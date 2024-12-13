December 13, 2024, 60 Posts Published And Archived. Candace Owens Interviews USS Liberty Survivor Phil Tourney (1:10:41)
Death Of A Nation: Black Flags, Massacres, Land Grabs As Vultures Feed On The Carcass Of Syria by Pepe Escobar and Understanding The Social Sin Of Usury by Tradistae
Video Of The Day
Candace Owens Interviews USS Liberty Survivor Phil Tourney (1:10:41)
Lead Post
Death Of A Nation: Black Flags, Massacres, Land Grabs As Vultures Feed On The Carcass Of Syria
Will the collective West rise to defend the remaining Syrian Christians when the Black Flags come to purge them?
by Pepe Escobar
Understanding The Social Sin Of Usury
Many today have been taught that “usury” refers only to “unusually high or predatory interest on a loan.” However, for most of human history, usury referred to any amount of interest on a loan. Alongside other forms of exploitation, this evil of ‘money making money’ is the most wicked and unnatural.
by Tradistae
Former Green Beret Captain Joe Cortina Reveals The True Nature Of The IDF (14:12)
The Medicine Men
You can buy a copy of the new paperback edition of The Medicine Men’ from the bookshop on https://VernonColeman.com My first serious medical book was called The Medicine Men’ which was published in 1975. In 2025 the book will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
Death Feels Imminent For 96 Percent Of Gaza’s Vulnerable Children, Survey Reveals
A survey by a Gaza NGO and a UK charity found that 96 percent of children in Gaza feel death is imminent amid relentless and indiscriminate Israeli war
by Anam Alam
A Country They Own (3:06)
by BuelahMan
Israeli Troops Push Deeper Into Syria, Hinder UN Peacekeepers
Israeli forces have advanced further into southern Syria after their ground troops moved deeper into the Syrian Golan Heights, effectively expanding their occupation.
by Press TV
Death By Medicine
The most stunning statistic, however, is that the total number of deaths caused by conventional medicine is an astounding 783,936 per year. It is now evident that the American medical system is the leading cause of death and injury in the US. (By contrast, the number of deaths attributable to heart disease in 2001 was 699,697, while the number of deaths attributable to cancer was 553,251.5)
by Gary Null, PhD
Bitcoin And The Future Of Financial Freedom (5:21)
by Greg Reese
U.S. Launches Third Proxy War, This Time In Syria
Here we go again: The War Party in Washington, D.C., has launched its third proxy war against Russia and Iran, this time in Syria.
by Chuck Baldwin
Book Of The Day
1984 (Audiobook 10:57:12)
A masterpiece of rebellion and imprisonment where war is peace freedom is slavery and Big Brother is watching. Thought Police, Big Brother, Orwellian - these words have entered our vocabulary because of George Orwell's classic dystopian novel 1984. The story of one man's Nightmare Odyssey as he pursues a forbidden love affair through a world ruled by warring states and a power structure that controls not only information but also individual thought and memory 1984 is a prophetic haunting tale More relevant than ever before 1984 exposes the worst crimes imaginable the destruction of truth freedom and individuality.
by George Orwell
Poem Of The Day
To One Of Love
Optimism we need
Instead of the greed
Hope is the seed
If we want to lead
This world of chaos
To one of love
by Mark R. Elsis
December 12, 1981
Website Of The Day
State Of The Nation
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis