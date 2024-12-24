May you and your family have a blessed, happy, and very Merry Christmas.

And may we all have a healthful, loving, peaceful, and wondrous New Year.

Video Of The Day

How We Faked The Moon Landing (1:34:33)

Candace Owens Interviews Bart Sibrel

https://rumble.com/v627ji8-how-we-faked-the-moon-landing-candace-ownens-interviews-with-bart-sibrel.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Let Me Count A Few Of The Ways Americans Are Exploited By The People Who Own Their Government

1) Total US military spending was $1.51 trillion last year if you count the 6 other agencies which cover their part of the total. Veterans Admin. And Dept of Energy for nuclear weapons, plus 4 others. If we cut back on foreign wars and refused to spend one dollar supporting genocidal, apartheid states we could cut $500 billion a year off that subsidy to the Military Industrial Complex (MIC.)

by Video Rebel

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Let-Me-Count-A-Few-Of-The-Ways-Americans-Are-Exploited-By-The-People-Who-Own-Their-Government-by-Video-Rebel



Lead Post

Is Seeking To Stop A War A Crime?

Whistleblowers and other government activists need to be heard

by Philip Giraldi

https://cnionline.org/is-seeking-to-stop-a-war-a-crime



Ground Zero North Carolina (1:45:43)

Fighting Globalism To Restore The Republic

by Ann Vandersteel

https://rumble.com/v61m9ah-ground-zero-north-carolina-fighting-globalism-to-restore-the-republic-by-an.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Deadly USS Liberty Attack Records Remain Secret – For Now

On November 21, 2024, Senior Judge Marsha J. Pechman of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington issued what seems likely to be her final order in Kinnucan v. National Security Agency et al. The order came more than four years after the federal case was first filed in September 2020.

by Michelle J. Kinnucan

https://original.antiwar.com/michelle_kinnucan/2024/12/15/deadly-uss-liberty-attack-records-remain-secret-for-now



Hashtags And Hit Lists: Social Media’s Role In Justifying Violence

A new study reveals that shifting attitudes and social media platforms have created a permissive environment where acts of violence are celebrated and emulated.

by Colin Wright

https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/hashtags-and-hit-lists-social-medias



Covid Emergency Extended Until 2029 (9:36)

by The Highwire With Del Bigtree

https://rumble.com/v61yfxq-covid-emergency-extended-until-2029-by-the-highwire-with-del-bigtree.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Advent Week Four: Unknown Journey… Unexplainable Peace!

“But when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and considered what manner of greeting this was. Then the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God.’” Luke 1:29-30 (NKJV)

by Roland C. Warren

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/advent-week-four-unknown-journey-unexplainable-peace



Bloody Hell

Larrikins LARPing

Pfizer SV40 DNA has now been found in the blood of Australians. This is a slap with a wet fish for the TGA…. right after their emails demonstrate they know this DNA is a nuclear targeting sequence.

by Anandamide

https://anandamide.substack.com/p/bloody-hell



Trudeau Resigns? UFO Drone PsyOp, Radiological Threat, Seed Oils And Cancers (1:09:46)

by EyesIsWatchin #166

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IZ2CdQJumG52



Dementia Myth: Most Patients With Dementia Are Curable

By Dr. Vernon Coleman – 45 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary. In my interview with Dr. Coleman, I asked him: Interview with Dr. Vernon Coleman

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/dementia-myth-most-patients-with



Merry Christmas To The Forgotten

Lonely and depressed for the holidays

by Donald Jeffries

https://donaldjeffries.substack.com/p/merry-christmas-to-the-forgotten



I Hope You Learn (3:01)

Performed by Alice Irby at Suno Studios

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TTpiZZiE1uh



Media Deeply Confused After Discovering Germany Terror Suspect Is A Zionist

When Zionists behave this way in Gaza we support it…

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/media-deeply-confused-after-discovering



Book Of The Day

Zweites Buch "Second Book" (1928)

The Unpublished Sequel To Mein Kampf

"Politics is history in the making." Such were the words of Adolf Hitler in his untitled, unpublished, and long suppressed second work written only a few years after the publication of Mein Kampf.

by Adolf Hitler

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

And wild and sweet

The words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Helena Glass

What I know is the world we are witness to today is not a Cinderella fit for me – and yet there is only one way to get back in the saddle and ride. Holding a bridle of Honor, Respect and Integrity.

https://HelenaGlass.net



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis