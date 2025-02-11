EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

37,556 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The Scientist Who Hacked Reality (1:01:14)

by Philosophical Essence

https://rumble.com/v6jmr2p-the-scientist-who-hacked-reality-by-philosophical-essence.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Double Slit Experiment (27 Videos)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9SLRU38-i-b2ezNNSVjc9dJXW3gj6Nul



Lead Post

Trump’s Plan To ‘Clean Out’ Gaza Has Overwhelming Support With Israelis

Only 3% replied that the ethnic cleansing of Gaza is “immoral.”

[“The latest Peace Index survey reflects the pervasive gloom: 94% percent of Jews think Israel has used the right amount of firepower in Gaza (or “not enough” (43%)).” ~ Alastair Crooke, January 29, 2024]

by Kyle Anzalone

https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/trumps-plans-to-clean-out-gaza-has-overwhelming-support-with-israelis



USAID Funded mRNA [Mass] Murder Of Americans (42:50)

The recent expose of USAID reveals the agency (American tax dollars) paid for world wide US. driven Gain of Function which is the intentional development of bioweapons to kill humans in large numbers. This entire agency and the mRNA materials must be stopped and eradicated.

by Dr. Jane Ruby

https://rumble.com/v6jaol1-usaid-funded-mrna-murder-of-americans.html



From Gaza To The West Bank: Israel’s Unyielding War Machine

“A year of combat”—this is how Israel’s new Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, described 2025 at a conference organised by the Israeli Ministry of Defence. The exact sentence, translated from Hebrew, was: “The year 2025 will continue to be a year of combat.” The word ‘continue’ is crucial, suggesting that Israel will resume its wars, despite ceasefire agreements signed with the Lebanese government in November and Palestinian groups in January.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250210-from-gaza-to-the-west-bank-israels-unyielding-war-machine



The Truth About Bird Flu: What Trump Media Is Too Chicken To Say (17:10)

In a chilling echo of past pandemics, both Republicans and Democrats are now orchestrating a new scare – the bird flu. From New York to Georgia, governors like Hochul and Kemp are not just playing politics; they’re playing with our plates, locking down bird markets and slaughtering millions of poultry under the guise of “abundance of caution”. But let’s call a spade a spade – this isn’t about health; it’s about control, about repeating the COVID playbook with a feathered twist.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6ja0sd-the-truth-about-bird-flu-what-trump-media-is-too-chicken-to-say.html



Spending 5% Of GDP On Military Now Would Be Absolutely Nuts

The system cannot accommodate such growth, and even more, it’s not necessary to defend the country – unless Washington wants WWIII

by Marcus Stanley

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/us-increase-defense-spending



Book Of The Day

Death By Medicine

The medical environment has become a labyrinth of interlocking corporate, hospital, and governmental boards of directors, infiltrated by the drug companies. Drug company representatives write glowing articles about pharmaceuticals, which are then signed by physicians paid handsomely for their cooperation, though they may not know the adverse side effects of the drugs they promote. The most toxic substances are often approved first, while milder and more natural alternatives are ignored for financial reasons. It's death by medicine. Now with linking endnotes and index.

by Gary Null (Author), Martin Feldman (Contributor), Debora Rasio (Contributor), Carolyn Dean (Contributor)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On February 11, 1963, in a marathon day-long session, The Beatles recorded ten songs for their debut album, plus four additional tracks, including their next two singles. Before wrapping at 10:45 PM, the band recorded a cover of the Isley Brothers’ “Twist and Shout,” a favorite at their live shows. John Lennon led the vocal performance, and his first take was chosen for Please Please Me.

On February 11, 1964, The Beatles played their first show on US soil at the nation’s capital, performing at the Washington Coliseum. Over 8,000 fans showed up, requiring more than 350 police officers at the venue. Due to the stage’s circular setup, the band stopped their set several times to turn Ringo Starr’s drum kit and reposition their microphones. Playing 12 songs, including their single “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” the band’s performance was captured by CBS and played as a telecast in cinemas in March 1964.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Quote Of The Day

"Jews are the archetypal supervillains, whose plots are so fantastically devious

that the mind is repelled from believing such abuses were even possible."

Christopher Cantwell

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

David Irving

David John Cawdell Irving was born on March 24, 1938, in Essex, England, the son of a Royal Navy Commander. After education at London University, he spent a year working in a steel mill in Germany, where he perfected his fluency in the language. (He later also learned to speak very good Spanish.) His first book, The Destruction of Dresden, was published in 1963, when he was 25 years old. This was followed by many others, including The Mare's Nest: The Secret Weapons of the Third Reich, The Rise and Fall of the Luftwaffe, The German Atomic Bomb, The War Between the Generals and The Trail of the Fox, a best-selling biography of Field Marshall Erwin Rommel. His books have appeared in a range of languages. Several have been serialized in prominent periodicals. He has contributed articles to some 60 British and foreign periodicals including the Daily Telegraph and the Sunday Express in Britain, and Stern and Der Spiegel in Germany. Irving has a track record of uncovering startling new facts about supposedly well-known episodes of history. Much of his effectiveness has been due to his extensive reliance on primary source materials, such as diaries, original documents and so forth, from both official archives and private sources. He is disdainful of scholars who engage in what he calls inter-historian incest, and who thereby help to keep alive myths left over from Second World War propaganda.

https://fpp.co.uk

https://irvingbooks.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis