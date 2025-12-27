EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

42,935 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Scientific Proof Of The Exploding Mic Theory Changes Everything (46:17)

TriggerSmart Interviews Jon Bray

https://rumble.com/v73iq26-scientific-proof-of-the-exploding-mic-theory-changes-everything-triggersmar.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Small Piece Of The Exploding RØDE Wireless Microphone Caused Neck Wound In Charlie Kirk (1:14)

A distinct black rectangular object measuring ~17 × 26 mm is visible inside the arterial blood flow exiting the neck wound.

by Jon Bray

https://x.com/jonaaronbray/status/1996646327011496054



“The People Got Fat And Lazy, And By Extension… More Stupid, And… The Predators Got More… Predatory.”

God Poet Transmitting…….

Is everything perception, or is everything perception? Over at pro-israel portal Breitbart, the economy is rocking the house. When an economy is rocking, it means the country has wealth to create impressive infrastructure, and the residents are all doing well. That makes me think of Dubai and the places where rich people go to live and spend their money. Personally, I don’t ski (though I do skate on occasion, so-to-speak), but I do know that a lift ticket at Aspen is over a thousand dollars a day now. So… the rich have money, and when they spend money, they still have more money, so… it doesn’t matter what anything costs, and if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. If you travel to another pro-israel news portal at Faux-News, you hear a lot of whining from the mainstream, which are the people who notice when things cost too much and are poorly run. Helicopter parents want to take their children out to see the flashing lights and sounds of material culture, which is now The Church of Endless and Useless Overpriced Crap, and which has replaced the previous church that taught that stuff and crap were not the important focus of life. I looked at these two seemingly disparate presentations of how well we are doing and how much it costs. I was looking for the… why is it factor. I have found that when I put my attention on something and hold it there, anticipating an explanation of the contents or the reason why it is there, usually… either The Mind or The Intuition will grant me some insight. So… when I closed my eyes for a moment of reflective contemplation, concerning why life has a much lower level of satisfaction and ease, a big flashing banner went across the inside of my eyelids, and it had one word repeating over and over, and that word was… Greed. The Talmudic Slavers are always looking for a way to enslave their fellows. No… they are not looking to just make a buck or many off of the animals (how they see you) who have to negotiate supply and demand. Their long-range intention is to do to you what they did to Gaza. If you think otherwise, you’re a fool, and you will be finding out soon enough.

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/the-people-got-fat-and-lazy-and-by



Ave Maria

Thirteen Beautiful Renditions

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Book Of The Day

The Assassination Of Julius Caesar

A People’s History Of Ancient Rome

Most historians, both ancient and modern, have viewed the Late Republic of Rome through the eyes of its rich nobility. They regard Roman commoners as a parasitic mob, a rabble interested only in bread and circuses. They cast Caesar, who took up the popular cause, as a despot and demagogue, and treat his murder as the outcome of a personal feud or constitutional struggle, devoid of social content. In The Assassination of Julius Caesar, the distinguished author Michael Parenti subjects these assertions of “gentlemen historians” to a bracing critique, and presents us with a compelling story of popular resistance against entrenched power and wealth. Parenti shows that Caesar was only the last in a line of reformers, dating back across the better part of a century, who were murdered by opulent conservatives. Caesar’s assassination set in motion a protracted civil war, the demise of a five-hundred-year Republic, and the emergence of an absolutist rule that would prevail over Western Europe for centuries to come. Parenti reconstructs the social and political context of Caesar’s murder, offering fascinating details about Roman society. In these pages we encounter money-driven elections, the struggle for economic democracy, the use of religion as an instrument of social control, the sexual abuse of slaves, and the political use of homophobic attacks. Here is a story of empire and corruption, patriarchs and subordinated women, self-enriching capitalists and plundered provinces, slumlords and urban rioters, death squads and political witchhunts. The Assassination of Julius Caesar offers a compelling new perspective on an ancient era, one that contains many intriguing parallels to our own times.

by Michael Parenti

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“Remember though, that there’s this great distinction between giving offence and taking offence and we’re living in a culture where people become experts in taking offence even when it hasn’t been given. And that’s what is taught in gender studies. It teaches young women to take offence at every remark a man might make or even his being there, you know. It’s a wonderful theatrical thing to take offence but it doesn’t lead to any lasting relationships.”

Roger Scruton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Links

Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.

EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

https://earthnewspaper.substack.com/subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis