Our two greatest singers together, Andrea Bocelli and Aida Garifullina.

This is humanity at its magnificent pinnacle, and the essence of beauty.

At 4:07 Andrea kisses the microphone with such happiness and gratitude.

Conductor Eugene Kohn, Verizon Center, Washington DC, December 13, 2015.



Pieta by Michelangelo

I saw this blessed masterpiece

at the 1964 / 1965 New York World’s Fair

as a six-year-old boy, and was awed by it.



Quotes

“Beauty will save the world.”

Fyodor Dostoevsky

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Why Beauty Matters (2009) (58:59)

by Roger Scruton

https://rumble.com/v2l23os-why-beauty-matters-by-roger-scruton-2009.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Plot Against Art, Part 1

by Dr. Lasha Darkmoon

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2009/09/19/the-plot-against-art-part-1



The Plot Against Art, Part 2

by Dr. Lasha Darkmoon

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2009/09/20/the-plot-against-art-part-2



“The systematic eradication of beauty

over the last one hundred and twenty-five years

has been the Jewish oligarchs

most influential weapon to demoralize humanity.”

Mark R. Elsis



The Assault On Art And Beauty

Jews, as a group, oppose beauty. In the many modern cultural movements that have spread an all-pervasive decadence upon our Western lands this one truth is evident.

by Josiah Nott

https://nationalvanguard.org/2010/10/the-assault-on-art-and-beauty



The Dangerous Cult Of Novelty

by Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn

https://www.ihr.org/jhr/v14/v14n3p37_Solzhenitsyn.html



Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Nobel Prize Lecture

Part 2 - “Beauty Will Save The World”

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/literature/1970/solzhenitsyn/lecture



Why The Lack Of Beauty Is Destroying Society (14:37)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v6xnqnw-why-the-lack-of-beauty-is-destroying-society-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Uglification Agenda

How Oligarchs Weaponized Architecture

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-uglification-agenda-how-oligarchs



“Before the twentieth century, art was sublime;

during the twentieth century it turned repulsive.”

Tobias Langdon



From The Sublime To The Repulsive

Thoughts On Gentile Beauty And Jewish Uglification In Architecture

by Tobias Langdon

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2022/08/07/from-the-sublime-to-the-repulsive-thoughts-on-gentile-beauty-and-jewish-uglification-in-architecture



Chartres Cathedral (30 Videos)

The beauty and sacred geometry of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Chartres is an architectural masterpiece.

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9SLRU38-i-Y6NdDTrBit1XKQ8ERUogPG



My Beautiful Friend Aireal

Beauty Archive With 262 Posts

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/beauty



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis