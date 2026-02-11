Lysander Spooner: Red Pill On Federal Power (20:30)

Every check on federal power you were taught about? They don’t work.

Oaths? Meaningless. Elections? Theater. Separation of powers? Not in practice.

As he put it, tyrants only care about one thing.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v75lhsq-lysander-spooner-red-pill-on-federal-power-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

C. S. Lewis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books And Audiobooks

Passovers Of Blood

The Jews Of Europe And Ritual Murders

For centuries, there have been rumors that various Jewish groups or individuals engaged in human sacrifices or ritual murder for religious purposes. This book analyzes the cultural and historical background to a notorious 1475 murder trial in Italy. A group of Jews were accused of murdering a young boy, later known as Simon of Trent, and using his blood for Passover rites. The accused were tortured and confessed to killing the boy, who was informally venerated as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church until the 1960s. Here for the first time in several decades the reader is presented this infamous case in a scholarly manner that aims to draw out facts and leave speculation behind. The use of a medieval case study helps to illuminate much needed scholarly scrutiny on a topic that has for too long been obfuscated or dismissed out of hand without serious inquiry. Students of Renaissance Italy, medieval Jewish history, and the Catholic Church will be well served by this book.

by Ariel Toaff

https://archive.org/details/blood-passover

https://ia801805.us.archive.org/22/items/236874025-jewish-ritual-murder-list-books-documents/269960307-Blood-Passover.pdf

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Jewish Ritual Murder

(The Complete History)

Jewish ritual murder, commonly referred to as the “blood libel”, is a historically persistent accusation that claims Jewish individuals engage in the ritualistic torture and murder of non-Jews (particularly children) for the purpose of extracting their blood, often alleged to occur during Jewish holidays such as Passover. According to Wikipedia and most modern historians, it’s simply a false antisemitic accusation. The countless cases throughout history have been supposedly fabricated by antisemites and have no basis in reality. Another common belief among people is that the “blood libel” is simply a manifestation of medieval prejudice because the most infamous cases (Simon of Trent and William of Norwich) originate from that historical period. However, this accusation is, in fact, much older than the medieval era and has persisted for hundreds of years after the conclusion of that period, extending even into the last century. This article aims to explore the complete history of this accusation. The Complete History (1st Century B.C. - 20th Century A.D.) The first occurrence of blood libel in literature was in the book “On the Judeans” by Greek historian Damocritus who is believed to have lived in the first century B.C. Unfortunately, the original texts authored by Damocritus have been lost to history. However, a passage referencing this subject has been preserved in the Suda (a 10th-century Byzantine encyclopedia): “Damocritus, historian. On the Judeans· In which he says that they were bowing down to the golden head of a donkey and that, hunting a foreigner (xenos) every seven years, they were making an offering of him, tearing his flesh into thin strips, and in this way killing him.”

by T. T. Timayenis

https://timayenis.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-complete



Israel’s Final Solution For The Goyim (33:08)

by NXR Studios

https://rumble.com/v75e91s-israels-final-solution-for-the-goyim.html



