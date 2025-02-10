February 10, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Shock Saudi Shift Leaves Netanyahu Reeling! by KernowDamo (10:26)
The Next Israel-Hezbollah War Is Now Unavoidable – And It Will Be Worse by Robert Inlakesh, and The Judas Goat’s AI Grid, 80,000 Missing Kids And Plane Crashes Galore by EyesIsWatchin (1:29:28)
Shock Saudi Shift Leaves Netanyahu Reeling! (10:26)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6j8uus-shock-saudi-shift-leaves-netanyahu-reeling-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Next Israel-Hezbollah War Is Now Unavoidable – And It Will Be Worse
Netanyahu has made it clear he wants to redraw the region’s map, and the IDF’s refusal to withdraw backs up that intent
Another round of violence between Lebanon and Israel is not a matter of if, but when. Israel managed to extract a series of tactical victories from the war so far, but did not possess the capacity to defeat Hezbollah decisively. Now that Israel seeks to maintain freedom of action inside Lebanon, it threatens a much more violent outbreak than what was stopped by the November 27 ceasefire.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.rt.com/news/612465-war-between-israel-lebanon-inevitable
The Judas Goat’s AI Grid, 80,000 Missing Kids And Plane Crashes Galore (1:29:28)
The chaos ramps up, planes dropping, radiation spikes, mysterious fogs, and 80,000 missing kids suddenly “found” and memory-holed. Meanwhile, Trump’s AI grid is coming online, biometric surveillance is officially here, and Canada’s economy is being deliberately wrecked to fulfill the Club of Rome agenda The Rothschild script is unfolding exactly as The Economist laid out. CBDCs, digital prisons, and global control. The Judas Goat leads the way, and the masses cheer as the digital police state is built.
by EyesIsWatchin #171
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BBBtaW4Sp8sS
Zisglom
I had a strange experience while going through all the back issues of The Acorn for my ten-year retrospective, to be serialised here very soon. Armed with what I know today, I found I was seeing past events on which we had reported in a different light.
by Paul Cudenec
https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/zisglom
Liberty Cannot Exist Inside A Panopticon (29:01)
by Truthstream Media
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MVUb9YE6YTc
The Mighty Wurlitzer
It may yet turn out that there is staggeringly important reveal from Trump’s demolition of USAID (and the CIA). I speak, of course, with reference to evidence of payments by government agencies to media.
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/the-mighty-wurlitzer
Insight: Slaughtered On Suspicion (1:11:44)
Made in 2014 and recently removed from the Internet when Vimeo shut down the UK Column channel. Viewer discretion is advised. This documentary covers the UK government 'Slaughtered on Suspicion' policy designed by Imperial College's Neil Ferguson, which saw millions of cattle unnecessarily slaughtered to 'prevent the spread' of Foot and Mouth disease. This is the same Neil Ferguson who's computer models drove the UK's Covid-19 policy recommendations.
by UK Column
https://rumble.com/vkarg9-insight-slaughtered-on-suspicion.html
Murder By Injection: The Story Of The Medical Conspiracy Against America (1988)
By Eustace Mullins – 50 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/murder-by-injection-the-story-of
On February 10, 1974, Record producer Phil Spector was injured in a car crash in Hollywood, California. Spector was almost killed, and it was only because the attending police officer detected a faint pulse that Spector was not declared dead at the scene. He was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center suffering serious head injuries that required several hours of surgery, with over 300 stitches to his face and more than 400 to the back of his head.
Strawberry Fields: Keeping The Spirit Of John Lennon Alive - Trailer (5:05)
Featuring: Crying For John Lennon, by Hargo, Produced by Phil Spector
(To my knowledge, this peace-loving Trailer which had gone viral with 424,000 views in two months, was the first video ever to be censored by YouTube.com, which shadow-banned it two months after its release on January 13, 2009.)
A Film by Mark R. Elsis
Phil Spector
Phillip Spector (December 26, 1939 - January 16, 2021) was an American musician, songwriter and record producer. Coming to prominence in the early 1960s, Spector became one of the most distinctive producers in the history of popular music. He was hailed in his heyday by Tom Wolfe as the "First Tycoon of Teen." The originator of the famous "Wall of Sound" production technique, Spector was a pioneer of the 1960s' girl group sound and clocked in over twenty-five Top 40 hits between 1960 and 1965. In later years he worked with various artists, including Ike and Tina Turner, The Beatles, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ramones with similar success. In 1989, Spector was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer.
"Phil Spector was the originator of the Wall of Sound production method
and the greatest Rock 'n' Roll producer ever."
Mark R. Elsis
"Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country."
Charles E. Weller
Charles E. Weller
The Doctrine Of The Lesser Magistrates
A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government
America has entered troubling times. The massive expansion of Federal government power with its destructive laws and policies is of grave concern to many. But what can be done to quell the abuse of power by civil authority? Are unjust or immoral actions by the government simply to be accepted and their lawless commands obeyed? How do we know when the government has acted tyrannically? Which actions constitute proper and legitimate resistance? This book places in your hands a hopeful blueprint for freedom. Appealing to history and the Word of God, Pastor Matthew Trewhella answers these questions and shows how Americans can successfully resist the Federal government's attempts to trample our Constitution, assault our liberty, and impugn the law of God.
by Matthew J. Trewhella
by Matthew J. Trewhella
Civil Asset Forfeiture Is Theft (23:26)
by The Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6aoh9a-civil-asset-forfeiture-is-theft-by-the-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Journalism Archive With 3,284 Posts.
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
