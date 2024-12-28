May we all have a healthful, loving, peaceful, and wondrous New Year.

If You Can, Please Support Free Speech.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate

https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

8,015 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

'Godless Jews': Putin Tears Down Jewish Community Over Attacks On Orthodox Church (3:42)

by OneIndia News

https://rumble.com/v63fymz-godless-jews-putin-tears-down-jewish-community-over-attacks-on-orthodox-chu.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

The Best Love Story Ever

A man married a beautiful young woman, deeply in love with her radiant charm and warm heart. They shared a happy life together. However, over time, she developed a rare skin condition that gradually began to affect her appearance.

by Michael Walsh

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2024/12/27/the-best-love-story-ever



Bullitt, The Greatest Car Chase Scene Ever Filmed (1968) (10:18)

Thank you Steve McQueen, who’s nickname was “King of Cool” – and deservingly so.

Bullitt grossed $42.3 million in the United States alone, and was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1968. It was made by McQueen’s Solar Productions company.

With Commentary by Mark R. Elsis

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VOgqCyGSfqzV



The Beginning Of The End Or…

The End of the Beginning?

by Brian Wilson

https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/the-beginning-of-the-end-or



It’s A Wonderful Life (1946) (2:10:39)

by Frank Capra

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YD6kRfcqXtpO

and

https://odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper:e/It's-A-Wonderful-Life-by-Frank-Capra-(1946)



Yuletide Sheep Droppings

A kinder, gentler holiday card, some thoughts on the future, and censorship has finally arrived to Substack this year.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/yuletide-sheep-droppings



Coleman’s Laws: Twelve Essential Medical Secrets Which Could Save Your Life

By Dr. Vernon Coleman – 49 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/colemans-laws-twelve-essential-medical



Brave Eyewitness Nurse If We Fail Gaza We Fail Humanity (4:46)

https://rumble.com/v638m2t-brave-eyewitness-nurse-if-we-fail-gaza-we-fail-humanity.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



A Debt Jubilee Of Biblical Proportions Is Coming — Are You Ready?

Four thousand years ago, the rulers of ancient Babylon discovered a technique to stave off violent revolts. In ancient times, people often became hopelessly indebted to their creditors. As debts mounted, social unrest would boil over, threatening the stability of the entire ruling system.

by Nick Giambruno

https://financialunderground.com/articles/a-debt-jubilee-of-biblical-proportions-is-coming-soon-what-you-need-to-know



I Survived An Assassination Attempt Against Me (35:01)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v62yhtw-i-survived-an-assassination-attempt-against-me-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Worst Enemy Of The US Is The US Itself, Chinese Defense Ministry Criticizes Latest US NDAA

The US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) played up the alleged “China military threat” as an excuse to increase US military spending and maintain its hegemony. This grossly interferes with China’s internal affairs and undermines world peace and stability.

by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202412/1325796.shtml



Book Of The Day

The Secret Of Light (Audiobook 5:55:30)

by Walter Russell

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Derivatives are financial weapons of mass destruction."

Warren Buffett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Doctors Against Genocide

A Global Health Coalition committed to stopping genocide

We are a global coalition of healthcare workers dedicated to succeeding where global governments have failed in confronting and preventing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

https://DoctorsAgainstGenocide.org



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis