December 23, 2025, Israel’s Long History Of False Flag Terrorism by Propaganda & Co. (9:36)
The Best Charlie Kirk Assassination Information by Baron Coleman, The International Jew by Henry Ford (Both Book / Audiobook), and Quote and Meme Of The Day
Israel’s Long History Of False Flag Terrorism (9:36)
by Propaganda & Co.
https://rumble.com/v73del6-israels-long-history-of-false-flag-terrorism-by-propaganda-and-co..html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Best Charlie Kirk Assassination Information
Intellectually Honest
Philosophically Consistent
Baron Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/@realbaronpodcast
Book Of The Day
The International Jew
The World’s Foremost Problem
(Both Book and Audiobook 51:19:38)
The International Jew is a four-volume set of booklets, totaling eighty articles,
originally published and distributed in 1920, 1921, and 1922.
Volume 1: The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem (1920)
Volume 2: Jewish Activities in the United States (1921)
Volume 3: Jewish Influence in American Life (1921)
Volume 4: Aspects of Jewish Power in the United States (1922)
by The Dearborn Publishing Company,
which was owned by Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company.
Quote Of The Day
“The American people have been easily ruled through our propaganda that the pen is mightier than the sword. We virtually get away with murder, and all the goy do is to talk about it, which is ineffective since we, the masters of propaganda, always publish a contradicting account. If the Aryan would review history and apply those lessons of the past, then the pen will be thrown down in disgust and the sword wielded in the heat of passion. Thus far, we have escaped the sword, when the only reprisal is some periodical of no repute, or some pamphlet with limited circulation. Their pen is no match for ours, but our constant fear is that they may open their eyes and learn that no change was ever brought about with a pen. History has been written in blood not with ink. No letter, editorial or book has ever rallied the people or stopped tyranny. We understand this principle and are continually propagandizing the people to write letters to the President, to Congress and to their local media. We are safe to continually exploit, intimidate and disenfranchise the white American as long as they are preoccupied with the illusion of educating the masses through printed material. Woe be unto us if they ever see the futility of it, lay down the pen and employ the sword.”
Harold Wallace Rosenthal
Meme Of The Day
O Holy Night (4:30)
by Andrea Bocelli
Live At St. Paul Cathedral In London
This Is Our Greatest Male Voice, And Humanity At Its Pinnacle.
The Breathtaking Beauty Will Undoubtedly Entice You Listen Numerous Times.
https://rumble.com/v66pnds-o-holy-night-by-andrea-bocelli-live-at-st.-paul-cathedral-in-london.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc
Silent Night (1:54)
by Eva Cassidy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E8f0OzPqxyTD
Ave Maria
Thirteen Beautiful Renditions
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis