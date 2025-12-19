EarthNewspaper.com

”Realizing that the Shroud of Turin is indeed authentic,

that the Pharisees were behind the crucifixion of Jesus Christ,

and that the resurrection was a miracle,

are undoubtedly the last three historical events

the diabolical Jewish oligarchy want people to know about.”

Mark R. Elsis



AI Found Something Impossible In The Shroud Of Turin (21:16)

A supercomputer analyzing millions of data points from the Shroud of Turin just detected something no human eye ever could - a repeating mathematical signal embedded in the fibers of a 2,000-year-old cloth. It isn’t paint. It isn’t scorch damage. It’s data. AI scanning techniques revealed 3D topographic information, perfect geometric ratios, collimated energy patterns, and a physical signature consistent with a burst of radiation so intense it defies modern physics. The image behaves less like artwork and more like a recording of an event - a flash so powerful it encoded itself onto the linen at the nanometer level. The carbon-dating scandal, microscopic fiber anomalies, Sudarium blood-match, and new Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering tests all point to one conclusion: the Shroud is not medieval. And the AI results raise an even bigger question… Did the image form through an unknown energy phenomenon - vacuum ultraviolet radiation, corona discharge, phase transition, or something beyond our physics entirely?

by Galaxy Vault

https://rumble.com/v737ksg-ai-found-something-impossible-in-the-shroud-of-turin-by-galaxy-vault.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



O Holy Night (4:30)

by Andrea Bocelli

Live At St. Paul Cathedral In London

https://rumble.com/v66pnds-o-holy-night-by-andrea-bocelli-live-at-st.-paul-cathedral-in-london.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc



Ave Maria

Twelve Beautiful Renditions

https://earthnewspaper.com/ave-maria



Conclusive Evidence (46:35)

The Shroud Of Turin Is Authentic

by Father Robert Spitzer

https://rumble.com/v5ctgst-conclusive-evidence-the-shroud-of-turin-is-authentic-by-father-robert-spitz.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Shroud Of Turin (1:43:30)

Evidence Of Its Authenticity

by The God Talk

https://rumble.com/v2fwpj6-shroud-of-turin-evidence-of-its-authenticity-by-the-god-talk.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Shroud Of Turin Proven Real? (22:04)

Expert Analysis On New X-Ray Evidence

by Capturing Christianity

https://rumble.com/v5crcp5-shroud-of-turin-proven-real-expert-analysis-on-new-x-ray-evidence-by-captur.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Shroud Of Turin New Evidence With Fr. Andrew Dalton (3:07:39)

https://rumble.com/v4mgxfh-the-shroud-of-turin-new-evidence-with-fr.-andrew-dalton.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Shroud Of Turin Latest Findings (15:57)

by Nelson Walters

https://www.bitchute.com/video/euOksD2eyXfA



John-Henry Westen Talks To Experts About The Shroud Of Turin (34:40)

https://rumble.com/v5bouwc-john-henry-westen-talks-to-experts-about-the-shroud-of-turin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Is This The Image Of Jesus Of Nazareth?

New X-ray analysis just revealed the Shroud of Turin, Christ’s alleged burial cloth, to be 2,000 years old.

https://X.com/Culture_Crit/status/1826292229302084089



Shroud Encounter: Explore The World’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery (Book)

Experience the mystery of the Shroud of Turin

(the sacred linen believed by millions to be the authentic burial cloth that wrapped Jesus in the tomb).

by Russ Breault

https://shroudencounter.com/shroud-encounter-book



The Holy Fire And The Divine Photography (Book)

The Image of the Holy Shroud of Christ

by Giulio Fanti and Robert Siefker

https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/mono/10.1201/9781003454441/holy-fire-divine-photography-giulio-fanti-robert-siefker



Acta Pilate (34:29)

Pilate’s Report To Caesar Of The Arrest, Trail,

Crucifixion, And Resurrection Of Jesus

https://rumble.com/v4m8v92-acta-pilate-pilates-report-to-caesar-of-the-arrest-trail-crucifixion-and-re.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



ACH (2297) Pastor Andy’s Traditional Christian Message #92 – Who Killed Jesus? (11:58)

Written by Dr. Peter Hammond

https://rumble.com/v4abcll-ach-2297-pastor-andys-traditional-christian-message-92-who-killed-jesus.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



ACH (2183) Pastor Andy’s Christian Message #59 – Christ Is Risen – Evidences For The Resurrection (25:13)

Written by Dr. Peter Hammond

https://rumble.com/v4lh9sf-ach-2183-pastor-andys-christian-message-59-christ-is-risen-evidences-for-th.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Shroud Studies

https://en.othoniainternational.org/copia-di-diplomado-2



Shroud Of Turin

https://Shroud.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis