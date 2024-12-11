EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Narcissism A Modern Epidemic (18:52)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v5y7ayz-narcissism-a-modern-epidemic-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Who The Hell Is In Charge Here?

If Trump submits to Israeli control just as Biden did, we need a revolution

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Who-The-Hell-Is-In-Charge-Here-by-Philip-Giraldi



Lead Post

Interview With Dr. Vernon Coleman (Text and Audio 15:09)

Challenging the Norms: Decades of Defiance and Insight

Dr. Vernon Coleman and I first connected after I published a summary of his book How to Stop Your Doctor from Killing You, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that connection. I’m thrilled he agreed to this interview, as his work and legacy are truly extraordinary.

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/a-rebels-odyssey



Interview: Black Flag Operation

Netanyahu has succeeded in raising the black flag of ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Damascus. Prof Seyed Marandi on Israel’s part in backing the Islamist throat-cutters who have taken Syria

by George Galloway

https://rumble.com/v5xdjmn-interview-black-flag-operation.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj



Jury Nullification

A jury can in effect nullify a law that it believes is either immoral or wrongly applied to the defendant. But you may need to keep it to yourself.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/jury-nullification



The Overthrow Of Syria Is Part Of The Greater Israel Project (4:42)

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v5y1rje-the-overthrow-of-syria-is-part-of-the-greater-israel-project-by-stew-peters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Abortion The Kosher Slaughter (22:30)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/czVFy9IjRTvm



US Backs Israeli Invasion Of Syria

The IDF’s advance past the Golan Heights will prevent terrorists from taking over the border area, according to the State Department

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/609116-us-backs-israeli-invasion-syria



United Healthcare Charmian Brags About Stealing From Taxpayers (7:57)

This video was over a year ago. Now we have the current situation that is going on.

https://rumble.com/v5xma0k-united-healthcare-charmian-brags-about-stealing-from-taxpayers.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Pale Cast Of Thought

Christians aren’t forbidden to act against evil. But there are rules to this game.

by Mark Bisone

https://markbisone.substack.com/p/the-pale-cast-of-thought



6 Harmful Beauty Product Ingredients That You Should Swap Out (References, Transcript, and Video 12:37)

In recent years we have researched the health problems caused by shampoo, sunscreen, soap, underarm deodorants and tampons. The dangers of these products stems from both chemical toxicity and their interference with beneficial bodily processes.

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/6-harmful-beauty-product-ingredients



penny walks free

win one for the good guys

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/penny-walks-free



Book Of The Day

Fake News

The whispers of revolution have long been in the air in the United States, but no one really believes it would come to that, largely because the American people do not have it in them, in their hearts, or in their heads. Malcolm X said, by any means necessary. Daniel Berrigan said, “No principle is worth the sacrifice of a single human being.” I say that if we had the truth in front of our faces rather than the lies presented by our newspapers, radio, television, that would take us a far distance in the direction toward the hope and change we’re looking for. The truth ends war. The truth ends poverty. The truth gives the people inspiration, the spark that ignites hope. We have a chance. That's all we need.

by Mike Palecek

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“The iniquity of money-lending must absolutely be abjured, and the gain which lacks all humanity must be shunned. A man’s possessions are indeed multiplied by these unrighteous and sorry means, but the mind’s wealth decays because usury of money is the death of the soul.”

St. Leo the Great, Sermon 17

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Renegade Tribune

Hard-hitting and uncensored articles.

http://RenegadeTribune.com



