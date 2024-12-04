EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

PornHub Is A Crime Scene (1:40:16)

Laila Mickelwait Exposes PornHub Execs Shocking Child Abuse Cover-Up

https://rumble.com/v5vujiw-pornhub-is-a-crime-scene-laila-mickelwait-exposes-pornhub-execs-shocking-ch.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

'Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax In History’

The individuals who were honoured for creating and promoting the toxic covid-19 vaccine should surely now have their honours taken from them. The covid-19 vaccine didn’t do what it was said to do and has, I believe, done more harm than any other pharmaceutical product in history - including the illegal ones. I don’t believe heroin or cocaine have killed anywhere near as many people as the covid-19 jab. And the vaccine continues to do considerable damage and to fill the world’s hospitals and funeral homes. Below is a condensed version of the foreword to my book `Covid 19: The Greatest Hoax in History which was published in September 2020 and which contained the scripts of many of my videos up to that time. Most of those videos were removed by YouTube which worked tirelessly to suppress the truth and to ensure that those of us struggling to share the truth were censored, banned and demonised.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Covid-19-The-Greatest-Hoax-In-History-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman



The courageous Dr. Coleman first published this inestimable video (below) on March 18, 2020. I republished it four days later, on March 22, 2020. As far as I know, he was the second person who publicly stated that it was a hoax. I, Mark R. Elsis, was the first, three weeks earlier, on February 26, 2020. Since this time, Vernon and I have become close friends.



Coronavirus Scare: The Hoax Of The Century? (11:45)

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KmPiJAxExkad



Two days after Dr. Coleman published his video, on March 20, 2020, Dr. Ron Paul published his.



The Coronavirus Hoax (4:22)

by Dr. Ron Paul

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a7dJQOZY57sf



Both these medical doctors deliberately choose to use the word hoax in the title. Immediately the mainstream media and nearly all others arrogantly and viciously attacked these erudite gentlemen simply because they conveyed their expert medical advice. Because of this ubiquitous and diabolical backlash, their sanctimonious contempt had blatantly given the pretense away by vastly overplaying their hand. So much so that anyone with two brain cells should have realized it was a hoax.



EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos online, with over 8,000 posts, and growing.

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19



Lead Post

The Second Front Has Been Activated In Syria

Israel, with the support of the West, has unleashed a genocide in Palestine – Gaza, a bloodbath in Lebanon, and has opened the Syrian front again.

by Sonja van den Ende

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/12/03/the-second-front-has-been-activated-in-syria



This Is The Most Blistering Takedown Of Zionism You Will Ever Hear (15:26)

by Susan Abulhawa

https://rumble.com/v5vhlzb-this-is-the-most-blistering-takedown-of-zionism-you-will-ever-hear-by-susan.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Iran Says It’s Ready To Send Troops To Syria

Tehran’s offer to Damascus comes amid a jihadist offensive against government forces

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/608658-iran-syria-troops-offer



Israel Is A Racist, Supremacist State (5:38)

by BreakThrough News

https://rumble.com/v5vlkbw-israel-is-a-racist-supremacist-state-by-breakthrough-news.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Long War To Reaffirm Western And Israeli Primacy Undergoes A Shape-Shift

The Middle East is ‘conservative’ no more. Rather, a very different ‘Awakening’ is gestating.

by Alastair Crooke

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/12/02/long-war-reaffirm-western-and-israeli-primacy-undergoes-shape-shift



Book Of The Day

Forbidden Archeology

The Hidden History Of The Human Race

This book quickly became a best selling underground classic, with over 200,000 copies sold and translations in more than 13 languages. This massive work spawned waves of resistance and wonder amongst the scientific community, with over 900 pages of well-documented evidence suggesting that modern man did not evolve from ape man, but instead has co-existed with apes for millions of years! Over the centuries, researchers have found bones and artifacts proving that humans like us have existed for millions of years. Mainstream science, however, has suppressed these facts. Prejudices based on current scientific theory act as a "knowledge filter," giving us a picture of prehistory that is largely incorrect.

by Michael A. Cremo and Richard L. Thompson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a national system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will effect our security as a chargeback for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer being unable to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two should figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner, every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.”

Edward Mandell House in a private meeting with President Woodrow Wilson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

National Vanguard

The National Alliance is not only working to achieve certain goals; it also stands for a comprehensive view of life, or worldview. Its goals have not been chosen arbitrarily in reaction to current social, racial, or economic problems, the way the Democrats and Republicans put together a party platform for election purposes; instead they follow naturally from Alliance ideology.

https://NationalVanguard.org



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis