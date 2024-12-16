Merry Christmas And Happy New Year Donation Drive

Claim: Christianity Arose As A New Religion From Judaism

Jesus was NOT a Jew. Judaism as an ethnicity or religion did not exist. The first time the word was used in the Bible was the King James 1st revision in 1611 AD. Four predominant religious groups existed during the time of Christ: Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes, and Zealots.

by Helena

https://helenaglass.net/2024/12/13/claim-christianity-arose-as-a-new-religion-from-judaism



Syria Falls: Actually, This Was Just A Long-Term Plot Meant To Vastly Expand The Territory Of Zionist Israel

Hopefully, at least in time, most all will see through the lies, deceit, corruption, and brutal slaughter of innocents by Zionist Israel, and see that there is but one goal sought. That goal is mass expansion, and an aggressive and brutal taking of all the land and property within what Zionists refer to as "Greater Israel."

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Syria-Falls-Actually-This-Was-Just-A-Long-Term-Plot-Meant-To-Vastly-Expand-The-Territory-Of-Zionist-Israel-by-Gary-D-Barnett



He Bought A Whole Town (In The Middle Of Nowhere) (1:10:06)|

by Peter Santenello

https://rumble.com/v5zudst-he-bought-a-whole-town-in-the-middle-of-nowhere-by-peter-santenello.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



West Pushing Russia Beyond 'Red Line' - Putin

The continued support for Ukraine is aimed at inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Moscow, the president has said

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/609425-west-pushing-russia-red-line-putin



Israel’s Biggest Lie Destroyed By Horrifying New Report (9:09)

by Owen Jones

https://rumble.com/v5zkeyw-israels-biggest-lie-destroyed-by-horrifying-new-report-by-owen-jones.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



But this theory of our government is wholly different from the practical fact. The fact is that the government, like a highwayman, says to a man: Your money, or your life. And many, if not most, taxes are paid under the compulsion of that threat. The government does not, indeed, waylay a man in a lonely place, spring upon him from the road side, and, holding a pistol to his head, proceed to rifle his pockets.

by Lysander Spooner

https://oll.libertyfund.org/quotes/spooner-on-the-difference-between-a-government-and-a-highwayman-1870



United Health (1:27)

by Jesse Welles

https://rumble.com/v5z2d7n-united-health-by-jesse-welles.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Babylon's Banksters

By Dr. Joseph P. Farrell - 50 Questions & Answers - Unbekoming Book Summary

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/babylons-banksters



Hijacking Bitcoin Tucker Carlson Interviews Roger Ver (42:13)

https://rumble.com/v5z7r2t-hijacking-bitcoin-tucker-carlson-interviews-roger-ver.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



China, Hong Kong And The Global Bankers

“China is today the most important BRIC in the wall of global greed”, I wrote in July 2023. I detailed how WEF founder Klaus Schwab had described the country as a “role model” and how in June 2023 Chinese premier Li Qiang had told a WEF gathering that China was committed to “promoting global development”, having grown into “a most staunch force for globalization”.

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/china-hong-kong-and-the-global-bankers



Candace Owens Interviews USS Liberty Survivor Phil Tourney (1:10:41)

https://rumble.com/v5yvmb2-candace-owens-interviews-uss-liberty-survivor-phil-tourney.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Brave New World and Brave New World Revisited

The astonishing novel Brave New World, originally published in 1932, presents Aldous Huxley's vision of the future-of a world utterly transformed. Through the most efficient scientific and psychological engineering, people are genetically designed to be passive and therefore consistently useful to the ruling class. This powerful work of speculative fiction sheds a blazing critical light on the present and is considered to be Huxley's most enduring masterpiece. Following Brave New World is the nonfiction work Brave New World Revisited, first published in 1958. It is a fascinating work in which Huxley uses his tremendous knowledge of human relations to compare the modern-day world with the prophetic fantasy envisioned in Brave New World, including threats to humanity, such as overpopulation, propaganda, and chemical persuasion. Originally published: London : Chatto & Windus, 1932 & 1958

by Aldous Huxley

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral.

Why? Because anger looks to the good of justice.

And if you can live amid injustice without anger,

you are immoral as well as unjust."

Saint Thomas Aquinas

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Burning Platform

https://TheBurningPlatform.com



