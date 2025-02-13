February 13, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Massive Pre-Historic Mega Structure That Can Not Be Explained by Universe Inside You (26:48)
The Firebombing Of Dresden by Mark R. Elsis, Consolidation by The Crowhouse (1:12:24), And The Blood Of Dresden by Kurt Vonnegut
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
37,616 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Massive Pre-Historic Mega Structure That Can Not Be Explained (26:48)
by Universe Inside You
https://rumble.com/v6kfmv7-massive-pre-historic-mega-structure-that-can-not-be-explained-by-universe-i.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
The Firebombing Of Dresden
February 13 – 15, 1945
Dozens Of Articles, Books, Quotes, Photographs, and Videos
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Firebombing-Of-Dresden-by-Mark-R-Elsis
The Blood Of Dresden
Following is an extract from Armageddon in Retrospect by Kurt Vonnegut in which he describes the scenes of ‘obscene brutality’ he witnessed as a prisoner of war in Dresden which inspired his classic novel Slaughterhouse-Five.
by Kurt Vonnegut
http://pulsemedia.org/2011/06/25/the-blood-of-dresden
Consolidation (1:12:24)
by The Crowhouse
https://rumble.com/v6j2ar7-consolidation.html
We Can’t See Clearly Anymore: Delegate Denounces Virginia Abortion Resolution
Before the Virginia House of Delegates voted on a resolution that sought to enshrine the right to abortion in their state, Mark Earley, Jr. made an impassioned plea to his colleagues on behalf of life. In January, Earley called House Joint Resolution 1 “the most extreme and ideologically driven abortion amendment among any proposed in the nation.”
by Tom Campisi
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/we-cant-see-clearly-anymore-delegate-denounces-va-abortion-resolution
Pilot Who Didn't Know He Was Being Taped Admits To Dumping Toxic Chemicals In Chemtrails (37:23)
by Press For Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q893yMaExWJN
Farhad Noori, Rejected Asylum Seeker In Germany, Runs Down 28 People At A Trade Union Demonstration In Munich [Yet Another Intended Consequence Of The Kalergi Plan]
Today at 10:30am near Stiglmaierplatz in Munich – not far from my old apartment – a 26 year-old asylum seeker in Germany named Farhad Noori1 drove his Mini Cooper into the rear of a Verdi trade union demonstration. He evaded the marchers’ police escort and ran down 28 people, before officers opened fire and managed to subdue him.
by Eugyppius
https://www.eugyppius.com/p/farhad-noori-rejected-asylum-seeker
What’s Elon Musk Doing In The Oval Office? (15:06)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6k2dkp-whats-elon-musk-doing-in-the-oval-office.html
MAHA: RFK Jr. Confirmed To Lead HHS Despite ‘Traitor’ McConnell Siding With Democrats
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Director of Health and Human Services on Thursday, despite Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-INO) as the sole Republican to vote against him.
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/maha-rfk-jr-confirmed-lead-hhs-despite-traitor-mcconnell-siding-democrats
Quote Of The Day
“You guys burnt the place down,
turned it into a single column of flame.
More people died there in the firestorm,
in that one big flame,
than died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined.”
Kurt Vonnegut
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Music Of The Day
On February 13, 1960, Frank Sinatra launched his own record label, Reprise Records. The legendary singer's initiative, which led to his nickname "The Chairman of the Board," offered him the opportunity to gain more artistic freedom over his recordings. That concept became a founding principle of Reprise, which also sought to give its artists complete ownership of their work. Over the years, Reprise housed many monumental acts, including Jimi Hendrix, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and The Beach Boys.
Frank Sinatra (112 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
Nice 'n' Easy (Album) by Frank Sinatra Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Book Of The Day
Gothic Cathedrals And Sacred Geometry
by George Lesser
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Website Of The Day
Randall Carlson
It Is Our Mission To Investigate And Document The Catastrophic History Of The World And The Evidence For Advanced Knowledge In Earlier Cultures
On this site, you will find information to advance your personal understanding of the implications of this knowledge. You will also learn of the profound affect it has on human civilization (both past and future), its relevance to Earth herself, and how to successfully cope with the inevitable changes that are sure to visit our dynamic geocosmic system. We're glad to have you along for the ride, fellow explorers! For those familiar with Randall's work, you can of course expect this podcast to feature his extensive knowledge in all areas of his expertise, but that's not all. Randall will also play host to some of the finest minds of our time in exclusive interviews, where he and his guests will tackle the most complex and controversial issues facing our world today. Join Randall in ‘Squaring The Circle’; an endeavor to "reconcile the irreconcilable" using reason, rationale and critical thinking.
https://RandallCarlson.com
Squaring The Circle
A Randall Carlson Podcast
https://Rumble.com/c/RandallCarlson
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis