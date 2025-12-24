EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

42,920 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



The Curious Case Of Charlie’s Phone (2:56)

by Mr. Goode

https://rumble.com/v73evno-the-curious-case-of-charlies-phone-by-mr.-goode.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



O Holy Night (4:30)

by Andrea Bocelli

Live At St. Paul Cathedral In London

This Is Our Greatest Male Voice, And Humanity At Its Pinnacle.

The Breathtaking Beauty Will Undoubtedly Entice You Listen Numerous Times.

https://rumble.com/v66pnds-o-holy-night-by-andrea-bocelli-live-at-st.-paul-cathedral-in-london.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc



Silent Night (1:54)

by Eva Cassidy

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E8f0OzPqxyTD



Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (3:35)

by John Lennon

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Liz3avXZrQUv



A Christmas To Remember (5:26)

by Chevrolet

https://rumble.com/v40fk7s-a-christmas-to-remember-by-chevrolet.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Little Drummer Boy (2:50)

by Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries

with Westlife, Live At The Vatican 2001

https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9wLsc5I4w46



Christmas Truce Of 1914 (3:40)

by Ringan Ledwidge

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RcmKLBg6Jvyb



Silent Night (3:47)

by Sinéad O’Connor

https://www.bitchute.com/video/09MLvIpLcyap



The Christmas Truce Of 1914 (3:44)

by Paul Harvey

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OncPG60MX1nw



Ave Maria

Thirteen Beautiful Renditions

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



The Best Charlie Kirk Assassination Information

Intellectually Honest

Philosophically Consistent

Baron Coleman

https://www.youtube.com/@realbaronpodcast



A Christmas Gift To The War Machine

Late last week, Congress passed and President Trump signed the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bill marks the first time the US military budget officially passed the one trillion dollar mark. Of course, when you add in other military-related spending such as interest on the debt, veterans’ affairs, and military components of other government agencies, the true number is at least one and a half times that amount.

by Ron Paul

https://ronpaulinstitute.org/a-christmas-gift-to-the-war-machine



Book Of The Day

The History Of Central Banking And Its Enslavement Of Mankind (Audios and Book)

An Excellent Five-Part Audio Series Based On The Book by Stephen Mitford Goodson

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock and Dr. Peter Hammond

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“As long as mankind continue to pay “National Debts,” so-called - that is, so long as they are such dupes and cowards as to pay for being cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered - so long there will be enough to lend the money for those purposes; and with that money a plenty of tools, called soldiers, can be hired to keep them in subjection. But when they refuse any longer to pay for being thus cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered, they will cease to have cheats, and usurpers, and robbers, and murderers and blood-money loan-mongers for masters.”

Lysander Spooner, No Treason No. VI. The Constitution Of No Authority, 1870

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.

EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

https://earthnewspaper.substack.com/subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis