December 27, 2024, 60 Posts Published And Archived. The Best Love Story Ever by Michael Walsh.
'Godless Jews': Putin Tears Down Jewish Community Over Attacks On Orthodox Church (3:42) and Bullitt, The Greatest Car Chase Scene Ever Filmed (1968) (10:18) With Commentary by Mark R. Elsis
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
May we all have a healthful, loving, peaceful, and wondrous New Year.
If You Can, Please Support Free Speech.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
8,015 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
'Godless Jews': Putin Tears Down Jewish Community Over Attacks On Orthodox Church (3:42)
by OneIndia News
https://rumble.com/v63fymz-godless-jews-putin-tears-down-jewish-community-over-attacks-on-orthodox-chu.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
The Best Love Story Ever
A man married a beautiful young woman, deeply in love with her radiant charm and warm heart. They shared a happy life together. However, over time, she developed a rare skin condition that gradually began to affect her appearance.
by Michael Walsh
https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2024/12/27/the-best-love-story-ever
Bullitt, The Greatest Car Chase Scene Ever Filmed (1968) (10:18)
Thank you Steve McQueen, who’s nickname was “King of Cool” – and deservingly so.
Bullitt grossed $42.3 million in the United States alone, and was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1968. It was made by McQueen’s Solar Productions company.
With Commentary by Mark R. Elsis
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VOgqCyGSfqzV
The Beginning Of The End Or…
The End of the Beginning?
by Brian Wilson
https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/the-beginning-of-the-end-or
It’s A Wonderful Life (1946) (2:10:39)
by Frank Capra
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YD6kRfcqXtpO
and
https://odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper:e/It's-A-Wonderful-Life-by-Frank-Capra-(1946)
Yuletide Sheep Droppings
A kinder, gentler holiday card, some thoughts on the future, and censorship has finally arrived to Substack this year.
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/yuletide-sheep-droppings
Coleman’s Laws: Twelve Essential Medical Secrets Which Could Save Your Life
By Dr. Vernon Coleman – 49 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/colemans-laws-twelve-essential-medical
Brave Eyewitness Nurse If We Fail Gaza We Fail Humanity (4:46)
https://rumble.com/v638m2t-brave-eyewitness-nurse-if-we-fail-gaza-we-fail-humanity.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
A Debt Jubilee Of Biblical Proportions Is Coming — Are You Ready?
Four thousand years ago, the rulers of ancient Babylon discovered a technique to stave off violent revolts. In ancient times, people often became hopelessly indebted to their creditors. As debts mounted, social unrest would boil over, threatening the stability of the entire ruling system.
by Nick Giambruno
https://financialunderground.com/articles/a-debt-jubilee-of-biblical-proportions-is-coming-soon-what-you-need-to-know
I Survived An Assassination Attempt Against Me (35:01)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v62yhtw-i-survived-an-assassination-attempt-against-me-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Worst Enemy Of The US Is The US Itself, Chinese Defense Ministry Criticizes Latest US NDAA
The US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) played up the alleged “China military threat” as an excuse to increase US military spending and maintain its hegemony. This grossly interferes with China’s internal affairs and undermines world peace and stability.
by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202412/1325796.shtml
Book Of The Day
The Secret Of Light (Audiobook 5:55:30)
by Walter Russell
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"Derivatives are financial weapons of mass destruction."
Warren Buffett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Doctors Against Genocide
A Global Health Coalition committed to stopping genocide
We are a global coalition of healthcare workers dedicated to succeeding where global governments have failed in confronting and preventing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
https://DoctorsAgainstGenocide.org
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Memes
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis