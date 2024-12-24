December 23, 2024, 60 Posts Published And Archived. How We Faked The Moon Landing Candace Owens Interviews Bart Sibrel (1:34:33)
Let Me Count A Few Of The Ways Americans Are Exploited By The People Who Own Their Government by Video Rebel and Is Seeking To Stop A War A Crime? by Philip Giraldi
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
May you and your family have a blessed, happy, and very Merry Christmas.
And may we all have a healthful, loving, peaceful, and wondrous New Year.
If You Can, Please Support Free Speech.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
7,953 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
How We Faked The Moon Landing (1:34:33)
Candace Owens Interviews Bart Sibrel
https://rumble.com/v627ji8-how-we-faked-the-moon-landing-candace-ownens-interviews-with-bart-sibrel.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Let Me Count A Few Of The Ways Americans Are Exploited By The People Who Own Their Government
1) Total US military spending was $1.51 trillion last year if you count the 6 other agencies which cover their part of the total. Veterans Admin. And Dept of Energy for nuclear weapons, plus 4 others. If we cut back on foreign wars and refused to spend one dollar supporting genocidal, apartheid states we could cut $500 billion a year off that subsidy to the Military Industrial Complex (MIC.)
by Video Rebel
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Let-Me-Count-A-Few-Of-The-Ways-Americans-Are-Exploited-By-The-People-Who-Own-Their-Government-by-Video-Rebel
Lead Post
Is Seeking To Stop A War A Crime?
Whistleblowers and other government activists need to be heard
by Philip Giraldi
https://cnionline.org/is-seeking-to-stop-a-war-a-crime
Ground Zero North Carolina (1:45:43)
Fighting Globalism To Restore The Republic
by Ann Vandersteel
https://rumble.com/v61m9ah-ground-zero-north-carolina-fighting-globalism-to-restore-the-republic-by-an.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Deadly USS Liberty Attack Records Remain Secret – For Now
On November 21, 2024, Senior Judge Marsha J. Pechman of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington issued what seems likely to be her final order in Kinnucan v. National Security Agency et al. The order came more than four years after the federal case was first filed in September 2020.
by Michelle J. Kinnucan
https://original.antiwar.com/michelle_kinnucan/2024/12/15/deadly-uss-liberty-attack-records-remain-secret-for-now
Hashtags And Hit Lists: Social Media’s Role In Justifying Violence
A new study reveals that shifting attitudes and social media platforms have created a permissive environment where acts of violence are celebrated and emulated.
by Colin Wright
https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/hashtags-and-hit-lists-social-medias
Covid Emergency Extended Until 2029 (9:36)
by The Highwire With Del Bigtree
https://rumble.com/v61yfxq-covid-emergency-extended-until-2029-by-the-highwire-with-del-bigtree.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Advent Week Four: Unknown Journey… Unexplainable Peace!
“But when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and considered what manner of greeting this was. Then the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God.’” Luke 1:29-30 (NKJV)
by Roland C. Warren
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/advent-week-four-unknown-journey-unexplainable-peace
Bloody Hell
Larrikins LARPing
Pfizer SV40 DNA has now been found in the blood of Australians. This is a slap with a wet fish for the TGA…. right after their emails demonstrate they know this DNA is a nuclear targeting sequence.
by Anandamide
https://anandamide.substack.com/p/bloody-hell
Trudeau Resigns? UFO Drone PsyOp, Radiological Threat, Seed Oils And Cancers (1:09:46)
by EyesIsWatchin #166
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IZ2CdQJumG52
Dementia Myth: Most Patients With Dementia Are Curable
By Dr. Vernon Coleman – 45 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary. In my interview with Dr. Coleman, I asked him: Interview with Dr. Vernon Coleman
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/dementia-myth-most-patients-with
Merry Christmas To The Forgotten
Lonely and depressed for the holidays
by Donald Jeffries
https://donaldjeffries.substack.com/p/merry-christmas-to-the-forgotten
I Hope You Learn (3:01)
Performed by Alice Irby at Suno Studios
Written by DC Dave
Video by BuelahMan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TTpiZZiE1uh
Media Deeply Confused After Discovering Germany Terror Suspect Is A Zionist
When Zionists behave this way in Gaza we support it…
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/media-deeply-confused-after-discovering
Book Of The Day
Zweites Buch "Second Book" (1928)
The Unpublished Sequel To Mein Kampf
"Politics is history in the making." Such were the words of Adolf Hitler in his untitled, unpublished, and long suppressed second work written only a few years after the publication of Mein Kampf.
by Adolf Hitler
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Helena Glass
What I know is the world we are witness to today is not a Cinderella fit for me – and yet there is only one way to get back in the saddle and ride. Holding a bridle of Honor, Respect and Integrity.
https://HelenaGlass.net
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Memes
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis