December 16, 2024, 65 Posts Published And Archived. Claim: Christianity Arose As A New Religion From Judaism by Helena
Syria Falls: Actually, This Was Just A Long-Term Plot Meant To Vastly Expand The Territory Of Zionist Israel by Gary D. Barnett
Lead Post
Claim: Christianity Arose As A New Religion From Judaism
Jesus was NOT a Jew. Judaism as an ethnicity or religion did not exist. The first time the word was used in the Bible was the King James 1st revision in 1611 AD. Four predominant religious groups existed during the time of Christ: Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes, and Zealots.
by Helena
https://helenaglass.net/2024/12/13/claim-christianity-arose-as-a-new-religion-from-judaism
Featured News
Syria Falls: Actually, This Was Just A Long-Term Plot Meant To Vastly Expand The Territory Of Zionist Israel
Hopefully, at least in time, most all will see through the lies, deceit, corruption, and brutal slaughter of innocents by Zionist Israel, and see that there is but one goal sought. That goal is mass expansion, and an aggressive and brutal taking of all the land and property within what Zionists refer to as "Greater Israel."
by Gary D. Barnett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Syria-Falls-Actually-This-Was-Just-A-Long-Term-Plot-Meant-To-Vastly-Expand-The-Territory-Of-Zionist-Israel-by-Gary-D-Barnett
Video Of The Day
He Bought A Whole Town (In The Middle Of Nowhere) (1:10:06)|
by Peter Santenello
https://rumble.com/v5zudst-he-bought-a-whole-town-in-the-middle-of-nowhere-by-peter-santenello.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
West Pushing Russia Beyond 'Red Line' - Putin
The continued support for Ukraine is aimed at inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Moscow, the president has said
by RT
https://www.rt.com/russia/609425-west-pushing-russia-red-line-putin
Israel’s Biggest Lie Destroyed By Horrifying New Report (9:09)
by Owen Jones
https://rumble.com/v5zkeyw-israels-biggest-lie-destroyed-by-horrifying-new-report-by-owen-jones.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The State
But this theory of our government is wholly different from the practical fact. The fact is that the government, like a highwayman, says to a man: Your money, or your life. And many, if not most, taxes are paid under the compulsion of that threat. The government does not, indeed, waylay a man in a lonely place, spring upon him from the road side, and, holding a pistol to his head, proceed to rifle his pockets.
by Lysander Spooner
https://oll.libertyfund.org/quotes/spooner-on-the-difference-between-a-government-and-a-highwayman-1870
United Health (1:27)
by Jesse Welles
https://rumble.com/v5z2d7n-united-health-by-jesse-welles.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Babylon's Banksters
By Dr. Joseph P. Farrell - 50 Questions & Answers - Unbekoming Book Summary
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/babylons-banksters
Hijacking Bitcoin Tucker Carlson Interviews Roger Ver (42:13)
https://rumble.com/v5z7r2t-hijacking-bitcoin-tucker-carlson-interviews-roger-ver.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
China, Hong Kong And The Global Bankers
“China is today the most important BRIC in the wall of global greed”, I wrote in July 2023. I detailed how WEF founder Klaus Schwab had described the country as a “role model” and how in June 2023 Chinese premier Li Qiang had told a WEF gathering that China was committed to “promoting global development”, having grown into “a most staunch force for globalization”.
by Paul Cudenec
https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/china-hong-kong-and-the-global-bankers
Candace Owens Interviews USS Liberty Survivor Phil Tourney (1:10:41)
https://rumble.com/v5yvmb2-candace-owens-interviews-uss-liberty-survivor-phil-tourney.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Book Of The Day
Brave New World and Brave New World Revisited
The astonishing novel Brave New World, originally published in 1932, presents Aldous Huxley's vision of the future-of a world utterly transformed. Through the most efficient scientific and psychological engineering, people are genetically designed to be passive and therefore consistently useful to the ruling class. This powerful work of speculative fiction sheds a blazing critical light on the present and is considered to be Huxley's most enduring masterpiece. Following Brave New World is the nonfiction work Brave New World Revisited, first published in 1958. It is a fascinating work in which Huxley uses his tremendous knowledge of human relations to compare the modern-day world with the prophetic fantasy envisioned in Brave New World, including threats to humanity, such as overpopulation, propaganda, and chemical persuasion. Originally published: London : Chatto & Windus, 1932 & 1958
by Aldous Huxley
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral.
Why? Because anger looks to the good of justice.
And if you can live amid injustice without anger,
you are immoral as well as unjust."
Saint Thomas Aquinas
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
The Burning Platform
https://TheBurningPlatform.com
Love Is The Answer
