December 19, 2025, AI Found Something Impossible In The Shroud Of Turin by Galaxy Vault (21:16)
O Holy Night by Andrea Bocelli (4:30), Twelve Beautiful Renditions Of Ave Maria, and Many Shroud Of Turin Links
”Realizing that the Shroud of Turin is indeed authentic,
that the Pharisees were behind the crucifixion of Jesus Christ,
and that the resurrection was a miracle,
are undoubtedly the last three historical events
the diabolical Jewish oligarchy want people to know about.”
Mark R. Elsis
AI Found Something Impossible In The Shroud Of Turin (21:16)
A supercomputer analyzing millions of data points from the Shroud of Turin just detected something no human eye ever could - a repeating mathematical signal embedded in the fibers of a 2,000-year-old cloth. It isn’t paint. It isn’t scorch damage. It’s data. AI scanning techniques revealed 3D topographic information, perfect geometric ratios, collimated energy patterns, and a physical signature consistent with a burst of radiation so intense it defies modern physics. The image behaves less like artwork and more like a recording of an event - a flash so powerful it encoded itself onto the linen at the nanometer level. The carbon-dating scandal, microscopic fiber anomalies, Sudarium blood-match, and new Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering tests all point to one conclusion: the Shroud is not medieval. And the AI results raise an even bigger question… Did the image form through an unknown energy phenomenon - vacuum ultraviolet radiation, corona discharge, phase transition, or something beyond our physics entirely?
by Galaxy Vault
https://rumble.com/v737ksg-ai-found-something-impossible-in-the-shroud-of-turin-by-galaxy-vault.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
O Holy Night (4:30)
by Andrea Bocelli
Live At St. Paul Cathedral In London
https://rumble.com/v66pnds-o-holy-night-by-andrea-bocelli-live-at-st.-paul-cathedral-in-london.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc
Ave Maria
Twelve Beautiful Renditions
https://earthnewspaper.com/ave-maria
Conclusive Evidence (46:35)
The Shroud Of Turin Is Authentic
by Father Robert Spitzer
https://rumble.com/v5ctgst-conclusive-evidence-the-shroud-of-turin-is-authentic-by-father-robert-spitz.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Shroud Of Turin (1:43:30)
Evidence Of Its Authenticity
by The God Talk
https://rumble.com/v2fwpj6-shroud-of-turin-evidence-of-its-authenticity-by-the-god-talk.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Shroud Of Turin Proven Real? (22:04)
Expert Analysis On New X-Ray Evidence
by Capturing Christianity
https://rumble.com/v5crcp5-shroud-of-turin-proven-real-expert-analysis-on-new-x-ray-evidence-by-captur.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Shroud Of Turin New Evidence With Fr. Andrew Dalton (3:07:39)
https://rumble.com/v4mgxfh-the-shroud-of-turin-new-evidence-with-fr.-andrew-dalton.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Shroud Of Turin Latest Findings (15:57)
by Nelson Walters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/euOksD2eyXfA
John-Henry Westen Talks To Experts About The Shroud Of Turin (34:40)
https://rumble.com/v5bouwc-john-henry-westen-talks-to-experts-about-the-shroud-of-turin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Is This The Image Of Jesus Of Nazareth?
New X-ray analysis just revealed the Shroud of Turin, Christ’s alleged burial cloth, to be 2,000 years old.
https://X.com/Culture_Crit/status/1826292229302084089
Shroud Encounter: Explore The World’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery (Book)
Experience the mystery of the Shroud of Turin
(the sacred linen believed by millions to be the authentic burial cloth that wrapped Jesus in the tomb).
by Russ Breault
https://shroudencounter.com/shroud-encounter-book
The Holy Fire And The Divine Photography (Book)
The Image of the Holy Shroud of Christ
by Giulio Fanti and Robert Siefker
https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/mono/10.1201/9781003454441/holy-fire-divine-photography-giulio-fanti-robert-siefker
Acta Pilate (34:29)
Pilate’s Report To Caesar Of The Arrest, Trail,
Crucifixion, And Resurrection Of Jesus
https://rumble.com/v4m8v92-acta-pilate-pilates-report-to-caesar-of-the-arrest-trail-crucifixion-and-re.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
ACH (2297) Pastor Andy’s Traditional Christian Message #92 – Who Killed Jesus? (11:58)
Written by Dr. Peter Hammond
https://rumble.com/v4abcll-ach-2297-pastor-andys-traditional-christian-message-92-who-killed-jesus.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
ACH (2183) Pastor Andy’s Christian Message #59 – Christ Is Risen – Evidences For The Resurrection (25:13)
Written by Dr. Peter Hammond
https://rumble.com/v4lh9sf-ach-2183-pastor-andys-christian-message-59-christ-is-risen-evidences-for-th.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Shroud Studies
https://en.othoniainternational.org/copia-di-diplomado-2
Shroud Of Turin
https://Shroud.com
