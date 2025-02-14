EarthNewspaper.com

The Song Israel Doesn't Want You To Hear 1 Year Of Genocide (4:40)

by BBOBBYY

https://rumble.com/v6kt82v-the-song-israel-doesnt-want-you-to-hear-1-year-of-genocide-by-bbobbyy.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Amoral Monsters

“It’s not personal, it’s strictly business.”

What’s going on in America these days is like watching a horror movie where the monsters hypnotize their victims into eating each other. A volunteer for the military or getting a booster shot comes to mind. I read the comments of many on popular sites that continue to be their manipulated victims who are proud of their atrocities yet still believe they are following the right path.

by FreeFall

https://freefall555.substack.com/p/amoral-monsters



Saturation Bombing In World War II Who Is To Blame (1:09:34)

by David Irving

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yncsu9Sg14mN



Trump’s Gaza Plan: A Green Light For Ethnic Cleansing?

Let’s be clear: the forced displacement of Palestinians is not a new idea. US President Donald Trump’s latest proposal to take “long-term ownership” of Gaza, to “clean out” the “mess”, and to turn it into a “Riviera of the Middle East” is just the latest iteration of efforts aimed at ethnically cleansing Palestinians from their homeland.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250212-trumps-gaza-plan-a-green-light-for-ethnic-cleansing



ACH (2524) I'm Talking To You #187 - Friday February 14th 2025 - Directors Commentaries (Audio 35:42)

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/02/14/ach-2524-im-talking-to-you-187-friday-february-14th-2025-directors-commentaries



The COVID-19 Vaccine Is An Israeli Mossad Created Bioweapon To Genocide The World’s Population

In 2022, a long-time immunologist and a former employee at the National Institute of Health (NIH) J. Bart Classen, PhD, wrote a bombshell peer-reviewed paper about the origin of the COVID-19 virus and the poisonous COVID-19 vaccine forced on the American Public, that was mostly ignored by the media, our government and the mainstream media.

by Patrick J. McShay

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/02/patrick-j-mcshay-the-covid-19-vaccine-is-an-israeli-mossad-created-bioweapon-to-genocide-the-worlds-population



Words Of Warning



You wake up each morning

With only bad news to hear

So I write you these words of warning

To let you know of my fear



We're letting it get out of control

We're losing our grip

We're selling our very soul

We're aboard a sinking ship



by Mark R. Elsis



February 14, 1980



https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Ugly As Sin

The problem with new-style churches isn't just that they're ugly — they actually distort the Faith and lead Catholics away from Catholicism. So argues Michel S. Rose in these eye-opening pages, which banish forever the notion that lovers of traditional-style churches are motivated simply by taste or nostalgia. In terms that non-architects can understand (and modern architects can't dismiss!), Rose shows that far more is at modern churches actually violate the three natural laws of church architecture and lead Catholics to worship, quite simply, a false god.

by Michael S. Rose

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Claramae Turner

For me, Claramae Turner had one of the most beautiful female voices ever, if not the most beautiful.

She was an operatic contralto.

From Carousel with music and lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. In this scene Julie Jordan (Shirley Jones), learns her husband Billy Bigelow (Gordon MacRae), has just died of a self inflicted knife wound. Much to her regret, Julie then realizes she never told Billy she loved him while he was alive. To garner inspiration and hope, Julie heroically attempts to sing, You'll Never Walk Alone, but is too emotionally shattered. Cousin Nettie (Claramae Turner), intervenes and sings the most beautiful rendition you will ever hear of, You'll Never Walk Alone.

Carousel: You'll Never Walk Alone (1956) (2:51) by Claramae Turne

Claramae Turner (22 Videos) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Defy Tyrants

Teaching the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates

The Lesser Magistrate Doctrine teaches that when the superior or higher ranking civil authority makes unjust/immoral law, policy, or court opinion - the lower or lesser ranking civil authority has both the God-given right and duty to refuse obedience to that superior authority; and if necessary, actively resist the superior authority. The doctrine was first formalized by Christian men in Magdeburg, Germany in 1550. The lesser magistrate doctrine is rooted in the historic Christian doctrine of interposition. Interposition is where one steps into the gap - placing themselves in between the oppressor and his intended victim. Interposition can take place verbally or physically. The law of God is the objective standard to which all men and all governments of men are accountable. If civil authorities make law, policy, or court opinion that is contrary to His law - the lesser magistrates are to interpose and stop the evil.

https://DefyTyrants.com



