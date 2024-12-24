December 24, 2024, It's A Wonderful Life by Frank Capra (1946) (2:10:39)
May you and your family have a blessed, happy, and very Merry Christmas.
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.
Video Of The Day
It's A Wonderful Life by Frank Capra (1946) (2:10:39)
by Frank Capra
https://rumble.com/v62kv42-its-a-wonderful-life-by-frank-capra-1946.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
or
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YD6kRfcqXtpO
or
https://odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper:e/It's-A-Wonderful-Life-by-Frank-Capra-(1946)
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
Director: Frank Capra
Stars: James Stewart and Donna Reed
With: Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi, Frank Faylen, Ward Bond, and Gloria Grahame
Writers: Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, and Frank Capra
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0038650
Frank Capra (1897-1991)
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001008
James Stewart (1908-1997)
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000071
Donna Reed (1921-1986)
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001656
It's a Wonderful Life
It's a Wonderful Life is now considered to be one of the greatest films of all time and among the best Christmas films. It has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. It was No. 11 on the American Film Institute's 1998 greatest movie list, No. 20 on its 2007 greatest movie list, No. 8 on its list of greatest love stories, and No. 1 on its list of the most inspirational American films of all time.
Release date: December 20, 1946 (Limited) and January 7, 1947 (Wide)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It%27s_a_Wonderful_Life
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis