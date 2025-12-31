EarthNewspaper.com

EarthNewspaper.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
16h

Oh man. It figures, since I just found you. Ha! Well, from what I've seen since subscribing a week ago, you deserve the break.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark R. Elsis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture