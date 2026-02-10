David Irving On The Churchill Myth (1:40:42)

https://rumble.com/v75ju6s-david-irving-on-the-churchill-myth.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

“Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth

because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.”

Friedrich Nietzsche

When You Leave The Baby With Its Father. (0:47)

The Genesis Of Beat It

It was about 5 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 1981, and I was standing near the back of the first-floor bar at the famous Manhattan after-hours club, AM-PM. Interestingly, I was at the same spot where, a few months earlier, I met and talked with John Belushi. I was standing by myself having a drink when someone walking into the club caught my eye. As he walked toward me, I perceived a radiant whitish aura around this young man. Intrigued, I stepped back a few steps to intercept his path. When he was directly in front of me, I said to him there’s something special about you. Who are you? He momentarily stopped, and we looked at each other face to face. But he didn’t say a word.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com/Michael-Jackson-by-Mark-R-Elsis



