EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

37,616 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Massive Pre-Historic Mega Structure That Can Not Be Explained (26:48)

by Universe Inside You

https://rumble.com/v6kfmv7-massive-pre-historic-mega-structure-that-can-not-be-explained-by-universe-i.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

The Firebombing Of Dresden

February 13 – 15, 1945

Dozens Of Articles, Books, Quotes, Photographs, and Videos

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Firebombing-Of-Dresden-by-Mark-R-Elsis



The Blood Of Dresden

Following is an extract from Armageddon in Retrospect by Kurt Vonnegut in which he describes the scenes of ‘obscene brutality’ he witnessed as a prisoner of war in Dresden which inspired his classic novel Slaughterhouse-Five.

by Kurt Vonnegut

http://pulsemedia.org/2011/06/25/the-blood-of-dresden



Consolidation (1:12:24)

by The Crowhouse

https://rumble.com/v6j2ar7-consolidation.html



We Can’t See Clearly Anymore: Delegate Denounces Virginia Abortion Resolution

Before the Virginia House of Delegates voted on a resolution that sought to enshrine the right to abortion in their state, Mark Earley, Jr. made an impassioned plea to his colleagues on behalf of life. In January, Earley called House Joint Resolution 1 “the most extreme and ideologically driven abortion amendment among any proposed in the nation.”

by Tom Campisi

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/we-cant-see-clearly-anymore-delegate-denounces-va-abortion-resolution



Pilot Who Didn't Know He Was Being Taped Admits To Dumping Toxic Chemicals In Chemtrails (37:23)

by Press For Truth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q893yMaExWJN



Farhad Noori, Rejected Asylum Seeker In Germany, Runs Down 28 People At A Trade Union Demonstration In Munich [Yet Another Intended Consequence Of The Kalergi Plan]

Today at 10:30am near Stiglmaierplatz in Munich – not far from my old apartment – a 26 year-old asylum seeker in Germany named Farhad Noori1 drove his Mini Cooper into the rear of a Verdi trade union demonstration. He evaded the marchers’ police escort and ran down 28 people, before officers opened fire and managed to subdue him.

by Eugyppius

https://www.eugyppius.com/p/farhad-noori-rejected-asylum-seeker



What’s Elon Musk Doing In The Oval Office? (15:06)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6k2dkp-whats-elon-musk-doing-in-the-oval-office.html



MAHA: RFK Jr. Confirmed To Lead HHS Despite ‘Traitor’ McConnell Siding With Democrats

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Director of Health and Human Services on Thursday, despite Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-INO) as the sole Republican to vote against him.

by Tyler Durden

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/maha-rfk-jr-confirmed-lead-hhs-despite-traitor-mcconnell-siding-democrats



Quote Of The Day

“You guys burnt the place down,

turned it into a single column of flame.

More people died there in the firestorm,

in that one big flame,

than died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined.”

Kurt Vonnegut

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Music Of The Day

On February 13, 1960, Frank Sinatra launched his own record label, Reprise Records. The legendary singer's initiative, which led to his nickname "The Chairman of the Board," offered him the opportunity to gain more artistic freedom over his recordings. That concept became a founding principle of Reprise, which also sought to give its artists complete ownership of their work. Over the years, Reprise housed many monumental acts, including Jimi Hendrix, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and The Beach Boys.

Frank Sinatra (112 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

Nice 'n' Easy (Album) by Frank Sinatra Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Book Of The Day

Gothic Cathedrals And Sacred Geometry

by George Lesser

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Website Of The Day

Randall Carlson

It Is Our Mission To Investigate And Document The Catastrophic History Of The World And The Evidence For Advanced Knowledge In Earlier Cultures

On this site, you will find information to advance your personal understanding of the implications of this knowledge. You will also learn of the profound affect it has on human civilization (both past and future), its relevance to Earth herself, and how to successfully cope with the inevitable changes that are sure to visit our dynamic geocosmic system. We're glad to have you along for the ride, fellow explorers! For those familiar with Randall's work, you can of course expect this podcast to feature his extensive knowledge in all areas of his expertise, but that's not all. Randall will also play host to some of the finest minds of our time in exclusive interviews, where he and his guests will tackle the most complex and controversial issues facing our world today. Join Randall in ‘Squaring The Circle’; an endeavor to "reconcile the irreconcilable" using reason, rationale and critical thinking.

https://RandallCarlson.com



Squaring The Circle

A Randall Carlson Podcast

https://Rumble.com/c/RandallCarlson



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis