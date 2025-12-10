EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

42,798 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.

EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

https://earthnewspaper.substack.com/subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis