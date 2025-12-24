December 24, 2025, The Curious Case Of Charlie’s Phone by Mr. Goode (2:56)
A Christmas Gift To The War Machine by Ron Paul, and The History Of Central Banking And Its Enslavement Of Mankind by Stephen Mitford Goodson (Audios and Book)
The Curious Case Of Charlie’s Phone (2:56)
by Mr. Goode
https://rumble.com/v73evno-the-curious-case-of-charlies-phone-by-mr.-goode.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
O Holy Night (4:30)
by Andrea Bocelli
Live At St. Paul Cathedral In London
This Is Our Greatest Male Voice, And Humanity At Its Pinnacle.
The Breathtaking Beauty Will Undoubtedly Entice You Listen Numerous Times.
https://rumble.com/v66pnds-o-holy-night-by-andrea-bocelli-live-at-st.-paul-cathedral-in-london.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc
Silent Night (1:54)
by Eva Cassidy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E8f0OzPqxyTD
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (3:35)
by John Lennon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Liz3avXZrQUv
A Christmas To Remember (5:26)
by Chevrolet
https://rumble.com/v40fk7s-a-christmas-to-remember-by-chevrolet.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Little Drummer Boy (2:50)
by Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries
with Westlife, Live At The Vatican 2001
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9wLsc5I4w46
Christmas Truce Of 1914 (3:40)
by Ringan Ledwidge
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RcmKLBg6Jvyb
Silent Night (3:47)
by Sinéad O’Connor
https://www.bitchute.com/video/09MLvIpLcyap
The Christmas Truce Of 1914 (3:44)
by Paul Harvey
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OncPG60MX1nw
Ave Maria
Thirteen Beautiful Renditions
The Best Charlie Kirk Assassination Information
Intellectually Honest
Philosophically Consistent
Baron Coleman
A Christmas Gift To The War Machine
Late last week, Congress passed and President Trump signed the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bill marks the first time the US military budget officially passed the one trillion dollar mark. Of course, when you add in other military-related spending such as interest on the debt, veterans’ affairs, and military components of other government agencies, the true number is at least one and a half times that amount.
by Ron Paul
https://ronpaulinstitute.org/a-christmas-gift-to-the-war-machine
Book Of The Day
The History Of Central Banking And Its Enslavement Of Mankind (Audios and Book)
An Excellent Five-Part Audio Series Based On The Book by Stephen Mitford Goodson
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock and Dr. Peter Hammond
Quote Of The Day
“As long as mankind continue to pay “National Debts,” so-called - that is, so long as they are such dupes and cowards as to pay for being cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered - so long there will be enough to lend the money for those purposes; and with that money a plenty of tools, called soldiers, can be hired to keep them in subjection. But when they refuse any longer to pay for being thus cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered, they will cease to have cheats, and usurpers, and robbers, and murderers and blood-money loan-mongers for masters.”
Lysander Spooner, No Treason No. VI. The Constitution Of No Authority, 1870
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis