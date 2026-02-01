February 1, 2026, Con Te Partirò by Andrea Bocelli and Aida Garifullina (5:16)
"Beauty will save the world." Fyodor Dostoevsky, Why Beauty Matters (58:59) by Roger Scruton, The Plot Against Art by Dr. Lasha Darkmoon, and The Assault On Art And Beauty by Josiah Nott
Con Te Partirò (5:16)
by Andrea Bocelli and Aida Garifullina
https://rumble.com/v754vwi-con-te-partir-by-andrea-bocelli-and-aida-garifullina.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Our two greatest singers together, Andrea Bocelli and Aida Garifullina.
This is humanity at its magnificent pinnacle, and the essence of beauty.
At 4:07 Andrea kisses the microphone with such happiness and gratitude.
Conductor Eugene Kohn, Verizon Center, Washington DC, December 13, 2015.
Con Te Partirò (English Lyrics)
https://genius.com/Genius-english-translations-andrea-bocelli-con-te-partiro-english-translation-lyrics
Andrea Bocelli
https://www.andreabocelli.com
https://www.youtube.com/andreabocelli
Aida Garifullina
https://OnlyAida.com
https://www.youtube.com/@aidagarifullina
Aida Garifullina Reels
https://www.youtube.com/@llaboutaidagarifullina9283
Pieta by Michelangelo
I saw this blessed masterpiece
at the 1964 / 1965 New York World’s Fair
as a six-year-old boy, and was awed by it.
Quotes
“Beauty will save the world.”
Fyodor Dostoevsky
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Why Beauty Matters (2009) (58:59)
by Roger Scruton
https://rumble.com/v2l23os-why-beauty-matters-by-roger-scruton-2009.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Plot Against Art, Part 1
by Dr. Lasha Darkmoon
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2009/09/19/the-plot-against-art-part-1
The Plot Against Art, Part 2
by Dr. Lasha Darkmoon
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2009/09/20/the-plot-against-art-part-2
“The systematic eradication of beauty
over the last one hundred and twenty-five years
has been the Jewish oligarchs
most influential weapon to demoralize humanity.”
Mark R. Elsis
The Assault On Art And Beauty
Jews, as a group, oppose beauty. In the many modern cultural movements that have spread an all-pervasive decadence upon our Western lands this one truth is evident.
by Josiah Nott
https://nationalvanguard.org/2010/10/the-assault-on-art-and-beauty
The Dangerous Cult Of Novelty
by Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn
https://www.ihr.org/jhr/v14/v14n3p37_Solzhenitsyn.html
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Nobel Prize Lecture
Part 2 - “Beauty Will Save The World”
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/literature/1970/solzhenitsyn/lecture
Why The Lack Of Beauty Is Destroying Society (14:37)
by Academy Of Ideas
https://rumble.com/v6xnqnw-why-the-lack-of-beauty-is-destroying-society-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Uglification Agenda
How Oligarchs Weaponized Architecture
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-uglification-agenda-how-oligarchs
“Before the twentieth century, art was sublime;
during the twentieth century it turned repulsive.”
Tobias Langdon
From The Sublime To The Repulsive
Thoughts On Gentile Beauty And Jewish Uglification In Architecture
by Tobias Langdon
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2022/08/07/from-the-sublime-to-the-repulsive-thoughts-on-gentile-beauty-and-jewish-uglification-in-architecture
Chartres Cathedral (30 Videos)
The beauty and sacred geometry of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Chartres is an architectural masterpiece.
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9SLRU38-i-Y6NdDTrBit1XKQ8ERUogPG
Memes
Over 2,100 Memes Archived
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
My Beautiful Friend Aireal
Beauty Archive With 262 Posts
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/beauty
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
43,120 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
For attractive lips, speak words of kindness. | For lovely eyes, seek out the good in people. | For a slim figure, share your food with the hungry. | For beautiful hair, let a child run his fingers through it | For poise, walk with the knowledge you’ll never walk alone.
We leave you a tradition with a future. The tender loving care of human beings will never become obsolete. People even more than things have to be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed and redeemed and redeemed and redeemed. Never throw out anybody.
Remember, if you ever need a helping hand, you’ll find one at the end of your arm. As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands: one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. -Sam Levenson, In One Era & Out the Other
So true beautifully articulated!❤️🙏