Video Of The Day

How Does Congress Keep Getting Away With This? (17:40)

by Truthstream Media

https://rumble.com/v6199eq-how-does-congress-keep-getting-away-with-this-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Israel Annexes Entirety Of Golan Heights For – Water by Helena Glass

Israel’s first occupation of a part of the Golan Heights in 1967 was illegal. The UN did nothing. The ICC did nothing. Europe and the West did nothing. Now Israel is occupying the remaining portion of Golan Heights that belongs to Syria. Israel is condemned. Zero repercussions. Why? Everyone is afraid of Israel. The reason for the occupation is simple – water blackmail.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/israel-annexes-entirety-of-golan



Syriana Analysis Interviews Syrian Girl (1:05:06)

https://rumble.com/v60v5rq-syriana-analysis-interviews-syrian-girl.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



‘Big Brother’ Is Changing How Your Brain Works

‘Big Brother’ isn’t just watching — He’s changing how your brain works

by StudyFinds Staff, Reviewed by Steve Fink, Research led by Kiley Seymour, University of Technology Sydney

https://studyfinds.org/big-brother-watching-surveillance-changing-how-brain-works



A Frog Will Turn From Male To Female In Only 200 ng/dL of Atrazine (0:58)

In America, The Legal Safety Limit Of Atrazine In Drinking Water Is 3,000 ng/dL. In Europe, The Legal Limit Of Atrazine In Drinking Water Is Zero! Atrazine is the 2nd most used Herbicide in North America, 2nd only to Glyphosate. 85 million pounds are sprayed on crops annually, then entering drinking water. Despite it being banned by 40 other countries for dangerous health outcomes from exposure.

by Mike Mutzel, MS and Dr. Anthony Jay

https://rumble.com/v60k0qn-a-frog-will-turn-from-male-to-female-in-only-200-ngdl-of-atrazine.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=2



US Report Reveals Push To Weaponize AI For Censorship

New US report highlights federal attempts to regulate AI for censorship, proposing free speech-focused legislation to protect open innovation.

by Didi Rankovic

https://reclaimthenet.org/us-house-report-ai-censorship-first-amendment



Trump Used This Immigration Graph Fraudulently (21:21)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tUYslG0soUyC



Kudos Candace!

I must confess that I am only vaguely familiar with Candace Owens’ podcasts. I have never watched a single program. But I understand that she is a very outspoken conservative who has a very large following. I assume that she is strongly pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, anti-surveillance state and anti-perpetual foreign wars. But if I’m assuming incorrectly, I’m sure readers will set me straight. I’ve also heard that Candace is pro-Trump; but I don’t know if she is a Trump toady. I hope not. So, why am I devoting today’s column to lauding her? During one of her podcasts last week, Candace interviewed my good friend, President of the USS Liberty Veterans Association and co-author of the must-read book Remember The LIBERTY!, Phil Tourney. I was told this interview was viewed by almost five million people.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4675/Kudos-Candace.aspx



The Christmas Truce Of 1914 (3:44)

by Paul Harvey

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OncPG60MX1nw



Truman’s True Warning On The CIA

[The Washington Post published this op-ed on December 22, 1963, in its early edition, but immediately excised it from later editions. All other United States mainstream media totally ignored it. The long hand of the CIA?]

by Ray McGovern

https://consortiumnews.com/2013/12/22/trumans-true-warning-on-the-cia



Book Of The Day

The Secret Of Light

A century and more ahead of his time, Walter Russell, in The Secret of Light presents a unique Cosmogony, that of a universe in which Creator and Creation are proven to be a seamless, unified whole, and in which the dualism of “mind and matter” disappears. In revelation of what he terms “natural science,” Russell presents a two-way, magnetic-electric thought-wave universe, cyclic in nature and eternally “creating,” as opposed to the “created, expanding, entropic universe” of current science.

by Walter Russell

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



The Secret Of Light (Audiobook 5:55:30)

by Walter Russell

https://rumble.com/v5uk7un-the-secret-of-light-by-walter-russell-unabridged-illustrated-audiobook.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quote Of The Day

“Want to keep Christ in Christmas?

Feed the hungry,

clothe the naked,

forgive the guilty,

welcome the unwanted,

care for the ill,

love your enemies,

and do unto others as you would have done unto you.”

Steve Maraboli

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

The Remnant Newspaper

The Remnant strives to adhere to Catholic teaching in every aspect of its journalism. There has been great upheaval and revolution within the Catholic Church over the past five decades -- not unlike that encountered in the fourth century by St. Athanasius, called the Arian Heresy -- and, then as now, Catholics were obliged to oppose that which in any way contradicts the infallible teachings and immutable traditions of the Catholic Church.

https://RemnantNewspaper.com



