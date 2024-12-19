Merry Christmas And Happy New Year Donation Drive

EarthNewspaper.com Is 100% Funded By Our Readers

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate

https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

7,835 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

ACH (2471) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of The War On White People (Audio 59:11)

https://rumble.com/v60jv9z-ach-2471-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-the-war-on-white-people.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Israel Gives Biden His Marching Orders

Syrian land will be annexed into "Greater" Israel

My former CIA colleague Larry Johnson has a real ability to clarify the significance of the constantly growing deep dark hole that Joe "Mumbles" Biden, he of failing mental capacity, has hurled the American people into.

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israel-Gives-Biden-His-Marching-Orders-by-Philip-Giraldi



Lead Post

Israel Is Ready To Annex The West Bank, But Why Now?

Israel is getting ready to annex the occupied Palestinian West Bank. The annexation will be a major step backwards on the road to Palestinian freedom and will likely serve as a catalyst for a new Palestinian uprising. Although annexation has been on the Israeli agenda for years, this time around a “great opportunity” — in the words of extreme far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — has presented itself and, from an Israeli point of view, cannot be missed.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241216-israel-is-ready-to-annex-the-west-bank-but-why-now



This Isn’t Happening Organically (4:42)

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v607pgq-this-isnt-happening-organically-by-stew-peters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



‘They Rule Through Fear’: Can The Suits Hide The Bloody Past Of The New Syrian Authorities?

What role do regional allies and external forces play in fueling the rise of HTS

by Mohamed Krit

https://www.rt.com/news/609548-they-rule-through-fear-syria



Looking Into The Abyss: A Journey Through Damascus After Assad’s Fall

With Assad’s government toppled, Syria teeters between fragile hopes for peace and the looming threat and chaos of militant rule. The Cradle’s correspondent crosses an open border into a city alive with jubilation but, in many areas, still plagued by war, fear, and an uncertain future.

by A Cradle Correspondent

https://thecradle.co/articles/looking-into-the-abyss-a-journey-through-damascus-after-assads-fall



Adolf Hitler Chapter 29 The Battle Of The Bulge July 21, 1944-January 17, 1945 (1:03:23)

by John Toland

https://rumble.com/v5zzqez-adolf-hitler-chapter-29-the-battle-of-the-bulge-july-21-1944-january-17-194.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Sticking Wires Into The Brain Is Not New

It was revealed this week that Elon Musk is behind a plan to connect wires into the human brain and send messages to a receiver. The following essay is taken from my book `Paper Doctors’ which was first published in 1977 but which is now available again as a paperback.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/wiresintothebrain.htm



A Gift America Can’t Return: The Police State Is America’s New Crime Boss

The American police state has become America’s new crime boss. Thirty years after then-President Bill Clinton signed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act into law, its legacy of mass incarceration, police militarization, and over-criminalization continues to haunt us.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_crime_bill_at_30_short



Beyond Contagion

Rethinking “Pandemics” Through the Lens of Synchronized Biological Stress – by Denis Rancourt – 40 Q&As

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/beyond-contagion



He Bought A Whole Town (In The Middle Of Nowhere) (1:10:06)

by Peter Santenello

https://rumble.com/v5zudst-he-bought-a-whole-town-in-the-middle-of-nowhere-by-peter-santenello.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Book Of The Day

Hijacking Bitcoin

Bitcoin was promised to be a liberating technology, a free market alternative to state-controlled money. But that promise was broken after a small group of insiders took over the project and fundamentally changed Bitcoin's design. Few people know the true history of Bitcoin and its original design due to years of heavy censorship, social media engineering, and tight information controls online. Hijacking Bitcoin destroys the most popular narratives that surround Bitcoin and sets the historical record straight. Roger Ver's passion and pain come through as he tells the story of a beloved project corrupted in front of his eyes. Written by one of the most prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry, this book is impossible to ignore. From the inside flap: Bitcoin has been captured and changed for the worse.

by Roger Ver with Steve Patterson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Hijacking Bitcoin Tucker Carlson Interviews Roger Ver (42:13)

https://rumble.com/v5z7r2t-hijacking-bitcoin-tucker-carlson-interviews-roger-ver.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quote Of The Day

"Hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption."

Wes Fesler

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Free Roger Now

Sign The Open Letter To Free Roger.

We, the undersigned, call on the U.S. government to end the unjust prosecution of Roger Ver, a pioneer in cryptocurrency and advocate for economic freedom. Facing false charges that could lead to a prison sentence of up to 109 years, Roger’s case represents an alarming misuse of power aimed at suppressing innovation and dissent. We urge the government to cease this retaliatory action and allow Roger Ver to continue contributing to a free and open financial future without persecution.

https://FreeRogerNow.org



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis