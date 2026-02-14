Ghislaine Maxwell Girls Just Want To Have Fun (2:46)

by I Can’t Even Production

https://rumble.com/v75qhxg-ghislaine-maxwell-girls-just-want-to-have-fun-by-i-cant-even-production.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“You guys burnt the place down,

turned it into a single column of flame.

More people died there in the firestorm,

in that one big flame,

than died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined.”

Kurt Vonnegut

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books And Audiobooks

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

Apocalypse 1945: The Destruction Of Dresden

Apocalypse 1945: The Destruction of Dresden was first published on April 30, 1963. Using official papers, private records, and the accounts of eye-witnesses on both sides, David Irving gives a harrowing account of the two saturation bombing raids executed by RAF Bomber Command on Germany’s most beautiful city at the end of the war, a horrific firestorm raid which left over 100,000 innocent civilians dead or missing—jacketed. The Destruction of Dresden is a 1963 non-fiction book which describes the February 1945 bombing of Dresden in World War II. The book is based on a series of 37 articles written on the strategic bombing during World War II by David Irving called Wie Deutschlands Städte starben (How Germany’s Cities Died) for the German journal Neue Illustrierte. The book became an international bestseller during the 1960s debate about the morality of the World War II area bombing of the Germany civilian population.

by David Irving

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Eight Seconds Of Norm Macdonald Telling It Like It Is (0:08)

https://x.com/i/status/2021421832067514647



The Firebombing Of Dresden (Dozens Of Resources)

February 13 – 15, 1945

This mass genocide of overwhelming innocent people,

ordered by the Satanic Jewish oligarchy,

was purposely carried out on Ash Wednesday, February 14, 1945.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://Earthnewspaper.com/The-Firebombing-Of-Dresden-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Trump’s Ballroom Is Just The Lid (Text Video 24:46)

Since my last investigation, ‘Trump isn’t Building a Ballroom’, three things moved this story from theory into public record. CNN reported that every subterranean structure beneath the East Wing has been demolished, and what’s going back in its place is a facility designed to withstand nuclear detonations, aircraft impacts, chemical and biological attacks, and electromagnetic pulses. A federal judge called the funding scheme “a Rube Goldberg contraption.” And the Department of Justice pre-filed a national security appeal before the judge even ruled.

by The Drey Dossier

https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/trumps-ballroom-is-the-lid



“It Will All Go A Lot Easier On You If... And When You Realize... That This Is All Scripted, And That The Parts Are Chosen By The Players.”

Our own president, already a captive of vainglory… continues to distinguish himself as a functioning gimp of the Synagogue of Satan. I imagine they parade him around in private celebrations of their overweening ambitions... as it concerns what they remain unaware of. I have had an extended opportunity to watch what’s going on… what’s causing it, and where it appears to be headed. A certain group of merciless psychopaths that… even to this moment… think they are ruling The World, are now seeing the clear signs of the end of their protracted delusions.

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/it-will-all-go-a-lot-easier-on-you



Are All Catholics Anti-Semites? Yes Or No? (2:52)

Former Miss California Carrie Prejean Boller, a member of President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, said she doesn’t embrace Zionism because of her Catholic faith. “I am a Catholic, and Catholics don’t embrace Zionism,” Boller said at the fifth hearing of the Trump-appointed Religious Liberty Commission focusing on the topic of antisemitism in Washington, D.C., on February 9.

https://rumble.com/v75pksc-are-all-catholics-anti-semites-yes-or-no.html



When The Bully Bluff Blows

The United States wielded near-total hegemony from at least the early 1990s to 2014 or so, at which point the first big irreversible cracks began to form. Russia took back Crimea, and took the Donbass under its wing. China began to methodically divest itself of its vast holdings of US Treasury bonds. Those acts of defiance threw down the gauntlet, serving notice not only to the masters of empire, but to lesser powers around the globe who were sick and tired of being pushed around and pillaged by the saphead American cowboys in their ten-gallon hats filled to the brim with hypocrisy. Now Donald Trump has become the parodic beau ideal of everything the rest of the world has always found most contemptible in the American ruling class. They say Trump doesn’t drink.

by Will Schryver

https://x.com/imetatronink/status/2022360919448395921



Jews Who Rejected Christ (15:35)

For 2,000 years, Catholic sources taught that Jews who rejected Christ are theological enemies of Christianity. This video documents Scripture, Church Fathers, Doctors, Councils & Popes on Jewish opposition to the Gospel.

by Christ The King

https://x.com/Catholic_State/status/2021986969723842778



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,339 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis