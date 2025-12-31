After almost 29 years, over 100,000 hours of work, and about $1,000,000 of my own money spent to awaken and enlighten humanity online, I will be taking a sabbatical.



To my paid subscribers, you may stop your subscriptions, or continue your support.

I’ll keep EarthNewspaper.com and my dozens of other websites online as a resource.



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,005 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Dr. Suzanne Humphries Lecture On Vaccines, Disease, And Health (1:08:40)

https://rumble.com/v73otxe-dr.-suzanne-humphries-lecture-on-vaccines-disease-and-health.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lavrov Responds To Failed Ukrainian Attack On Putin’s Residence (Text and Video)

Moscow will not withdraw from peace talks, though its negotiating position “will be revised,” the Russian FM has said

Russia will revise its “negotiating position” in the Ukraine talks in light of an attempted drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated. In a statement on Monday, the diplomat said that on the night of December 28-29, “the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack, using 91 long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles on the state residence of the president of the Russian Federation in Novgorod Region.” According to Lavrov, all 91 UAVs were intercepted, with no reports of casualties or material damage on the ground. Lavrov emphasized that the failed attack on the president’s residence came at a time when Russian and US representatives were engaged in “intensive negotiations.” The minister noted that while Moscow will not withdraw from the US-mediated talks aimed at settling the Ukraine conflict, “Russia’s negotiating position will be revised” in light of Ukraine’s “reckless actions.” “Targets for retaliatory strikes and the time for their implementation by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined,” Lavrov concluded.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/630210-lavrov-failed-ukrainian-attack-putin-residence



The Rothschilds’ Role In The Genocide Of The Boers (1:42:41)

by Stephen Mitford Goodson

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3zt1p5mamqQ



President Trump’s Pay-For-Play Pardons

The Aleph Institute is a Zionist organization run by various Rabbi’s including Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, for the purpose of ordering a US President to fully pardon any fellow Zionist. Including Philip Esformes serving 20 years for massive Medicaid fraud in the amount of $1.3 billion. As part of that fraud, he would use Oxy and Fentanyl to get patients addicted so they remained in his nursing home and Medicaid facilities. His sentence cited; healthcare fraud, illegal kickbacks, bribery, and money laundering. Trump pardoned him in 2020 after he spent one year in a federal prison at the behest of Jared Kushner and the Aleph Institute. Rabbi Sholom was of Bolshevik stock who ultimately moved to Florida where he ran the Aleph Institute promoting Chabad. Chabad follows the concept of intellectual promotion and kabbalist ideology which is grounded in mysticism and philosophy. The Torah is their main directive although there are multiple other texts promoted for true study. Establishing the first Chabad theatre in Florida, it has been visited by DeSantis, Rick Scott, and Milei. It is embedded in the DoD and gets government funding. Helena’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Technically, a charity which receives government funding limiting services to one group based on religion, ie Jews, is considered discrimination and illegal. Why would Trump pardon Esformes?

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/president-trumps-pay-for-play-pardons



Trump To Back Israeli Attack On Iran, Report Claims CIA Conducted Venezuela

Drone Strike, And More (34:10)

by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v73mx7q-trump-to-back-israeli-attack-on-iran-report-claims-cia-conducted-venezuela-.html



Ave Maria

Thirteen Beautiful Renditions

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Book Of The Day

England Under The Heel Of The Jew

by General Raymond Rudman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“We have it in our power to begin the world over again.”

Thomas Paine

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Links

Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,100 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis