good Vibrations” has ranked on numerous lists, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll” and Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1994.

Brian Wilson Website

The Beach Boys Website

Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys (3:34)

The Beach Boys (30 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Educate Yourself

The Freedom of Knowledge, The Power of Thought

Educate-Yourself.org is a free educational forum dedicated to the dissemination of accurate information in the use of natural, non-pharmaceutical medicines and alternative healing therapies in the treatment of disease conditions. Free Energy, Earth Changes, and the growing reality of Big Brother are also explored since survival itself in the very near future may well depend on self acquired skills to face the growing threats of bioterrorism, emerging diseases, and the continuing abridgement of constitutional liberties. It is strongly recommended that visitors to this web site print out hard copies of the information that is of interest. Do not assume that your hard drive, this web site, or even the Internet itself will always be there to serve you.

Ken Adachi, Editor

https://Educate-Yourself.org



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



