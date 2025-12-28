EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

42,955 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Is AI Apocalypse Inevitable? (17:51)

With Tristan Harris by After Skool

https://rumble.com/v73k6fm-is-ai-apocalypse-inevitable-with-tristan-harris-by-after-skool.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



So Are They Genius Or Are They Stupid?

Which is it?

So are the controllers of this world, the ones who lie to us, assassinate people, control narratives, etc, are they genius or are they stupid? Which is it? If a group is said to possess intelligence, coordination, and technology far beyond ordinary understanding, their behaviour would reflect that level of competence. The idea that they repeatedly leave obvious clues undermines that claim. Extreme precision cannot coexist alongside loads of random carelessness. Scattered details often function as deliberate breadcrumbing, inviting people to construct false theories around an event to obfuscate and cause division within fringe groups. Those interpretations grow through assumption and ego, producing an emotional payoff where the person feels they have uncovered a ‘gotcha’ moment, with excitement bolstering the narrative and giving the person a false sense of control, apophenia, and confirmation bias amidst overwhelming power dynamics. When a theory requires supreme brilliance but is then coupled with repeated and sloppy visible errors, the logic fails here. It is more likely the case that this is done purposely. Either that, or they aren’t really that sophisticated or well-organized at all, which would mean they don’t have fantastical methods to their madness, and those theories don’t hold water. When defenders of such theories resort to hostility and ad hominem attacks against anyone who questions them, calls out the errors, or puts forth an alternative theory, it usually signals unresolved gaps in the argument. Sound information does not need character attacks to hold it together. As a society, the ability to engage in real debate has almost completely eroded. Real discussion and disagreement are treated as a threat instead of an opportunity to refine collaborative understanding.

by Amandha Dawn Vollmer

https://amandhavollmer.substack.com/p/so-are-they-genius-or-are-they-stupid



Meet The “I Stand With Israel” Crowd (0:27)

https://x.com/Nadira_ali12/status/2004167743172755921



The End Of The Pedo-Trail For Donald Trump?

For millennia, the same “Nephilim” fallen angels from the Bible have ruled over the earth, all the while worshipping their fellow fallen angel master, Satan. Tragically, their descendants still rule our planet as the non-Semitic Ashkenazi Jewish Khazarian mafia today. Evidence of this dark reality has never been more blatantly visible than this very moment in time. This is why the most evil, Satanic politician still alive on earth – Israel Pime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Khazarian puppet mafioso himself, gets to order US pedo-compromised President Donald Trump on cue to make war against both Venezuela, but especially against Israel’s biggest rising adversary, Iran. After all, once Israel’s first day decapitation strike was completed last June, over the next 11 straight days, Tehran kicked the Jewish State’s ass. Netanyahu was forced to contact Trump to jointly token airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, arrange a bloodless Iranian airstrike on Qater and call it a face-saving 12-Day War prior to ceasefire. In retrospect, Iran should have finished the job pummelling Israel, but as the non-aggressor, team player, agreed to stop the war. This week the Jewish controlled intel pipeline and Jewish controlled news media are already working overtime, hyping up Iran’s next war it didn’t start. In fact, Iran has not invaded another nation for centuries in contrast with the true terrorist, genocidal State of Israel that for eight decades has destabilized the entire region while killing millions of Moslems. Recent intel buzz this week is noting irregular airspace activity over Iran, including unusual troop movement and current missile firing exercises. This lays the groundwork for the same old claims we’ve all heard a million times before – how Iran is within days of nuclear weapons, once again bent on destroying Israel.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/12/joachim-hagopian-the-end-of-the-pedo-trail-for-donald-trump



EMJ Live 151: Catholic Anti-Semitism: The Lie That Refuses To Die (1:17:02)

https://rumble.com/v73i15i-emj-live-151-catholic-anti-semitism-the-lie-that-refuses-to-die



The Architecture Of Extermination

Why The Gaza Genocide Is Premeditated And Repeatable

Suppose we accept the fiction that none of us expected Israel to launch a full-scale genocide in Gaza—a premeditated campaign to erase the Strip and exterminate a significant portion of its inhabitants. Let us pretend that nearly eighty years of relentless massacres were not a prelude to this moment, and that Israel had never before sought the physical destruction of the Palestinian people as outlined by the 1948 Genocide Convention. If we go so far as to accept the sterile, ahistoric claim that the Nakba of 1948 was “merely” ethnic cleansing rather than genocide—ignoring the mass graves and the forced erasure of a civilisation—we are still left with a terrifying reality. Having witnessed the unmasked extermination that began on 7 October 2023, who can dare to argue that its perpetrators lack the intent to repeat it? The question itself is an act of charity, as it assumes the genocide has actually stopped. In reality, the carnage has merely shifted tactics. Since the implementation of the fragile ceasefire on 10 October, Israel has killed over 400 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more. Others have perished in the frozen mud of their tents. They include infants like eight-month-old Fahar Abu Jazar, who, like others, froze to death. These are not mere tragedies; they are the inevitable results of a calculated Israeli policy of destruction targeting the most vulnerable. During this two-year campaign of extermination, more than 20,000 Palestinian children were murdered, accounting for a staggering 30 per cent of the total victims. This blood-soaked tally ignores the thousands of souls entrapped beneath the concrete wasteland of Gaza, and those currently being consumed by the silent killers of famine and engineered epidemics.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20251226-the-architecture-of-extermination-why-the-gaza-genocide-is-premeditated-and-repeatable



Erika Kirk Is A “Psychopath” And Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Was Hijacked (4:58)

https://rumble.com/v73gaws-erika-kirk-is-a-psychopath-and-turning-point-usa-tpusa-was-hijacked.html



Covid Shots Are Indistinguishable From Bio-Chemical Weapons (Text and Video)

My written testimony for the case in the Netherlands against the orchestrators of the global democide falsely presented as the “Covid-19 pandemic response”.

Based on my review of primary regulatory documents, leaked Pfizer’s Chemistry-Manufacturing-Control (CMC) files, relevant legislation in the U.S. and EU, and other publicly available documentation, it is my expert opinion that the Covid-19 mRNA injections were deployed under military ‘medical-countermeasure’ rules that bypassed standard pharmaceutical safeguards, rendering them legally and functionally indistinguishable from a potential bio-chemical weapon. Conclusions: Scientific – The intrinsic dual-use danger of LNP-mRNA platforms demands the highest manufacturing and regulatory scrutiny; the opposite has occurred. Regulatory – Through a concerted global strategy (PREP Act, countermeasures, EU emergency regulations, MRAs), customary drug-safety law was suspended, enabling unchecked adulteration. Forensic – Leaked EMA files and later FDA inspection findings document objective manufacturing failures consistent with weaponization pathways described in U.S. biodefence literature. Legal – Under U.S. and international law, a product delivered under the color of medicine but meeting the functional test of a bio-chemical weapon triggers potential criminal liability for all actors in the supply chain. Prepared for counsel as foundational narrative; detailed citations, exhibits, and curriculum vitae available on request.

by Sasha Latypova

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/my-testimony-for-the-case-in-the



Iain Davis Exposes The Technocratic Dark State (41:49)

by Corbett Report

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/davis-darkstate



The Rebirth Of ISIS, Israel And The Continuation Of Syria’s Civil War – Analysis

Earlier this year, Israel also took advantage of tensions between Syria’s Druze community and sectarian militants aligned with Damascus, backing Druze separatist militias.

The chaotic predicament in which Syria now finds itself was, in many ways, predictable, yet this makes it nonetheless tragic. Despite the recent removal of the US’s crushing Caesar Act sanctions, the challenges ahead are so numerous as to render this a minor victory for the country. In order to begin to understand what is happening inside Syria, we first have to begin to comprehend what happened following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Although the moment that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered Damascus, and Ahmed al-Shara’a declared himself leader, was dubbed a liberation of the country, thus interpreted as the end to the nation’s civil war, what had really happened was the birth of a new chapter in the Syrian war. On December 8, 2024, the Israeli air force saw its opportunity and hatched a long-planned strategy to destroy Syria’s strategic arsenal and occupy key portions of territory in the south of the nation. That day, however, much of the Arabic language world’s media completely ignored the historic event and refused to cover its ramifications. Another key point was that, beyond Israel’s land grab, the country’s territory still remained divided, as the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) maintained its control over the northeast of the country. This movement believes that the territory it controls, with Washington’s backing, is called Rojava and is part of the land of Kurdistan. Türkiye, to the north, views the Kurdish movement as a strategic threat and treats the SDF as an extension of other Kurdish organizations it deems terrorist groups. The majority of the people living inside SDF-controlled territory are Arabs, an issue that can also not be overlooked.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/the-rebirth-of-isis-israel-and-the-continuation-of-syrias-civil-war-analysis



AES Plant In TN Explosion (2:31)

by BuelahMan’s Revolt

https://substack.com/inbox/post/182699447



Ave Maria

Thirteen Beautiful Renditions

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Book Of The Day

Power vs. Force

An Anatomy Of Consciousness, The Hidden Determinants Of Human Behavior

From the “Imagine - what if you had access to a simple yes-or-no answer to any question you wished to ask? A demonstrably true answer. Any question... Think about it.” From the “Man thinks he lives by virtue of the forces he can control, but in fact, he’s governed by power from unrevealed sources, power over which he has no control.”

by David R. Hawkins

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

And said, “You son of the devil, you enemy of all righteousness, full of all deceit

and villainy, will you not stop making crooked the straight paths of the Lord?

Acts 13:10

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Links

Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.

EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

https://earthnewspaper.substack.com/subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis