December 11, 2024, 55 Posts Published And Archived. Narcissism A Modern Epidemic by Academy Of Ideas (18:52)
Who The Hell Is In Charge Here? by Philip Giraldi and Interview With Dr. Vernon Coleman by Unbekoming (Text and Audio 15:09)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
7,655 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Narcissism A Modern Epidemic (18:52)
by Academy Of Ideas
https://rumble.com/v5y7ayz-narcissism-a-modern-epidemic-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Who The Hell Is In Charge Here?
If Trump submits to Israeli control just as Biden did, we need a revolution
by Philip Giraldi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Who-The-Hell-Is-In-Charge-Here-by-Philip-Giraldi
Lead Post
Interview With Dr. Vernon Coleman (Text and Audio 15:09)
Challenging the Norms: Decades of Defiance and Insight
Dr. Vernon Coleman and I first connected after I published a summary of his book How to Stop Your Doctor from Killing You, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that connection. I’m thrilled he agreed to this interview, as his work and legacy are truly extraordinary.
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/a-rebels-odyssey
Interview: Black Flag Operation
Netanyahu has succeeded in raising the black flag of ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Damascus. Prof Seyed Marandi on Israel’s part in backing the Islamist throat-cutters who have taken Syria
by George Galloway
https://rumble.com/v5xdjmn-interview-black-flag-operation.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj
Jury Nullification
A jury can in effect nullify a law that it believes is either immoral or wrongly applied to the defendant. But you may need to keep it to yourself.
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/jury-nullification
The Overthrow Of Syria Is Part Of The Greater Israel Project (4:42)
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v5y1rje-the-overthrow-of-syria-is-part-of-the-greater-israel-project-by-stew-peters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Jury Nullification
What is jury nullification? Jury nullification occurs when a jury returns a verdict of “Not Guilty” despite its belief that the defendant is guilty of the violation charged. The jury in effect nullifies a law that it believes is either immoral or wrongly applied to the defendant whose fate they are charged with deciding.
by Doug Linder
http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/zenger/nullification.html
Abortion The Kosher Slaughter (22:30)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/czVFy9IjRTvm
US Backs Israeli Invasion Of Syria
The IDF’s advance past the Golan Heights will prevent terrorists from taking over the border area, according to the State Department
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/609116-us-backs-israeli-invasion-syria
United Healthcare Charmian Brags About Stealing From Taxpayers (7:57)
This video was over a year ago. Now we have the current situation that is going on.
https://rumble.com/v5xma0k-united-healthcare-charmian-brags-about-stealing-from-taxpayers.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Pale Cast Of Thought
Christians aren’t forbidden to act against evil. But there are rules to this game.
by Mark Bisone
https://markbisone.substack.com/p/the-pale-cast-of-thought
6 Harmful Beauty Product Ingredients That You Should Swap Out (References, Transcript, and Video 12:37)
In recent years we have researched the health problems caused by shampoo, sunscreen, soap, underarm deodorants and tampons. The dangers of these products stems from both chemical toxicity and their interference with beneficial bodily processes.
by Dr. Sam Bailey
https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/6-harmful-beauty-product-ingredients
penny walks free
win one for the good guys
by el gato malo
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/penny-walks-free
Book Of The Day
Fake News
The whispers of revolution have long been in the air in the United States, but no one really believes it would come to that, largely because the American people do not have it in them, in their hearts, or in their heads. Malcolm X said, by any means necessary. Daniel Berrigan said, “No principle is worth the sacrifice of a single human being.” I say that if we had the truth in front of our faces rather than the lies presented by our newspapers, radio, television, that would take us a far distance in the direction toward the hope and change we’re looking for. The truth ends war. The truth ends poverty. The truth gives the people inspiration, the spark that ignites hope. We have a chance. That's all we need.
by Mike Palecek
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
“The iniquity of money-lending must absolutely be abjured, and the gain which lacks all humanity must be shunned. A man’s possessions are indeed multiplied by these unrighteous and sorry means, but the mind’s wealth decays because usury of money is the death of the soul.”
St. Leo the Great, Sermon 17
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Renegade Tribune
Hard-hitting and uncensored articles.
http://RenegadeTribune.com
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Memes
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis