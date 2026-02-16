Treblinka And Impossibility Of The Holocaust (30:37)

A rational examination of the undisputed parameters concerning Treblinka show that the holocaust story concerning the camp is not merely impossible but savagely irrational. Given how the Treblinka tales fit into the whole, then with this camp exposed, the whole holocaust narrative collapses.

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v75tms4-treblinka-and-immpossibilty-of-the-holocaust-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Holocaust Revisionism

Holocaust Revisionism has two main parts, History Of The Jews and 50 Sections Of Evidence. The first is an overview of information to help explain whom the Jews are and the death and carnage that they have inflicted on the Gentiles throughout history. The second part consists of 50 in-depth sections of evidence dealing with and repudiating every major facet of the Jewish “Holocaust” myth.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://HolocaustRevisionism.com



Leaves Of Grass (1855)

“Leaves of Grass” by Walt Whitman is a poetry collection first published in 1855. Beginning with just twelve poems, Whitman continuously revised and expanded this work throughout his life, eventually creating a collection of over four hundred poems. He celebrates American democracy, nature, the human body, and sensual pleasure in verse that breaks traditional rules of rhyme and meter. The book’s explicit content sparked controversy and condemnation, yet it ultimately became recognized as one of the central works of American poetry. (This is an automatically generated summary.)

by Walt Whitman

The Epstein Files: Exposing Satanic Globalist Pedophiles Raping, Torturing, And Eating Babies? (Text and Videos)

This is the terminal diagnosis. The system is not broken. It is a perfectly engineered machine, operating with ruthless, flawless precision toward its sole purpose: the perpetual protection and propagation of the global predator class. The Epstein files are not a puzzle to be solved.

by The Truth About Cancer

https://thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com/p/the-epstein-files-exposing-satanic



US Preparing For Sustained War On Iran, US Bombs Syria, Somalia, Boat In Caribbean, And More (29:59)

by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v75tgmg-us-preparing-for-sustained-war-on-iran-us-bombs-syria-somalia-boat-in-carib.html



More Insiders’ Dire Warnings: AI May Cause Human Extinction

Little more than a year ago the so-called “Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton claimed that Artificial Intelligence will wipe out humanity within 30 years. By how surprisingly fast AI is now advancing exponentially, that timeline undoubtedly has drastically been shortened, especially based on the rash of recent predictions made by a growing slew of insiders.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2026/02/joachim-hagopian-more-insiders-dire-warnings-ai-may-cause-human-extinction



