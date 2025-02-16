Trump's First Month Panders To Israel by Philip Giraldi

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

37,670 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Featured News

Trump's First Month Panders To Israel

Say goodbye to Palestine

The Trump Administration, in place for only a little over three weeks, has gone full speed ahead in its advocacy for Israel. Donald Trump's invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit him at the White House, the first foreign head of state to be honored in that fashion, set the stage for a whole series of actions intended to confirm the status of Israel as America's "best friend and closest ally" as it is often celebrated by both government and the media. Trump also delighted his visitor by revealing a plan for the United States to completely remove the Palestinians from Gaza so that the US government could "buy" and "own" the strip in order to rebuild it in luxury style, with properties overlooking the Mediterranean Sea emulating the French Riviera that then would be sold to folks "in the area", meaning presumably wealthy Jews, as Trump also made clear, no Gazans would be allowed to return to what was once their homes. Netanyahu meanwhile is ethnically cleansing the other remnant of Palestinians on the West Bank, meaning that what once was Palestine will before too long be free of Palestinians, and the three million plus new refugees will either be made dead or shipped off to parts unknow. Trump indicated that that issue, meaning the moves undertaken by Israel to depopulate and then annex the West Bank, is also under direct discussion with the Netanyahu government.

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trumps-First-Month-Panders-To-Israel-by-Philip-Giraldi



Video Of The Day

The US Is Not Sending Condoms To Hamas (8:21)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6lddud-the-us-is-not-sending-condoms-to-hamas-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quote Of The Day

"The more you can ignore how bad things are -

the better you will feel and the worse things will get."

Frank Zappa

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis