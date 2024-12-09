EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Bashar al-Assad Rebuking Reporters (24:14)

https://rumble.com/v5xjus5-bashar-al-assad-rebuking-reporters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

What Are The Russians Saying About The Fall Of The Assad Regime?

Yesterday’s talk show Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov on Russian state television devoted a long segment to the fall of Bashar al-Assad and to what comes next for Syria.

by Gilbert Doctorow

https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2024/12/09/what-are-the-russians-saying-about-the-fall-of-the-assad-regime



Hellstorm (Documentary 2015) (1:30:20)

The Biggest Cover-Up In History

by Kyle Hunt

Based On The Book

Hellstorm: The Death Of Nazi Germany, 1944-47

by Thomas Goodrich, Requiescat In Pace

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tU9oZIiDmZzf



U.S. Backs Zio-Al Qaeda Takedown Of Syria (Text and Videos)

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” ~ Vladimir Lenin

by Cat McGuire

https://uppityupstart.substack.com/p/us-backs-zio-al-qaeda-takedown-of



Doctor Who Tried To Save John Lennon's Life Speaks Out On Death Anniversary (5:22)

by News Nation

https://rumble.com/v5x73vb-doctor-who-tried-to-save-john-lennons-life-speaks-out-on-death-anniversary.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Washington Celebrates Al-Qaeda’s Victory In Syria

Washington finally completed its dirty war in Syria. What started as a CIA covert operation to smuggle weapons and jihadists from Libya to Syria has resulted in Syria leader Bashar al-Assad being deposed and replaced by Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

by Kyle Anzalone

https://original.antiwar.com/kyle_anzalone/2024/12/08/washington-celebrates-al-qaedas-victory-in-syria



Book Of The Day

Hellstorm: The Death Of Nazi Germany, 1944-1947

It was the most deadly and destructive war in human history. Millions were killed, billions in property was destroyed, ancient cultures were reduced to rubble--World War II was truly man's greatest cataclysm. Thousands of books, movies and documentary films have been devoted to the war. There has never been such a terrible retelling of the story, however, as one will find in Hellstorm.

by Thomas Goodrich, Requiescat In Pace

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"No one knows the total amount [of money] provided by drug companies to physicians, but I estimate from the annual reports of the top 9 U.S.-based drug companies that it comes to tens of billions of dollars a year in North America alone. By such means, the pharmaceutical industry has gained enormous control over how doctors evaluate and use its own products. Its extensive ties to physicians, particularly senior faculty at prestigious medical schools, affect the results of research, the way medicine is practiced, and even the definition of what constitutes a disease . . . conflicts of interest and biases exist in virtually every field of medicine, particularly those that rely heavily on drugs or devices. It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine."

Marcia Angell, MD, former Editor-in-Chief of The New England Journal of Medicine

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Thomas Goodrich, Requiescat In Pace

An American author known for his works on historical topics, and perhaps best known for Hellstorm: The Death Of Nazi Germany, 1944-1947.

http://ThomasGoodrich.com



