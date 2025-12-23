EarthNewspaper.com

Israel’s Long History Of False Flag Terrorism (9:36)

by Propaganda & Co.

https://rumble.com/v73del6-israels-long-history-of-false-flag-terrorism-by-propaganda-and-co..html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Best Charlie Kirk Assassination Information

Intellectually Honest

Philosophically Consistent

Baron Coleman

https://www.youtube.com/@realbaronpodcast



Book Of The Day

The International Jew

The World’s Foremost Problem

(Both Book and Audiobook 51:19:38)

The International Jew is a four-volume set of booklets, totaling eighty articles,

originally published and distributed in 1920, 1921, and 1922.

Volume 1: The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem (1920)

Volume 2: Jewish Activities in the United States (1921)

Volume 3: Jewish Influence in American Life (1921)

Volume 4: Aspects of Jewish Power in the United States (1922)

by The Dearborn Publishing Company,

which was owned by Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“The American people have been easily ruled through our propaganda that the pen is mightier than the sword. We virtually get away with murder, and all the goy do is to talk about it, which is ineffective since we, the masters of propaganda, always publish a contradicting account. If the Aryan would review history and apply those lessons of the past, then the pen will be thrown down in disgust and the sword wielded in the heat of passion. Thus far, we have escaped the sword, when the only reprisal is some periodical of no repute, or some pamphlet with limited circulation. Their pen is no match for ours, but our constant fear is that they may open their eyes and learn that no change was ever brought about with a pen. History has been written in blood not with ink. No letter, editorial or book has ever rallied the people or stopped tyranny. We understand this principle and are continually propagandizing the people to write letters to the President, to Congress and to their local media. We are safe to continually exploit, intimidate and disenfranchise the white American as long as they are preoccupied with the illusion of educating the masses through printed material. Woe be unto us if they ever see the futility of it, lay down the pen and employ the sword.”

Harold Wallace Rosenthal

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



O Holy Night (4:30)

by Andrea Bocelli

Live At St. Paul Cathedral In London

This Is Our Greatest Male Voice, And Humanity At Its Pinnacle.

The Breathtaking Beauty Will Undoubtedly Entice You Listen Numerous Times.

https://rumble.com/v66pnds-o-holy-night-by-andrea-bocelli-live-at-st.-paul-cathedral-in-london.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc



Silent Night (1:54)

by Eva Cassidy

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E8f0OzPqxyTD



Ave Maria

Thirteen Beautiful Renditions

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis