EarthNewspaper.com

TriTorch
11h

For attractive lips, speak words of kindness. | For lovely eyes, seek out the good in people. | For a slim figure, share your food with the hungry. | For beautiful hair, let a child run his fingers through it | For poise, walk with the knowledge you’ll never walk alone.

We leave you a tradition with a future. The tender loving care of human beings will never become obsolete. People even more than things have to be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed and redeemed and redeemed and redeemed. Never throw out anybody.

Remember, if you ever need a helping hand, you’ll find one at the end of your arm. As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands: one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. -Sam Levenson, In One Era & Out the Other

Millicent Fullwood
16h

So true beautifully articulated!❤️🙏

