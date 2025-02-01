EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

12 Signs You Live In An Invisible Prison (3:28)

by Grim Hustle

https://rumble.com/v6fuy4m-12-signs-you-live-in-an-invisible-prison-by-grim-hustle.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

New Life Begins At Conception

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made… ~ Psalm 139:13-14

From a scientific point of view, the moment of conception is awe-inspiring. Dr. William Lile, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, describes this process as miraculous. He passionately believes that each person is created in the image of God at the moment of conception. For someone who has delivered 4,000 babies, the question of “When does life begin?” is not just a philosophical question—it’s a scientific question.

by Ryan Sanders

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/new-life-begins-at-conception



Awkward Scenes As Israel’s Propaganda Bot Rebels And Tells The Truth

This was not in the script…

In a deeply embarrassing moment for Israel, one of its propaganda bots has gone rogue and started telling the truth about Gaza. The. Fucking. Truth. If the bot was a journalist, it would have been fired for this outrage!

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/awkward-scenes-as-israels-propaganda



A Weapon To Destroy Freedom: Founders’ Forgotten Warnings (Show Links and Video 19:18)

The “customary weapon” to destroy freedom. That’s how George Washington described the danger of turning a blind eye to violations of the Constitution – and he wasn’t alone. The Founders warned us that every overstep, every excuse, and every precedent sets us on the dangerous path to tyranny. In this episode, we’ll dive into their long-forgotten warnings about power, precedent, and the slippery slope to tyranny.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/01/a-weapon-to-destroy-freedom-founders-forgotten-warnings



A Massive Database Of Evidence, Compiled By A Historian, Documents Israel’s War Crimes In Gaza

… The report Dr. Mordechai has compiled online – “Bearing Witness to the Israel-Gaza War” – constitutes the most methodical and detailed documentation in Hebrew (there is also an English translation) of the war crimes that Israel is perpetrating in Gaza. It is a shocking indictment comprised of thousands of entries relating to the war, to the actions of the government.

by Nir Hasson

https://archive.is/HYewV#selection-399.7-490.0



Rebuffing US Resettlement Bid, Russia Affirms Palestinians’ Right To Gaza

The Palestinian people, including those in Gaza, have an indisputable right to live on their land, the Kremlin said on Friday in response to US President Donald Trump suggesting the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan, Anadolu Agency reports. “The Gaza Strip is an integral part of the territory of the future Palestinian State, along with East Jerusalem and the West Bank of the Jordan River.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250131-rebuffing-us-resettlement-bid-russia-affirms-palestinians-right-to-gaza



Business As Usual In DC… (37:53)

Coffee Chat: RFK Jr. reveals his hypocrisy and desperation to do anything to get into the government by flip flopping on all his past public heath promises, in his senate hearings and the Blackhawk crash into a commercial jet looks like something nobody’s talking about.

by Dr. Jane Ruby

https://rumble.com/v6f5177-business-as-usual-in-dc….html



