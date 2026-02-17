February 17, 2026, Anthropic Whistleblower: Claude's Safety Crisis Is Worse Than You Think (19:36) by Novara Media, And 20 More Posts Published...
Anthropic Whistleblower: Claude’s Safety Crisis Is Worse Than You Think (19:36)
by Novara Media
https://rumble.com/v75vgpy-anthropic-whistleblower-claudes-safety-crisis-is-worse-than-you-think-by-no.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
“If the natural tendencies of mankind are so bad that it is not safe to permit people to be free, how is it that the tendencies of these organizers are always good? Do not the legislators and their appointed agents also belong to the human race? Or do they believe that they themselves are made of a finer clay than the rest of mankind?”
Frederic Bastiat, The Law
Something Big Is Happening
Then, on February 5th, two major AI labs released new models on the same day: GPT-5.3 Codex from OpenAI, and Opus 4.6 from Anthropic (the makers of Claude, one of the main competitors to ChatGPT). And something clicked. Not like a light switch... more like the moment you realize the water has been rising around you and is now at your chest. I am no longer needed for the actual technical work of my job. I describe what I want built, in plain English, and it just... appears. Not a rough draft I need to fix. The finished thing.
by Matt Shumer
https://shumer.dev/something-big-is-happening
Monologue: Demons Are In Charge “That Wasn’t Ghislaine Maxwell In That Hearing” (18:26)
Former British ambassador faces prison time. Criminals are tumbling all over the world, except US, where they’re performing somersaults. Starmer flagship policy in tatters
by George Galloway
https://rumble.com/v75t2mg-monologue-demons-are-in-charge.html
‘Israel’ Threatens To Genocide Gaza If Hamas Refuses Disarmament
“Israel” threatens renewed war on Gaza if Hamas refuses to disarm within 60 days, as Israeli attacks continue amid the fragile ceasefire. Senior Israeli officials have threatened to renew the genocide in Gaza if Hamas does not disarm within a proposed 60-day period, although the Israeli occupation continues its attacks on the Strip daily, never adhering to the ceasefire agreement.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel--threatens-to-genocide-gaza-if-hamas-refuses-disarma
Ray McGovern: Two Fronts, One War? Trump Confronts Both Iran And Russia (56:36)
Analysis of Ukraine conflict following New START treaty expiration, with Russia advancing militarily while seeking U.S.-guaranteed European security architecture as NATO weakens. Discussion of European military incapacity and divergent hawkish/dovish voices. Examination of Iran-U.S. negotiations in Oman and Geneva amid Israeli pressure, with assessment that war with Iran would trigger catastrophic economic consequences (Strait of Hormuz closure) and military retaliation-making diplomacy the likely path forward ahead of U.S. midterms.
by Dialogue Works
https://rumble.com/v75tiqg-ray-mcgovern-two-fronts-one-war-trump-confronts-both-iran-and-russia.html
