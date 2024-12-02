In February 1990 while talking to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, US Secretary of State James Baker stated, NATO would not move “one inch eastward” of Germany pending Soviet approval to have East Germany annexed by the Federal Republic.

Featured News

When Is A Ceasefire Not A Ceasefire?

When it is set up by Washington and Israel is involved

We are possibly witnessing another stealthy move by Washington and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to enhance the Israeli position in a Middle East at war while pretending to do something else. President Joe Biden and his cast of know-nothings have been bleating for months about their desire to arrange a "humanitarian" ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon while also alternatively whining about the Jewish state's "right to defend itself," but somehow the arrangements proposed have never quite satisfied Netanyahu.

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/When-Is-A-Ceasefire-Not-A-Ceasefire-by-Philip-Giraldi



Video Of The Day

Forensic Arborist Explains Fire Behavior (1:14:30)

Traci Derwin Interviews Robert Brame

https://rumble.com/v5v4x1b-forensic-arborist-explains-fire-behavior-traci-derwin-interviews-robert-bra.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Archbishop Viganò: Secret Letters Shed New Light On Benedict’s Resignation, ‘Pope Emeritus’ Title

In the media dramatization, the actors Ratzinger and Bergoglio have been presented to us as bearers of antithetical theologies, when in reality they represent two successive stages of the same revolutionary process.

by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-secret-letters-shed-new-light-on-benedicts-resignation-pope-emeritus-title



The Secret Of Light (Unabridged Illustrated Audiobook) (5:55:30)

by Walter Russell

https://rumble.com/v5uk7un-the-secret-of-light-by-walter-russell-unabridged-illustrated-audiobook.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



How Russia And China Are Rewiring Greek Mythology

As Russia revamps the role of Zeus, China is busy revamping the role of Hermes.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/11/29/how-russia-and-china-are-rewiring-greek-mythology



Fed A Lie (38:46)

by Heart and Soil Films

https://rumble.com/v5ut0sn-fed-a-lie-by-heart-and-soil-films.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Still Bleeding Syria (Text and Videos)

The Rothschild state and it’s Empire host dust off an old script with help from the Turks.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/still-bleeding-syria



Lowkey Exposes Donald Trump’s Pro Israel Funders (15:08)

https://rumble.com/v5u7le8-lowkey-exposes-donald-trumps-pro-israel-funders.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



We Live In The Age Of Snitches And Sneaks

When I was young (many years ago, I admit) it was considered bad form to snitch on anyone. At school, a teacher might threaten to keep the whole class in detention if someone didn’t tell him who’d buried the exploding caps under the tobacco packed down neatly in his pipe bowl.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/snitchesandsneaks.htm



Controlled Economic Collapse, BlackRock’s UK Takeover, CERNs Demonic Portals (56:46)

Trillions in “missing” money, skyrocketing debt, and an economic collapse by design. Keir Starmer is handing Britain to BlackRock in a dystopian land grab. Trump’s drain the swamp tour continues with Big Pharma’s finest now in key positions. WebBot predicts chaos on Dec. 3rd, and CERN playing with forces far darker than science. Will they play the final card soon?

by EyesIsWatchin

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gmEXR3SQJpqW



Book Of The Day

Fruit From A Poisonous Tree

This book is a veritable powerhouse that shatters, in one instant, the wall of lies and deceit that took decades to build upon our impressionable minds. Stamper's ability to explain complex legal and political information in a comprehensive yet concise manner is without equal. Like a master sculptor he has chipped away the 'Words of Art and Deception' to reveal the inescapable and undeniable Truth. This book has single-handedly bared the cleverly crafted schemes of a Power-lusting Elite.~ Paul Nash, DC, ND, CCN, ACU, Holistic Medicine, Minneapolis" If only a portion of what this researcher has discovered is verifiable, we as a nation of free people must hang our heads in shame. The future generations will not forgive us or forget the terrible injustice we have let befall them." ~ Fred Diaulas, Professor of Ethics, University of North Florida" In 1954 I began my legal practice as an assistant district attorney in the city of Miami. We switched from common law pleading to statutory pleading and no one asked why. Now I know the answer, and it depresses me to no end."~ Ralph G. Mitchell, JD, Attorney at Law, St. Augustine, Florida.

by Mel Stamper

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“Let these truths be indelibly impressed on our minds—that we cannot be HAPPY,

without being FREE—that we cannot be free,

without being secure in our property—that we cannot be secure in our property,

if, without our consent, others may, as by right, take it away.”

John Dickinson, know as the Penman of the Revolution,

this quote is from the last of his 12 Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Lies Are Unbekoming

This Substack is being built to be a freely available public resource, full of interesting and informative interviews and book summaries all aiming to help people figure out truth from untruth. There are far too many lies being told, and I’m trying to help people figure out what’s what. I remember my pre-Covid self, blissfully unaware of much that really mattered. In a way I’m writing to that person, to try to help him, and people like him find their way out of the cave and into the light. In realizing that our corporatized governments lied to us about all things Covid/Vaccines, I was left with one question: What else have they lied to me about? That question is the driving force behind this Substack.

https://Unbekoming.Substack.com



Love Is The Answer

