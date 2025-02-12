Thanks DC Dave - https://DCDave.com

ACH (2521) Dr. Peter Hammond – How USAID Reveals The Conspiracies That Are No Longer A Theory (Audio 1:03:09)

Trump Speaks With Putin, Says Talks To End Ukraine War Will Start ‘Immediately’

The Kremlin said the call lasted almost an hour and a half.

President Trump said on Wednesday that he had a “lengthy and highly productive phone call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine would begin “immediately.”

by Dave DeCamp

3 War Powers Myths That Totally Misrepresent The Constitution (Show Links and Video 30:12)

“Until war is Constitutionally declared, the nation and all its members must observe and preserve peace.” That was John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the United States. But today, few people even understand what this means – or how Founders like Washington, Adams, Jefferson, and Madison put it into practice. In this episode, we’re shattering three of the biggest modern myths about war powers and the Constitution. What did the Founders actually say? How did they act when faced with war? The answers might surprise you.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

On The Possibility Of A New Elite

I am perhaps best known for documenting a hostile, highly influential Jewish elite in the U.S. and really throughout the West. But I think things are changing in a good direction. With some important exceptions. Jews ascended to the heights of American society in several stages.

by Kevin MacDonald

Tsunamis, Climate Change, The Ark, And A New Age Of Spacefaring (2:23:08)

by Squaring The Circle, A Randall Carlson Podcast

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director Of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard has been officially confirmed as the new director of national intelligence. The former Democrat turned Republican is less hawkish on foreign policy and endorsed Trump because of his promises to fight for peace.

by LifeSiteNews Staff

"The Social Security Fraud Is Even Worse Than We Imagined" Elon Musk's DOGE Discovers (11:15)

Over the weekend we got some bombshell news about Social Security from Elon Musk's Doge team.

by Redacted

Trump Talks The Talk With Iran, But Needs To Walk The Walk (Text and Video)

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, made a memorable speech to the stormy Labour Party annual conference in 2016, while per forma congratulating Jeremy Corbyn for winning the leadership election with an increased mandate but remaining sceptical that the party would be “trusted to govern again”.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

"We are what we repeatedly do,

excellence then is not an act, but a habit."

Aristotle

Confessions Of An Economic Hit Man

John Perkins started and stopped writing Confessions of an Economic Hit Man four times over 20 years. He says he was threatened and bribed in an effort to kill the project, but after 9 11 he finally decided to go through with this expose of his former professional life. Perkins, a former chief economist at Boston strategic-consulting firm Chas. T. Main, says he was an and “economic hit man and ” for 10 years, helping U.S. intelligence agencies and multinationals cajole and blackmail foreign leaders into serving U.S. foreign policy and awarding lucrative contracts to American business. and “Economic hit men (EHMs) are highly paid professionals who cheat countries around the globe out of trillions of dollars, and ” Perkins writes.

by John Perkins

On February 12, 1967, 15 police officers raided Redlands the West Sussex home of The Rolling Stone Keith Richards during a weekend party. The police who were armed with a warrant issued under the dangerous drugs act took away various substances for forensic tests. George and Pattie Harrison had been at the house, but it was said that the police waited for them to leave before they raided the house in order not to bust the holder of an MBE.

Connection (2:07)

by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are an English rock band formed in London in 1962. Active for over six decades, they are one of the most popular and enduring bands of the rock era. In the early 1960s, the band pioneered the gritty, rhythmically driven sound that came to define hard rock. Their first stable line-up consisted of vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones, bassist Bill Wyman, and drummer Charlie Watts. During their early years, Jones was the primary leader. Andrew Loog Oldham became their manager in 1963 and encouraged them to write their own songs. The Jagger–Richards partnership soon became the band's primary songwriting and creative force.

