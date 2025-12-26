December 26, 2025, You Won't Believe How Many Non-Biblical Sources Confirm The Resurrection by Kirk Cameron (19:42)
You Won’t Believe How Many Non-Biblical Sources Confirm The Resurrection (19:42)
by Kirk Cameron
https://rumble.com/v73hfza-you-wont-believe-how-many-non-biblical-sources-confirm-the-resurrection-by-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
ACH (2183) Pastor Andy’s Christian Message #59 - Christ Is Risen - Evidences For The Resurrection (25:13)
https://rumble.com/v4lh9sf-ach-2183-pastor-andys-christian-message-59-christ-is-risen-evidences-for-th.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Case For The Resurrection Of Jesus
This is an accessible, comprehensive, and persuasive resource providing detailed evidence for the resurrection of Jesus. It also demonstrates how to share the material clearly, honestly, and definitively.
by Gary R. Habermas and Michael R. Licona
Jesus said to her,
“I am the resurrection and the life.
The one who believes in me will live,
even though they die;
and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.
Do you believe this?”
John 11:25-26
