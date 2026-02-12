Charlie Kirk Assassinated By Exploding Mic (1:14:43)

They murdered Charlie Kirk with a military-grade exploding lavalier mic rigged by insiders who sold him out for rejecting Israel’s blood money - forget the 30-06 fairy tale, John Bray is dismantling it piece by piece with motion mapping, explosive gas analysis, shrapnel forensics, and custom ballistic dummies that replicate the exact brain-stem-killing blast.

Stew Peters Interviews Jon Bray

https://rumble.com/v75n7dc-stew-peters-interviews-jon-bray-charlie-kirk-assassinated-by-exploding-mic.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



First Gaza, Then The World: The Global Danger Of Israeli Exceptionalism

While many nations occasionally resort to a “state of exception” to deal with temporary crises, Israel exists in a permanent state of exception. This Israeli exceptionalism is the very essence of the instability that plagues the Middle East. The concept of the state of exception dates back to the Roman justitium, a legal mechanism for suspending law during times of civil unrest. However, the modern understanding was shaped by the German jurist Carl Schmitt, who famously wrote that the “sovereign is he who decides on the exception.”

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260211-first-gaza-then-the-world-the-global-danger-of-israeli-exceptionalism



Millions Rally In Iran + Trump Threatens Second Aircraft Carrier As Netanyahu Makes Sixth U.S. Visit (17:01)

President Trump is threatening to send a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East for potential strikes on Iran, as Netanyahu returns to the U.S. for another record-setting visit. Reports also say the Trump Admin is considering seizing Iran-linked oil tankers at sea, in a bid to try to force Tehran into a deal. But while Iran is engaging talks and offering to make a deal related to its nuclear program, the Iranian people aren’t buying the “regime change” dream the U.S. and Israel are desperately trying to sell.

by Rachel Blevins

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/millions-rally-iran-netanyahu-trump



Epstein And The Unmasking Of The Satanic Elite

Alexander Dugin on the Epstein files and the collapse of the Western ruling class.

Host: So, Monday may become another “Monday of destiny” in the United States-or it may not; we do not yet know for certain. In American cinema there is often the term “collapse”: this is what they call the state in which everything begins to fall apart like a house of cards, above all from an ideological standpoint. In your view, can this entire story with the Epstein files, and what congressmen-and perhaps the rest of the world-are learning, be regarded as the beginning of a real collapse of the Western world?

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/epstein-and-the-unmasking-of-the



