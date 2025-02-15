EarthNewspaper.com

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The Shocking Truth Of Brian Mock's January 6th Ordeal (1:03:13)

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6l7vm4-the-shocking-truth-of-brian-mocks-january-6th-ordeal-by-the-david-knight-sh.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

‘AI May Become Judge, Jury And Executioner’ – Global Risks Expert To RT

Artificial intelligence is being weaponized across all facets of life, and Google’s recent change of principles is a sign of things to come. Last week, Google revised its artificial intelligence principles, removing the company’s stance against using AI to develop weapons or technologies or directly facilitate injury to people, or for surveillance that violates internationally accepted norms. Google’s AI head Demis Hassabis said the guidelines were being overhauled in a changing world and that AI should protect “national security”. RT has interviewed Dr. Mathew Maavak, a senior consultant for Malaysia’s National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap 2021-2025 (AI-Rmap), scholar on global risks, geopolitics, strategic foresight, governance and AI, on the potential consequences of Google’s new policies.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/612575-ai-may-become-judge



Dr. Mike Yeadon, A Former Vice President At Pfizer (3:00)

“There was no pandemic, and the lie was maintained in order to inject… 5.5 billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far.”

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CM8iKx2xeqfC



The Jewish Peril And The Catholic Church

Editorial Note: That there has been and still is a Jewish problem, no one can deny. Since the rejection of Israel, 1,900 years ago, the Jews have scattered in every direction and in spite of difficulties and even persecutions, they have established themselves as a power in nearly every nation of Europe. Jacobs, in his “Jewish Contributions to Civilization,” glories in the fact that without detriment to their own racial unity and international character, the Jews have been able to spread their doctrines and increase their political, social and economic influence among the nations.

by The Catholic Gazette (London) February 1936

https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-Jewish-Peril-and-The-Catholic-Church-1936-The-Catholic-Gazette.shtml



Ernst Zündel (1939-2017) 'The 1985 Great Holocaust Trial' - Setting The Record Straight (4:35:07)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xpLn5qUSM7dh



Short Take: No. We Are Not Winning, We Cannot Even Be Said To Be Surviving

Pay very close attention to people who want you to “shutup” “stop black-pilling” or accuse you of being “addicted to losing” because you demand Trump and Co implement the policies you want and not sell out… None of these people ever say to the Israel lobby or ADL “You won, stop black-pilling” Applying constant pressure, never accepting good enough, constantly demanding more and better is how you win and get the policies you want implemented…

by Kulak

https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/short-take-no-we-are-not-winning



Conspiracy: Luther Martin's Anti-Federalist Warnings About Centralization (Show Links and Video 33:21)

Luther Martin, the Anti-Federalist firebrand, predicted that the Constitution would lead to a national system of consolidated power that could never secure liberty. He argued this was an intentional conspiracy - a deliberate plan at the Philadelphia Convention to undermine federalism and state sovereignty. In this episode, we'll uncover Martin's fiery objections, his claims of a calculated scheme, his warnings about consolidation, standing armies, and more.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/01/conspiracy-luther-martins-anti-federalist-warnings-about-centralization



Luther Martin’s Objections To The Virginia Plan

Luther Martin (1748–1826) served as Maryland Attorney General for 28 years beginning in 1778. During his tenure, he was elected to the Continental Congress and served as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention. A staunch opponent of expanding federal authority, Martin consistently defended the interests of smaller states, and opposed Edmund Randolph’s (1753-1813) Virginia Plan, introduced in the Convention in late May, 1787. Between June 27 and 28, Martin delivered a three-hour speech critiquing Randolph’s proposal.

by Luther Martin, Edited and introduced by Michelle Alderfor

https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/luther-martins-objections



The Government Says Money Isn’t Property—So It Can Take Yours

In a jaw-dropping argument, the Department of Justice claims seizing $50,000 from a small business doesn’t violate property rights because money isn’t property.

As a lawyer who sues the government, you get used to the different kinds of arguments that government lawyers use to justify abuses of individual rights—sweeping claims of government power, bad-faith procedural obstacles, and more. This was a new one: The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) argued that confiscating $50,000 from a small business did not infringe the business’ right to private property because money is not property.

by Rob Johnson

https://reason.com/2025/01/31/the-government-says-money-isnt-property-so-it-can-take-yours



When AI Says ‘Kill’: Humans Overtrust Machines In Life-Or-Death Decisions

Relying on AI is collapsing reality for all to submit to it: “Humans appear to have a dangerous blind spot when it comes to trusting artificial intelligence” and “even in its simplest form, the AI maintained remarkable influence over human decision-making.” This is beyond dangerous for any society. This is the inevitable outcome of using AI in business, military or the government.

by Patrick Wood

https://www.technocracy.news/when-ai-says-kill-humans-overtrust-machines-in-life-or-death-decisions



Bilderberg Group Without Israel: Sara and Hagar vs Keturah

In listings of the sojourners who attend the Bilderberg Group by various nations – one prominent group remains unidentified – Israel. Each country that is represented is conveyed based on nationality. Yet, Israel is never mentioned. Bilderberg’s founder was Yosef Retinger, a Jewish man whose great grandfather had converted to Catholicism in 1827.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/bilderberg-group-without-israel-sara



Quote Of The Day

“Civilization is an occasional and temporary interruption of the jungle.”

Will Durant

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



