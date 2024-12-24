May you and your family have a blessed, happy, and very Merry Christmas.



Video Of The Day

It's A Wonderful Life by Frank Capra (1946) (2:10:39)

by Frank Capra

https://rumble.com/v62kv42-its-a-wonderful-life-by-frank-capra-1946.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

or

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YD6kRfcqXtpO

or

https://odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper:e/It's-A-Wonderful-Life-by-Frank-Capra-(1946)



It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

Director: Frank Capra

Stars: James Stewart and Donna Reed

With: Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi, Frank Faylen, Ward Bond, and Gloria Grahame

Writers: Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, and Frank Capra

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0038650



Frank Capra (1897-1991)

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001008



James Stewart (1908-1997)

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000071



Donna Reed (1921-1986)

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001656



It's a Wonderful Life

It's a Wonderful Life is now considered to be one of the greatest films of all time and among the best Christmas films. It has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. It was No. 11 on the American Film Institute's 1998 greatest movie list, No. 20 on its 2007 greatest movie list, No. 8 on its list of greatest love stories, and No. 1 on its list of the most inspirational American films of all time.

Release date: December 20, 1946 (Limited) and January 7, 1947 (Wide)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It%27s_a_Wonderful_Life



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis