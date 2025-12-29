EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

42,975 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



A Strategic Friendship (41:27)

Deep Dive Perspective Interviews Vanessa Beeley

https://rumble.com/v73lyjo-a-strategic-friendship-deep-dive-perspective-interviews-vanessa-beeley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Will America Bounce Back?

Readers of this publication will no doubt already be of the opinion that the economic future of the First World in general and of America in particular is headed inexorably downward. What many disagree on is how America will behave after the Great Unraveling has occurred – after the next crash of the stock market, the defaults on debt, hyperinflation, etc. Once America has purged itself of the poison in its system, it will look around at the damage and begin to pick up the pieces. Right now, most of us are focused on the collapse itself, but a few forward thinkers are already imagining the state of post-crash America.

by Jeff Thomas

https://internationalman.com/articles/will-america-bounce-back



Ken O’Keefe On Zionism, Adolf, And His Struggle (2:12:51)

Jake Shields’ Fight Back Episode 138

https://rumble.com/v73klbo-ken-okeefe-on-zionism-adolf-and-his-struggle-fight-back-ep.-138.html



US Arms Sales To Taiwan Push Region Toward Conflict – Chinese Embassy

The arms supply from the United States to Taiwan is pushing the region closer to conflict, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told RIA Novosti.

“Such moves will not reverse the inevitable failure of ‘Taiwan independence,’ and will only push the Taiwan Strait into the danger of military conflict at a faster pace,” Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said, commenting on the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency announcement of $11.1 billion worth of weapons, equipment, and military services approved for sale to Taiwan.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/us-arms-sales-to-taiwan-push-region-toward-conflict--chinese-embassy-1123376345.html



Weimar Republic To Babylon Berlin (33:17)

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion to Agenda 2030. The New World Order

https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/weimar-republic-to-babylon-berlin



Ave Maria

Thirteen Beautiful Renditions

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Book Of The Day

Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid

President Carter, who was able to negotiate peace between Israel and Egypt, has remained deeply involved in Middle East affairs since leaving the White House. He has stayed in touch with the major players from all sides in the conflict and has made numerous trips to the Holy Land, most recently as an observer in the Palestinian elections of 2005 and 2006. In this book, President Carter shares his intimate knowledge of the history of the Middle East and his personal experiences with the principal actors, and he addresses sensitive political issues many American officials avoid. Pulling no punches, Carter prescribes steps that must be taken for the two states to share the Holy Land without a system of apartheid or the constant fear of terrorism.

by Jimmy Carter

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“Wear gratitude like a cloak and it will feed every corner of your life.”

Maulana Jelaluddin Rumi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Links

Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,100 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.

EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

https://earthnewspaper.substack.com/subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis