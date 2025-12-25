December 25, 2025, Merry Christmas
May you and your family have a blessed, happy, and very Merry Christmas.
And may we all have a healthful, loving, peaceful, and wondrous New Year.
“Want to keep Christ in Christmas?
Feed the hungry,
clothe the naked,
forgive the guilty,
welcome the unwanted,
care for the ill,
love your enemies,
and do unto others as you would have done unto you.”
Steve Maraboli
O Holy Night (4:30)
by Andrea Bocelli
Live At St. Paul Cathedral In London
This Is Our Greatest Male Voice, And Humanity At Its Pinnacle.
The Breathtaking Beauty Will Undoubtedly Entice You Listen Numerous Times.
https://rumble.com/v66pnds-o-holy-night-by-andrea-bocelli-live-at-st.-paul-cathedral-in-london.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc
Andrea's version gets me every time. I know the English version, but these words are different. These words tell the whole story.
Merry Christmas!