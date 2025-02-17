EarthNewspaper.com

Shock Hamas Move Batters Ceasefire Busting Israel! (10:20)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6lrg01-shock-hamas-move-batters-ceasefire-busting-israel-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Mafia State

First we got a mafia economy. Then we got a mafia state. We must rid ourselves of the ruling criminal class or become its victims.

Kiss the ring. Grovel before the Godfather. Give him tribute, a cut of the spoils. If he and his family get rich you get rich. Enter his inner circle, his “made” men and women, and you do not have to follow rules or obey the law.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-mafia-state



A Call For Resistance (18:31)

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/a-call-for-resistance



Conscious, Love-Filled Mothering Is The Highest Expression Of Womanhood (Text and Video 0:33)

Ladies – this is my advice to you… Forget all the programming designed to get you to pay more attention to your “career” than creating a healthy and happy family.

by BirthOfANewEarth

https://birthofanewearth.substack.com/p/conscious-love-filled-mothering-is



Dr. Leigh Willoughby On Medical Gaslighting (References and Video 59:13)

Dr Leigh Willoughby was a seasoned anaesthetist and functional medicine doctor at the onset of the COVID era in 2020. Initially, she trusted the virologists and her "infectious" diseases colleagues concerning the alleged deadly pandemic. She readied herself for an avalanche of sick patients…that never arrived.

Dr. Sam Bailey and Dr. Leigh Willoughby

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/dr-leigh-willoughby-on-medical-gaslighting



Spring Is In The Air In US-Russia Ties As Trump’s Revolution Gains Momentum

What emerges from the dramatic happenings of the past week is that the 3-year chronicle of US-Russia rivalry and the NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine was a crisis engineered with great deliberation by the Anglo-American nexus per a pernicious agenda conceived by the neocon liberals wedded to globalism ensconced in the Washington and London establishment to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/spring-is-in-the-air-in-us-russia-ties-as-trumps-revolution-gains-momentum



"For the love of money is the root of all evil:

which while some coveted after,

they have erred from the faith,

and pierced themselves through with many sorrows."

1 Timothy 6:10

Hitler’s Revolution

Drawing on over 200 German sources, many pre-1945, Hitler's Revolution provides concise, penetrating insight into the National Socialist ideology and how it transformed German society. The government's success at relieving unemployment and its social programs to eliminate class barriers unlock the secret to Hitler's undeniable popularity.

by Richard Tedor

On February 17, 1960, Elvis Presley earned his first Gold record for an album, weeks before his discharge from the US Army. The plaque celebrated his self-titled second studio album, which was originally released in October 1956. Featuring three Little Richard covers (including “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up”), several new country ballads, as well as the hits “Love Me” and “Paralyzed,” Elvis spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard albums chart, making Presley the first artist to have two albums reach No.1 in the same year.

Elvis Presley Websites

Elvis Presley (50 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

John Perkins

As Chief Economist at a major consulting firm, John Perkins was advisor to the World Bank, UN, IMF, Fortune 500 corporations, and government and business leaders in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States. Before that, he apprenticed with shamans when he lived in the Amazon rainforest from 1968 to 1971 and has since studied with shamans from many different cultures. His eleven books on economics, shamanism, and transformation include the Confessions of an Economic Hit Man trilogy, Shapeshifting, The World Is as You Dream It, and Touching the Jaguar. They have been on the New York Times bestseller list for more than 70 weeks, sold millions of copies, and are published in at least 38 languages.

https://JohnPerkins.org



